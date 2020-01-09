Macerich's Successful Transformation - Explaining The Mixed-Use Strategy And FFO Growth

Macerich (MAC) continues to hover around depressed levels, with an elevated dividend yield of ~11.5% and a 50%+ discount to consensus NAV. The market continues to sleep, largely affected by the ultra negative sentiment around the so-called 'retail apocalypse', enabling investors to accumulate shares on the cheap. Like volatile energy and marijuana/pot stocks, MAC also lost more than 40% of its value in 2019. However, MAC is real estate company that owns prime urban real estate in densely populated locations. Sometimes the market forgets the difference between a landlord and a retailer (inherently volatile business). Retailers will naturally experience swings in same-store sales and profitability. However, the market is severely punishing several retail landlords for these swings way more than it should, via indiscriminate selling. Of course, if a retailer is on the verge of going bust that is an important event and unfortunately this has been the case across the US, with more than 9,000 store closures announced in 2019. The important question here is what does this mean for MAC's properties and how has MAC been affected so far? Contrary to what the market thinks, which in my view is driven by emotion and generic headlines rather than hard numbers and fundamentals, MAC's properties are doing just fine, as evidenced by various operating metrics. For example:

MAC's centers produce average sales PSF of $800, up from $407 in 2009. MAC's iconic assets are deep into A-Mall territory. In other words, MAC's tenants are selling record amounts. Sales don't lie, even though it is important to acknowledge that Tesla is somewhat responsible for some of the increases as of late.

Average base rent PSF stands at $61.16 in Q3 2019, up from $40.67 in 2009. Like with sales, rent cheques don't lie and I doubt that MAC is meaningfully benefiting from variable-rent structures linked to Tesla sales.

Releasing spreads are trending up

Occupancy rates are resilient, around historical high levels, around the 95% zone, with little volatility despite all bankruptcies

For the period 2013-2018, MAC's average NOI growth was 3.9% versus 3.8% for Simon Property (SPG), 3.2% for Taubman (TCO), and 3.7% for GGP, part of Brookfield (BPR)

What else could one ask from a LANDLORD? By looking at these stats, one would think the share price is at an all time high.

Explaining the fall in the share price

The share price keeps on falling because of a generic dark cloud, fed by continuous negative headlines in the mainstream media, suggesting that brick-and-mortar retail properties are doomed, as part of a secular trend driven by the rise of e-commerce. This binary approach can lead to extremely inaccurate conclusions. Eventually, there will be a sustainable 'equilibrium' between online (e-commerce) and offline (brick-and-mortar). Also, the lines are kind of blurry between the two and therefore we have the rise of omni-channel strategies etc. Also, some statistics mask reality in favor of e-commerce. For example, if a sale is made online but collected in-store, who should get the credit? So far it's just the retailer's website, but without the physical location these click-and-collect transactions would not be possible. Perhaps in the future the equilibrium will be 30% online and 70% brick-and-mortar, perhaps it will be 50-50, who knows? Perhaps the methodology used to interpret sales data will change. In any event, I am confident that MAC's iconic, one-of-a-kind retail properties in top markets will 'make it', thrive and have a dominant role in this new equilibrium.

I think that MAC's share price has largely fallen because of a drop in FFO. This has lowered the dividend coverage ratio and therefore allows little flexibility to deleverage via internally generated cash flow. One would ask, why has FFO fallen if operating metrics are so solid, as outlined above? That's a sensible question. The good news is that there is also a sensible answer, which I also touched upon in my September 2019 article.

MAC willingly downsized its portfolio (and therefore FFO) and embarked upon a substantial growth/redevelopment program focused on quality, which has yet to bear fruit in terms of generating rental income/FFO.

In terms of downsizing, MAC disposed several slower growth, non-core assets, resulting in a more focused portfolio in core markets with greater resilience. MAC raised $1.8bn over the past six years through its capital recycling program. In addition, these strategic dispositions mitigated forthcoming bankruptcy problems across the lower quality disposition portfolio, which included more than 15 Sears stores. This portfolio downsizing, in conjunction with some headwinds from retail bankruptcies, naturally had a negative impact on FFO:

Source: SEC filings

In terms of growth/redevelopments, first you build, then you earn rental income/FFO. For example, Fashion District Philadelphia, a 50-50 JV with PREIT (PEI), was a ~$420M redevelopment of The Gallery in downtown Philadelphia (i.e. ~$210M at MAC's share). After almost 4 years of construction, Fashion District finally opened on 19 September 2019. In other words, for around 4 years MAC was not generating any income on the ~$210M invested capital. This additional income will start being reflected in the financial statements in the coming quarters. Same goes for upcoming projects like Los Angeles Premium Outlets (JV with SPG), One Westside (leased to Google), etc. In other words, MAC has notable built-in NOI growth that is not yet reflected in the financials. This in turn, will boost FFO etc. Therefore, MAC needs to be viewed on a pro-forma basis.

