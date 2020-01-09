Pargesa: Power Corp.'s Restructuring Could Be The Long-Awaited Catalyst

While nothing is certain in the world of investing, Pargesa in its own right offers a very intriguing portfolio of major European companies and a sustainable 3.1% yield.

As with 2011 acquisition of sister corporation CNP, any take private offer for Pargesa would quickly close the NAV discount, currently in excess of 25%.

With the passing of the original entrepreneurs and now the retirement of family managers at Power Corp. and the announced restructuring, their holding of Pargesa could be for sale.

Pargesa Holding SA (OTCPK:PRGAF) is a European investment holding company with a very interesting history and ownership that could be about to change. As a short history, Swiss-based Pargesa Holdings was originally used as a financing tool to acquire various international assets and investments from French bank BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) during the push for nationalization of financial assets by the François Mitterrand regime in 1982. Behind the funding for the initial acquisitions were the Baron Albert Frere family of Belgium, through its CNP Groups and the Paul Desmarais family of Canada, through its Power Corporation (OTCPK:PWCDF). Frere was more of a European industrialist while Desmarais was focused on financial services, such as insurance and investment products. Both men continued to build their stakes over the years, capped by a restructuring of Pargesa in 1990.

Headlines from Sept 11, 1990 announcing the restructuring of Swiss-based Pargesa

A great short history lesson on Pargesa and the tie up of Frere, Desmarais, Pargesa, and a large European holding company can be found in this 2011 SA article by Dr Clement Scholl. Dr Scholl offers a link to a previous article on Pargesa from the referenced above commentary.

Pargesa has basically one asset: its major holding of a 50% interest in another European holding company, Groupe Brussels Lambert (OTCPK:GBLBF). Brussels-based Groupe Brussels Lambert is the direct holder of over USD$21 billion in investments in various European publicly traded companies. These include liquor distiller Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF), inspections services SGS (OTCPK:SGSOY), integrated oil company Total (TOT), footwear and clothing manufacturer Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), building materials firm LafargeHolcim (OTCPK:HCMLY) and specialty minerals provider Imerys. Combined, these assets represented 76% of GBL’s holdings.

These holdings are not incidental. For example, GBL owns 7.8% of the outstanding shares of Adidas (17% of GBL portfolio), 7.5% of Pernod Ricard (17% of portfolio), 16.6% of SGS (15% of portfolio), and 9.4% of LaFarge (12% of portfolio).

Combined, the Frere family and Power Corp. of Canada, through its holding of Power Financial (OTCPK:POFNF) and both controlled by the Desmarais family, own 55% of Pargesa’s outstanding shares and the public owns 45%.

Got it so far? The following graphic may be helpful to explain the combinations of these assets and holdings and comes from Pargesa website in their May 2019 annual presentation.

As of Sept 30, 2019, GBL’s shareholder’s value was 19.2 billion Euro, USD$21.2 billion.

GBL’s portfolio has been evolving over time. As the slide below shows, pre-2012, GBL owned a substantial position in energy giant Total and utility firm Suez, and these were some of the original investments back in 1982. The graphic also outlines the interesting sector diversification of the current portfolio.

Known as a semi-active investor, GBL likes to have representation on the board of directors of the companies they invest in and tends to have a long-term outlook for their positions.

Most articles on Pargesa focus on its trading share price vs its net asset value NAV. There is a bit of currency exposure as GBL’s holdings and dividends are paid in Euros while Pargesa reports and pays its dividend in Swiss Franc CHF. It is not uncommon for European holding companies to trade at a discount to their NAV, and Pargesa is no exception. In the chart below from Pargesa website is the price of Pargesa shares on the Zurich exchange (black line) vs. the portfolio’s NAV (blue line), both in Swiss Franc. Pargesa share prices are currently USD$85 and a NAV of around USD$125.

Pargesa pays an annual dividend of USD$2.64 for a 3.1% yield, which is in line with its 5-yr average yield of 3.5%. The dividend has grown an average of 3.1% annually over the past 5 years as well. While capital gains have been pretty stagnate, the distribution income has been stable and consistent.

