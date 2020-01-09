Cloudera: Increased Confidence In This 15%+ Grower

Coming off another quarter of beat and raise, Cloudera (CLDR) seems to be on the right path again. Since hitting a low point of ~$5.50 after Q1 earnings, the company has produced consecutive beat and raise quarters, which has helped the stock recover over 120% since June 2019. However, the stock still remains ~50% below their 2017 all-time high as guidance cuts and investor pessimism have weighed on the stock.

Q3 earnings were pretty strong with revenue coming in ~5% above expectations and annual recurring revenue growing 13%. This led to management raising their full year revenue guidance by ~$13.5 million at the midpoint, more than the Q3 revenue beat. In addition, ARR was raised to $700-720 million, which is greater than the company's FY20 revenue guidance.

More importantly, the company's valuation has remained under a lot of pressure given the guidance being lowered from the initial expectations for $845 million. With the stock under $12, the current multiple of ~3.2x FY21 revenue seems a little low given the potential for both 15%+ revenue growth and improving operating margins heading into next year.

After closing their acquisition of Hortonworks at the beginning of the year, investors had high hopes for the combined company. However, Q1 results were weak given challenging sales execution issues and the company lowered FY20 revenue guidance from the initial level of $845 million to the current guidance of $782-785 million.

Despite the stock being up ~15% since reporting earnings, valuation remains lower than a majority of software companies. CLDR has ~85% of their revenue coming from high margin, highly recurring subscriptions and with ARR growth of ~15%, the company could experience nice growth over the next several quarters.

I believe that over time, the stock will work out as they prove to be more consistent around quarterly earnings and likely providing an initial FY21 revenue guidance they can surely beat. Investors could see upside to the stock at the current price of under $12 as both revenue growth and multiple expansion could produce a nice return.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

During Q3, revenue grew an impressive 67% to $198.3 million, which was ~5% above expectations for ~$189 million in revenue. While the revenue beat during the quarter was slightly lower than Q2, both subscription and service revenue growth remains healthy. The company continues to experience improved sales execution and increased renewal activity, both of which were more troublesome in recent quarters.

Subscription revenue remained healthy and grew to $167 million, compared to expectations for ~$163 million. Now representing ~84% of total revenue, this revenue stream continues to be the focal point for investors. The subscription revenue is both highly visible and more recurring in nature compared to services revenue, which is partially why software companies with higher subscription revenue tend to trade at higher revenue multiples.

Services revenue of $31 million also came in ~$4-5 million better than expected, which was nearly half of the quarterly revenue beat, despite being only ~16% of total revenue. While the revenue beat during the quarter was ~5% above expectations, it's important to note nearly half of this was from the less recurring services revenue. Nevertheless, investors are always looking for ways a company can beat expectations.

Annual recurring revenue growth remains impressive at 13% to $697 million. This was ~$8 million ahead of guidance, which expected growth of ~12%. The strong growth during the quarter was due to both existing customer growth as well as expanding their contracts with the Cloudera Data Platform product. This metric is important for investors to follow as CLDR has historically had 80-90% of the next 12 months' worth of revenue already built in ARR, meaning they have high visibility into this revenue.

Gross margin for the quarter remained healthy at 77%, which is largely led by the higher gross margin subscription revenue stream, which saw gross margin of 86% during the quarter compared to 27% for services revenue. This led to operating margin of -4% during the quarter which was better than expectations for -10%. Some of the operating margin beat during the quarter can be attributed to the company already realizing synergies from the Hortonworks acquisition.

Q4 guidance includes revenue of $200-203 million with subscription revenue representing $173-176 million. Annual recurring revenue is expected to be $700-720 million with non-GAAP EPS loss of -$0.02-0.04.

For the full year, management raised their revenue guidance to $782-785 million, up ~$13.5 million at the midpoint, which was greater than the ~$11 million revenue beat during Q3. However, full year revenue guidance is still well below the company's initial FY20 guidance of ~$845 million at the midpoint. Subscription revenue is now expected to be $659-662 million, up ~$11.5 million at the midpoint from the previous guidance of $645-655 million.

While operating cash flow is now expected to be a loss of $45-55 million, this is ~$20 million better than their previous guidance as the company continues to move closer to operating cash flow profitability. I believe at the current rate, investors can expect positive operating cash flow in FY21, especially as the company moves past the Hortonworks acquisition which the company is currently investing in.

Valuation

Valuation continues to be challenged with this name currently from the continued overhang, resulting from the company's initial FY20 guidance of $845 million compared to the current guidance of $782-785 million. While the company has beat and raised the past few quarters, valuation still remains a little low. However, if one were to look at the guidance raises over the past two quarters, investors would notice $13-15 million of raise each quarter, both above the respective quarterly revenue beat.

The ~15% annual recurring revenue growth expectation remains very healthy for a company with this low of a valuation. In addition, ARR has historically represented 80-90% of future revenue streams, which investors should feel very confident about. As the company starts to lap the Hortonworks acquisition, the company should start to benefit from margin expansion as acquisition-related investments will have slowed down.

The company has a current market cap of ~$3.35 billion and with ~$400 million of cash/investments and no debt, they have a current enterprise value of ~$2.95 billion. Using the midpoint of management's recently raised FY20 revenue guidance of $782-785 million, this gives us a multiple of ~3.8x FY20 revenue. However, given that this year is almost over, investors should start to look at FY21 revenue for valuation purposes.

Assuming FY20 revenue comes in at the higher-end of the guidance range, we could see FY21 revenue grow ~15%, which is similar to the annual growth of ARR. This would result in FY21 revenue of ~$900 million, giving us a FY21 revenue multiple of ~3.2x.

While I believe this revenue multiple is a bit low, investors should note that their revenue growth is lower than other fast-growth software players and their operating margin of -4% still has room for improvement. Assuming revenue growth remains healthy, we could see valuation start to creep up toward 4.5-5x forward revenue, which would imply good upside from current levels.

If the company is able to regain investor confidence by performing well over the next few quarters, the company's forward revenue multiple is likely to expand, leading to healthy upside. With the stock under $12 right now, this could still be a good entry point for longer-term investors willing to hold onto the name for at least a year.

