Coffee Supported By Kenyan Supply Reduction

A familiar theme for several major commodities entering 2020 is a supply shrinkage, which many of them are experiencing. Among them is coffee, and this particular commodity will face supply challenges in the year ahead. In this report, I'll make the case that diminishing supply, coupled with rising global consumption, will eventually lift coffee prices in the coming months.

Processed coffee beans are the world's most traded commodity after oil, and the global importance of coffee can't be understated. While coffee futures tend to be overlooked by many commodity traders, coffee is known to be one of the most volatile of all actively traded commodity futures. When its supply and demand outlook is bullish from an intermediate-term (3-6 month) perspective, as it now appears to be, coffee can provide an excellent profit opportunity for traders. With that said, let's have a look at some of the most important factors which will influence bean prices in the coming months.

After a stellar rally from October through the middle of December 2019, coffee futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) have fallen by 12% as of Jan. 7. The pullback was likely needed given that coffee prices rallied by 46% from the October lows in just a two-month period. Index fund rebalancing is also likely a factor behind the recent price decline.

From a technical perspective, the continuous contract coffee futures price (below) looks like it will establish support above the widely-watched 50-day moving average.

Source: BigCharts

It's also psychologically significant that coffee prices haven't given back more than half their October-December gains. Many traders and money managers consider that a greater than 50% retracement of a rally in any commodity is a sign that the bears have gained control of the market. Therefore as long as the coffee futures price remains above 117.00 (or $1.17 per pound), it can be assumed that the bulls still have control over coffee's short-term trend.

Of particular interest for traders, supply shrinkage will likely dominate the coffee market landscape in the coming months. The consensus among industry analysts is that the latest year's Central American bean crop will be reduced. According to the Jan. 3 S&D Coffee & Tea market report, "This is likely due to less investment in fertilizer and husbandry practices for plants that have not been generating enough income to cover cost of production."

Kenya's coffee crop is also under stress thanks in large part to higher temperatures. Reuters reported last month that Kenya's farmers are tearing up coffee bushes in order to plant more competitive crops as a combination of low prices and climate change push many growers out of the market. Coffee plants need moderate temperatures in order to thrive, and rising temperatures are reportedly scorching the plants of the higher quality variety of coffee that Kenya grows.

While Kenya's contribution to global bean supply is small compared to the major South American nations, its contribution to the higher-quality coffee which many drinkers demand is troubling. A buyer at coffee sourcing company Trabocca was quoted by Reuters as saying that the diminishing volume of Kenyan coffee is "very concerning for the specialty coffee world."

Top producer Brazil's coffee crop has also recently seen a reduction, thanks in part to drought and insect infestations. Brazil's growers harvested 49.31 million bags in 2019, according to farm statistics agency Conab in December. While the country's 2019 harvest was revised upwardly from an earlier estimate, it's projected that Brazil's coffee production for the year is 20% below the 61.65 million bag harvest in 2018.

Further contributing to the global supply shrinkage was a poor harvest for 2019 in Honduras, which is suffering from five consecutive years of drought. According to The Epoch Times, Honduras declared a national emergency in November after a severe drought destroyed up to 80% of coffee beans in some areas of the nation.

According to the International Coffee Organization, the annual growth rate in global coffee consumption is 1.3%. As analysts anticipate that world coffee consumption will continue to rise, the longer-term trend toward reduced production due to climatological factors will almost certainly put upward pressure on coffee prices. Given that coffee's long-term price graph has posted what appears to be a sustainable long-term low (see chart below), it's likely that the supply-related challenges discussed here will eventually push prices higher in the coming years.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to the near-term outlook, coffee prices will also likely benefit in the next few months from a strengthening Brazilian real currency. The Brazilian real versus the U.S. dollar is a key currency relationship for the coffee futures market. Weakness in Brazil's currency lowers the cost of production for that nation's growers in local currency terms. With Brazil's economy rebounding from recession, traders can expect to see its currency strengthen in the coming months in reflection of this improvement.

Source: BigCharts

In summary, diminished harvests and weather-related stress in several key growing regions of the world will likely result in global coffee supplies remaining under pressure throughout 2020. A rebound in top producer Brazil's economy and real currency will also put upward pressure on coffee prices in the intermediate term. With these bullish supply-related factors in mind, commodity traders should expect to see higher coffee prices as the year progresses.

On a short-term strategic note, I'm planning to initiate a conservative long position in the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO), which tracks the coffee futures price, once JO confirms that an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom has been established. Under the rules of my technical trading discipline, this means that a two-day higher close above the 15-day moving average in JO is needed for a buy signal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.