With the passing of both elder entrepreneurs Albert Frere and Paul Desmarais over the past few years, it has been speculated the ownership of Pargesa may change. In early 2012, the Frere family purchased Pargesa’s sister company CNP, also a large holder of GBL stock through its ownership of Parjointco, gaining more control over the assets held by GBL. The current thought process is the Frere family, or GBL, could buy the balance of Pargesa it doesn’t own, including the public’s and Power Corp.’s interest. There has been a long-term stand-alone agreement between the families, and any transfer of ownership would have to be on friendly terms.

Power Corp. recently announced a restructuring that will simplify its corporate shape, coupled with the retirement of the sibling Desmarais brothers, Paul Jr and Andre, who have been managing Power Corp. interests in financial services since 1996.

Mark Hake, CFA, published a great recap of the restructuring of Power Corp. of Canada and the merger with Power Financial of Canada. The bottom line for Power Corp. shareholders is the dividend will be increased by 10% and the company will buy back 10% of shares outstanding post-merger. The result will be a more compact corporate structure with higher returns for PWCDF investors over time. While share prices have languished recently between $18.50 and $23.00, the news has allowed PWCDF to trade higher to a new plateau in the higher-$20s.

Getting back to Pargesa, Power Corp. owns 50% of Parjointco which owns 55% of Pargesa, which owns 50% of Groupe Brussels Lambert. The value of Pargesa to Power Corp. should be between $2.5 and $3.0 billion. It seems as if the somewhat esoteric European stock holdings of a Canadian financial services firm could be a prime target for new managers looking to generate capital for expansion in other areas. With the merger of Power Corp. and Power Financial, the combined company could have a market value in the USD $27 billion range and the value of its Pargesa holdings could be around 10% of the merged corporation’s market capitalization – not chump change but also not sufficiently large to move the needle of Power Corp.’s soon-to-be-combined assets.

However, for Pargesa shareholders, with a discount to NAV in the 25%+ range, any take out could see a sudden reduction to 5%, similar to the NAV discount reduction of CNP back in 2011/2012 during its own privatization.

For US investors, there is the issue of the 25% Swiss tax withholding on dividends. The tax withholding can be claimed as a one-line credit against US federal taxes paid, up to $600 in withholding and through filing additional forms for withholding above $600. Even at 25% withholding, an investor would have to have a $90,000 position and generating $2,400 in PRGAF dividends to exceed the $600 threshold for additional paperwork. Nonetheless, it is recommended holdings of Pargesa should only be in taxable accounts or the tax withholding credit will be unrecoverable.

Below are a series of charts of share price only performance of Pargesa and Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) over the previous 3- and 5-years. Both PRGAF and VSK offer dividend yields of just under 3.5%. While lagging in both the 1-yr and 10-yr returns, PRGAF equals or bests VGK in the 3-yr and 5-yr price only returns. Investors should keep in mind the current and historic discount to NAV of PRGAF vs the ETF structure and full valuation nature of VGK.

5-yr PRGAF (green/red line) vs VGK (purple line)

3-yr PRGAF (green/red line) vs VGK (purple line)

Interestingly, two of GBL’s portfolio companies have been in the news recently. As reported on SA, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is partnering with Total and LaFarge to develop a major carbon capture project with the captured carbon being used in OXY’s advanced Enhanced Oil Recovery systems, also known as tertiary recovery. OXY is one of the global leaders in carbon dioxide EOR technology and a considerable portion of its overall US Permian production is from EOR projects. As described on its website, employing EOR technology can ultimately increase oil and gas recovery by 10% to 25%. The carbon capture project will utilize similar technology to another Total and LaFarge project at a LaFarge-owned cement plant in Canada. While not offering much in the form of immediate gratification for current shareholders, this joint effort by the triumvirate could lay a fascinating and profitable foundation for future carbon capture projects.

I discovered and made an initial investment in Pargesa and CNP in 2010, and still own a PRGAF position in my investment basket titled “Equities bought primarily for income”. In addition, I have been a shareholder of Power Corp. of Canada since late 2014, also in my income basket. I welcome the restructuring of Power Corp. and Power Financial and believe it could pave the way for either Power Corp. to sell its interest in Pargesa or for Pargesa to be taken private by the Frere family.

I would be a long-term buyer of Pargesa for: 1) its exposure to an unique portfolio of major international companies; 2) its secure and increasing income at a competitive yield; 3) its potential of a going private offer which will quickly close the consistent and historic discount to its NAV.

