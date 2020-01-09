Ventas Inc.: A Long-Term Growth Story With Robust Positioning

Since we covered Ventas Inc. (VTR) in August, it has fallen sharply; however, these low prices present an even better opportunity. Ventas is a well-diversified healthcare REIT with interests in different segments. The REIT has its operations spanning Senior Housing and medical office segments with 735 senior housing communities and 360 medical office buildings under its management. The REIT has limited interest in the skilled nursing segment as well since it holds 16 such facilities in its portfolio.

Ventas portfolio is geographically diversified too as its properties are located across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company's senior housing properties are home to over 70,000 senior residents. Ventas partners with top of the line operators such as Le Groupe Maurice, Sunrise Senior Living, and Atria Senior Living, which helps it command economies of scale and efficiency. This segment contributes close to 54 percent of the REIT's Net Operating Income.

Another major segment for Ventas is Medical Office or Outpatient care, where it owns properties on or close to hospitals and medical centers. The REIT has its medical office properties spread across 32 states. Ventas has started its operations in the segment in 2010, and since then, it has grown seven-fold. The main strength of the REIT, in this regard, is its collaboration with physicians and hospitals. Ventas has solidified its position in the segment through organic growth and acquisitions. The REIT also carries out strategic capital redeployment where it invests in more lucrative segments, leading to a better return on investment.

Earnings Analysis

After posting strong results for the second quarter, Ventas again showed a somewhat weaker performance for the third quarter. The company's net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share was $0.23, down from $0.28 it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its reported Funds from Operations for the quarter stood at $0.84 while its FFO for the same quarter the previous year was at $0.88 per share.

Ventas reported its normalized FFO per share at $0.96, again down from $0.99 it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The REIT also provided the reasons behind the fall in normalized FFO as the increase in its fee and other expenses. These expenditures were more than the growth in income.

For its portfolio, the REIT showed growth in its Triple Net NNN portfolio on account of high net in-place lease escalations. While its Senior Housing Operating Properties portfolio showed lower than expected, it should be noted that the division was under pressure as the REIT opened positions in new markets which are highly competitive. Such new openings are expected to have tighter margins in the beginning. Its average occupancy rate for the quarter was also 70 basis points lower in comparison to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Ventas experienced positive growth in its office portfolio while its medical office building portfolio also showed steady growth. The company posted particularly impressive growth for its Research & Innovation properties. Ventas focuses on locating these properties on university campuses. The occupancy level for the properties during the quarter stayed close to 97 percent. Its same-store NOI growth exceeded 10 percent on year over year basis.

Ventas is looking to ramp up its activities in the segment. During the quarter, it started work on a $280 million project. The project spans 350,000 square foot and 70 percent of it is pre-leased to the University of Pittsburgh. Ventas also entered into a 30-year lease with Drexel University. The new project will house the College of Nursing and Health Professionals and 100 percent of it will be leased to Drexel University. The REIT plans to start the construction by the middle of this year and conclude the project by 2022.

The Balance Sheet

Despite weak third quarter results, Ventas exhibits a strong balance sheet. It has been given a Stable long-term outlook by leading credit agencies such as Fitch Rating, Moody's Investor Service, and Standard & Poor's Rating Services. From Fitch Rating, Ventas has BBB+ for its long-term debt while its short-term rating is F2. Similarly, Moody's Investor Services offer Baa1 and P-2 rating for its long-term and short-term debt respectively. Standard & Poor's Rating Services has given it BBB+ and A-2 rating. Overall, the REIT has a robust balance sheet and debt profile.

Ventas reported its Net Debt to Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA ratio at 5.9x for the third quarter, which is slightly above the industry average. This higher leverage may be a cause of concern for certain investors, but it needs to be noticed that the REIT is currently going through a high growth rate, which also generally leads to higher debt content required for sustaining such expansion. The REIT maintains substantial liquidity as well. As at the end of the third quarter, Ventas had $1.8 billion worth of cash and credit facilities in its coffers. This figure is net of outstanding commercial paper.

Investment Thesis

There are several factors that contribute to the attractiveness of a REIT stock as an investment tool. First off, REIT investments are mainly popular on account of their attractive dividend payments. For Ventas, this factor is pretty strong as the REIT recently declared its fourth quarter dividend at $0.7925 per share. The REIT has offered an 8% compound annual dividend increase since 2001.

Source: Company Website

Another aspect that is required to be kept in mind while evaluating a REIT stock is its performance in the market. During the past 12 months, Ventas stock has traded between $54.59 and $75.40, which is a fairly good range. However, currently, the stock is trading way below its highs, presenting a good opportunity for long-term investors to initiate a position. While the company's fundamentals are pretty strong, the REIT is probably good for investors with a fairly long-term horizon and reasonably strong risk appetite.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.