Sooner or later, the market will have its 'wake up' moment, especially once FFO growth turns positive, driven by the aforementioned growth/redevelopment projects. We strongly believe this is a function of time. When growth projects are reflected in the financial statements, the dividend coverage will improve and so will the Company's ability to delever.

Explaining MAC's strategy

MAC has a clear strategy and market positioning. It focuses on A quality retail properties within the most densely populated markets with leading demographics. In fact, MAC is the most ‘urban’ of the mall owners, as designated by Green Street Advisors (as calculated by population densities within a 10-mile trade area). The 'urban' element is important as it facilitates MAC's conversions of malls into town centers, with an emphasis on mixed-use, where affluent consumers with significant disposable incomes live, work and play. I feel comfortable with urban real estate, which also has substantial alternative value potential if need be. MAC's properties are offering people more opportunities to enjoy in-person experiences with an expanded focus on food, entertainment, fitness and art. Examples include:

The Cayton Children's Museum (kids/family entertainment) by ShareWell at Santa Monica Place

Industrious (coworking) at Scottsdale Fashion Square, Broadway Plaza, Fashion District Philadelphia and Country Club Plaza

Round One (entertainment / amusement center) at Lakewood Center, Deptford Mall, Fashion District Philadelphia and Valley River Center

Dave & Busters at Vintage Faire Mall

Crayola Experience (kids/family entertainment) and a Harkins Entertainment Concept at Chandler Fashion Center)

Life Time (fitness) at Broadway Plaza, Biltmore Fashion Park and The Oaks

Caesars Republic (nongaming hotel brand) at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Let's take a look into the evolution of MAC's properties since 2011. We notice some strong themes. MAC continues to reduce exposure to department stores and legacy apparel is increasing exposure to lifestyle, entertainment and experiential concepts. Source: MAC September 2019 Presentation, slide 17

Exposure to legacy apparel retail (as measured by GLA) is down 21% since 2011, whilst entertainment is up 37%, health/beauty is up 46% and restaurants is up 13%. Apparel over 10,000 sqf is also up a lot due to discounters like Burlington and new brands coming to the US like Primark (signed at Fashion District in Philadelphia, King's Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn etc). I expect more discounters to emerge in the mall environment going forward.

Source: Macerich, King's Plaza Shopping Center

What's more, an interesting statistic is that on average there are substantially less legacy department anchors per MAC property; i.e. less than 1.5 Macy's and JCP, combined, per MAC property, with most being Macy's. This figure is set to continue to decrease as the 'anchor-tenant mix' continues to evolve and becomes more and more diverse. Going forward, I would not be surprised if some malls will have just one department store as an anchor tenant. Replacing struggling anchor boxes with less traditional tenants so far has been a successful exercise - so far demand has been healthy.

Conclusion

Since 2013, MAC willing downsized it portfolio by shedding non-core, low productivity assets in order to focus on quality, trophy assets. This portfolio downsizing, in conjunction with some retail bankruptcies, had a negative impact on FFO. At the same time, MAC embarked upon a growth program funded by the proceeds from portfolio downsizing initiatives as well as larger debt refinancings at attractive terms. Many of these redevelopments will start producing income/NOI in the coming quarters and will therefore have a positive impact on FFO. This will in turn change the perception of many investors. Looking at historical trends and extrapolating will most likely lead to wrong forecasts and conclusions. MAC needs to be viewed on a pro-forma basis, and this requires are deep-dive approach, looking at each asset one-by-one and putting all the pieces together.

MAC is cheap. The 'new mall' era is more diverse than ever, with a new-era of diverse anchors like Dick's Sporting Goods, The Cheesecake Factory, Round One, Equinox, AMC, etc. This is a healthy transition and also raises a very interesting question. What will the cap rates be for these prime mixed-use destinations? Even though retail is still at the core of these mixed-use communities, it's not the legacy and apparel-driven retail we have been accustomed to in the past. Over time, the investment community will view these assets less as traditional malls and more as mixed-use town centers. I would not be surprised if they eventually command premium valuations in the future and might even be considered 'safe', as they are becoming more and more proxies to physical entertainment. Today they are considered 'risky' due to the association with legacy retail. What's more, MAC has high-end properties with luxury tenants like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta etc. I view these luxury items, which have high ticket prices, more internet-resistant, which is another important point to consider especially for Class A malls. It is very likely to find luxury retailers in Class A malls like the ones owned by MAC and TCO. Lastly, MAC is attracting a notable roster of digital-native tenants (clicks-to-bricks retailers) such as Casper, Untuckit, Peloton and Indochino. Digital retailers operated 28 brick-and-mortar stores in 2010, 403 in 2015 and 1,659 in 2018. The trend is clear and digital retailers will have an ever increasing presence, especially in high-traffic class A quality malls. Traffic is strong and resilient in trophy A-Malls unlike the generic stories read in the mainstream media.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.