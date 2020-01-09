Lantronix's Smart Acquisitions Should Propel Its Shares Higher

The acquisitions produce cost and revenue synergies, additional capabilities and a more complete offering which are likely to benefit the company and shareholders.

Two recent acquisitions are nicely complementary and cement the company's position in the IoT market.

The company has made considerable progress in the last few years and we think that isn't fully reflected in the share price.

Lantronix (LTRX) has acquired two companies in relatively short order, moving itself up as a provider of IoT and IT management solutions. From the latest IR presentation:

We think the acquisitions make sense (the most important one, Intrinsyc, is yet to close but is scheduled to do so this month) and this is likely to propel the company as a more important IoT player.

While the real IoT revolution is still in front of us (IR presentation):

The company has managed to improve results really quite significantly. From the IR presentation:

What you see is a considerable divergence between GAAP and non-GAAP income, which is largely due to the fact that acquisitions play an important role in the company's strategy.

Acquisitions

As the company is small, it does acquire others to gain scale and scope and capture synergies:

Intrinsyc

Management wants to expand especially in parts of the IoT stack where it doesn't have offerings. The IoT stack consists of the following five parts. From the IR presentation:

With most of Lantronix revenues coming from the connect part. From the acquisition CC:

After numerous discussions with our customers we believe that to fully address what our customers need from IoT, we need to deliver solutions that incorporate more of the complete IoT stack. Historically, Lantronix was more strictly defined as an IoT connectivity supplier.

Acquisitions are targeted to expand their capabilities to other parts of the IoT stack. Maestro, a small (roughly $10M in revenues) wireless connectivity supplier added cellular, LoRa, as well as asset-tracking technologies and sensors.

Management announced the acquisition of Intrinsyc on November 1 last year and expects to close the acquisition this month.

Lantronix will pay approximately $11.5M in cash and issue approximately 4.3M shares to Intrinsyc shareholders, for a total of approximately $26M. In the 12 months to June 2019, Intrinsyc was doing $25M in revenues at a CAGR of 26% since 2014.

In its last quarter Intrinsyc produced $6.2M in revenues, 13% higher versus Q3 2018 with $474K in EBITDA and 34% gross margin. But the first nine months were actually a little disappointing. From the quarterly report:

However, management also noted this in the quarterly report:

Based on existing order backlog, we expect to achieve significantly higher revenue in the fourth quarter.

The company had $7.5M in backlog at the end of Q3, a 42% rise y/y.

Intrinsyc will constitute roughly 31% of the combined revenue (20% of which is dev kit, 30% is services and software and the rest is hardware). The transaction will be accretive in Q1 out of the gate and led management to increase its FY2020 outlook, now expecting:

Revenue growth at 25%+

EPS growth at 35%+

Management is also targeting $2M in annual cost synergies. The companies are really quite complementary. From the IR presentation:

A whole new segment, that of IoT compute will be added and produce a significant part of the combined revenue. From the IR presentation:

With the compute solutions deriving revenues from various sectors (IR presentation):

These are largely edge data processing applications which is where Intrinsyc gets most of its growth from, propelling Lantronix further into the IoT stack.

Another capability that is added with the acquisition is rapid prototyping, enabling Lantronix to speed up its design cycle.

Intrinsyc has a strong relationship with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) which management intends to leverage.

Where Lantronix relies mostly on distributors (for roughly 80% of its sales), Intrinsyc is mostly a direct seller to enterprise.

Software is another area where the acquisition is adding considerable capabilities, which is mostly on the application side with Intrinsyc and management is looking into rolling out a standardized platform for edge computing. From the IR presentation:

Margins

Data by YCharts

GAAP margins have crashed mostly as a result of the acquisition of Maestro (product mix and a $171K expense) but are on a slow upward ramp. Gross margin will decline as a result of the Intrinsyc acquisition, which enjoys margins well below those of Lantronix (mid 30s versus mid 50s), but there could be some scale economies softening the impact.

The rise of operational cost (both SG&A as well as R&D) is also the result of increasing headcount due to the Maestro acquisition.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The company had $12M at the end of Q1, but this will disappear in the current quarter when the Intrinsyc acquisition closes and the company has to fork out $11.5M in cash. Intrinsyc also has $3.6M of cash on the books (and no debt) at the end of September so it's not that bad, and the company has financing lined up (PR):

$6M in term loan from Silicon Bank

$2M in additional credit on its existing line of credit.

So with the $8M in credit and the $3.6M from Intrinsyc the cash part of the acquisition is covered. There has been a fair amount of dilution the past 5 years and with the acquisition there will be another 4.2M additional shares.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The company has seen its EV/S multiple trend upwards as financial performance improved, but this year investors have a much bigger company to digest with the two acquisitions

Lantronix FY2019 revenue was $46.9M, add the $25M in revenue from Intrinsyc to arrive at $72M and add 25% growth and the company will produce roughly $90M in revenue.

At a fully diluted 28M shares, the market cap is $112M, providing an EV/S multiple of 1.2. Management also guided a 35%+ non-GAAP EPS growth, which came in at $0.16 in FY2019. This implies a non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 for this year, giving the shares an earnings multiple of 18x.

Their fiscal year ends in June, and the two analysts following the company have put an EPS estimate of $0.29 for FY2021, giving the shares a forward multiple of 14.

Conclusion

The acquisitions of Maestro and especially Intrinsyc seem sensible as Lantronix acquires new capabilities, enabling it to offer a fuller stack of solutions to the IoT (and, to a lesser extent, IT management) market.

There will also be cost and revenue synergies, and the company gains other useful capabilities that can be leveraged like Intrinsyc's relationship with Qualcomm and its fast prototype capabilities.

Management argues that the acquisition of Intrinsyc will be accretive from the start and has upped guidance for revenue and earnings growth as a result.

The shares are not a screaming bargain, but we feel that what comes out of the other end of the acquisitions is likely to be a better company which could enjoy a higher multiple, despite the hit to gross margins.

One of the unknowns (at least to us) is what cash flow will be like after the acquisitions have been digested and the one-off costs run out of the figures. The decent profits suggest the company could generate a fair bit of cash, but we'll have to see about that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.