Ford Stock's Comeback Could Begin In 2020

By contrast, a slew of new and upgraded products released in the U.S. in 2019 and 2020 could pave the way for significant margin expansion in North America by 2021.

It will probably take several years for Ford's global redesign program to drive a meaningful turnaround in most international markets.

Ford stock has plunged over the past five years due to steady deterioration in its profitability across most of the world.

Ford Motor Company (F) has been spinning its wheels for the past few years. Sales have plunged in China following a period of rapid growth, as market conditions soured and Ford failed to keep up with changing consumer tastes. Economic weakness in Europe and South America has also weighed on the automaker's results recently.

Meanwhile, profitability has receded somewhat in North America: traditionally Ford's main source of profit. As a result, adjusted EPS has fallen from nearly $2 in 2015 to an estimated $1.24 in 2019. Analysts expect negligible improvement in 2020, with adjusted EPS expected to reach $1.28.

Not surprisingly, given this context, Ford stock has lost more than 40% of its value since early 2015. That's left the stock in single-digit territory and pushed its dividend yield above 6%.

Data by YCharts

However, Ford is well positioned to make a comeback over the next two years or so. While turning around Ford's struggling international units will take time, a refresh of its domestic vehicle portfolio that will be competed over the next year should drive substantial earnings improvement in North America by 2021.

It's all about North America for now

Under CEO Jim Hackett, Ford is attempting a massive restructuring and "redesign" project to boost its profit margin. The global redesign entails cutting costs, exiting unprofitable market segments, forging joint ventures in certain markets, and shifting to a modular architecture (see slides 10-14) that makes it easier to customize vehicles for individual markets.

In 2018, Ford estimated that it would incur up to $11 billion of pre-tax charges (including up to $7 billion of cash costs) over a five-year period as it executed this massive restructuring.

Ford is still in the early innings of this plan. At best, the international segments might be fully healthy again by 2023. Thus, even if its restructuring succeeds, investors must expect continued volatility outside of North America over the next few years. By contrast, Ford has an opportunity to achieve meaningful near-term profit growth by improving its performance within North America.

From 2014 to 2016, Ford sustained an operating margin of 10% in North America. That has since receded to about 8%: Ford's North American operating profit totaled just shy of $8 billion over the past four reported quarters on $98.7 billion of revenue. Profitability is on track to sink even further in the recently-completed fourth quarter due to new product launches, an uptick in warranty costs, and ratification costs for Ford's new labor agreement. But that trajectory is set to change soon.

Lincoln has returned to growth

First, the Lincoln luxury brand is finally getting back on track in the U.S., thanks to three new crossover nameplates that have been introduced since 2018. The Lincoln Nautilus replaced the MKX in 2018, and the new Corsair and Aviator models replaced the MKC and MKT last year.

(Image source: Lincoln Motor Company)

Dealer inventory of the Aviator is still building, but Lincoln sold 6,424 in the U.S. last quarter, up from 1,899 in Q3 (the model's launch quarter). The completion of its refreshed crossover lineup enabled Lincoln to deliver 27,430 crossovers and SUVs in the U.S. in Q4: up 30.9% year over year. This more than made up for a 19.4% decline in sales of Lincoln's two remaining car models.

In fact, Lincoln's total domestic deliveries increased 17.8% year over year in the fourth quarter, with crossovers and SUVs representing 82% of the delivery mix. By contrast, the brand's domestic deliveries inched up just 1.3% in the first half of 2019: prior to the Corsair and Aviator launches. Lincoln's strong momentum is likely to continue in 2020, as all three new crossovers will be in full production all year long (along with the Navigator SUV).

The Lincoln brand currently accounts for about 5% of Ford's domestic sales. However, as a luxury brand, the incremental profit from each additional vehicle sold is substantial. If recent sales trends continue, the profit contribution from Lincoln should increase significantly in 2020.

A similar transformation is coming at Ford

Lincoln is just a little ahead of the Ford brand in terms of creating a fresh lineup of new and updated crossovers and SUVs to offset declining car sales. In 2018, Ford decided to phase out most of its car nameplates in North America. It has already halted production of the C-MAX, Focus, Taurus, and Fiesta. As a result, domestic deliveries of Ford-brand cars slumped 29% last year.

On the bright side, sales of Ford trucks and vans jumped 9.1% in 2019, including a 15.9% surge in the fourth quarter. The reintroduction of the Ranger midsize pickup in the U.S. in early 2019 drove most of this growth.

Unfortunately, the Ford brand posted a 6.9% full-year decline in deliveries of crossovers and SUVs, failing to pick up the slack from falling car sales. Year-over-year growth of just 3% to 4% in these segments would have been enough to keep Ford's total domestic delivery count flat year over year. Instead, deliveries fell 3.5% on a full-year basis.

However, there's good reason to expect a sharp rebound in Ford's crossover and SUV sales in 2020. In the second half of 2019, Ford launched all-new versions of its highest-volume crossover models: Escape and Explorer (and the latter's Police Interceptor derivative). In 2018, those three models accounted for fully two-thirds of Ford's domestic crossover and SUV deliveries.

(Image source: Ford Motor Company)

A shaky production ramp for the Explorer and the launch of the next-gen Escape near the end of 2019 weighed on Ford's sales last year. Combined deliveries of the Escape, Explorer, and Police Interceptor Utility plunged 22% in the fourth quarter. That said, Explorer sales showed meaningful sequential improvement, setting up a return to growth in 2020. Sales of the Escape will also likely return to strong growth this year, as the new model has received positive reviews compared to the outgoing version. Having a full year of production of these three updated models should ensure solid improvement in Ford's domestic results this year.

More help is on the way. During 2020, Ford will begin selling two new off-road SUV models: the Bronco and a smaller model likely named Bronco Scout or Adventurer. This will help it compete better with Jeep. Ford's first electric SUV (the Mustang Mach-E) is also on the way, and reservations have already filled up for the entire 2021 model year.

Finally, Ford is expected to start building an all-new version of its segment-leading F-150 pickup later this year, having updated its Super Duty lineup of heavy-duty pickups a few months ago. This will complete its plan to refresh 75% of its lineup (by volume) in the 2019-2020 period.

The upside is substantial

With U.S. auto sales decreasing a little each year at this point in the cycle, investors shouldn't expect a huge increase in Ford's domestic delivery total over the next two years. Nevertheless, a return to modest year-over-year growth is realistic, primarily because Escape and Explorer sales were artificially depressed in 2019 due to the model changeovers.

Average transaction prices will continue to grow, too, due to the mix shift away from cheaper cars, as well as normal inflation. As a result, I expect Ford's revenue in North America to reach at least $105 billion by 2021. Based on a 9%-10% operating margin, profitability for the region could increase by $2-$3 billion relative to 2019, boosting EPS by roughly $0.40-$0.60 (all else equal).

Ford stock currently trades for less than 8 times earnings, indicating that investors expect its recent troubles to continue indefinitely. But while it may take several years for the company to meaningfully improve its profitability outside of North America, Ford is likely to deliver strong profit growth in North America over the next two years. That should be enough to spark a return to earnings growth that can lift the stock out of its multiyear funk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.