Assessing The Viability Of Carnival Corporation's Dividend

When we look at the long-term chart of Carnival Corporation (Cruise Liner company) (CCL) below, we can see that the MACD technical indicator is very close to giving a buying signal. This key technical indicator is significant in that it is a good read on both trend and momentum. Shares of the travel company are now trading well above their 10-month moving average of $46.85 and have printed a convincing monthly swing-low.

From a long-term standpoint though, shares remain oversold as we can see from the stochastics indicator. Carnival at present trades with a book multiple of 1.3, a sales multiple of 1.6, an earnings multiple of 11.2 and a cash-flow multiple of 6.1. These numbers are more or less what we look for in our value play setups. In fact, over time, if we were to get a reversion to the mean with respect to the firm's valuation, shares would rise at least 20% from their current levels.

Another important consideration for investors when researching an investment is the strength of the company's dividend. We all know the importance of dividends over the long term. Therefore, from this perspective, let's go through Carnival's dividend to see how sustainable it is at this present moment in time.

Carnival's dividend yield at present is just over 4% which is the big calling card here. Its 5-year average is closer to the 3% mark. These numbers are confirming what as the technicals are showing above in that shares remain oversold from a long-term perspective.

However, a company's dividend yield is just one part of the equation. In fact, when doing our due diligence, we have to make sure that poor fundamentals (which may have caused the stock-price to drop) are not the reason why we have the above-average yield at present.

Usually we can see if there is an underlying fundamental problem through the dividend growth metrics. Dividend growth is imperative for long-term investing as it

Demonstrates confidence that the forward-looking fundamentals are on a sound footing Protects purchasing power Enables investors get a slice of the firm's increasing earnings.

Carnival's 5-year average annual dividend growth-rate comes in at 14.87% which is impressive. Yes, growth has slowed somewhat over the past 18 months as the quarterly pay-out has remained steady at $0.50 per share.

When we go to the cash-flow statement, we can see that debt has been funding the dividend in recent quarters due to strong capital being allocated to capital expenditure. $4.4 billion was spent on capex over the past four quarters which meant that free cash flow was at a slight shortfall with respect to covering the $1.39 billion in dividend payments.

Sustained capex investments though are having the desired effect with respect to revenue growth. Top line sales increased by over 10% last year and are expected to remain growing between 4.5% and 6% over the next few years.

In our commentary, we talk a lot about achieving a margin of safety in our investments. One way to do this is to obviously buy a stock when it is trading well below its intrinsic value. We also like to look at how Carnival's interest coverage ratio and debt to equity ratios have been trending. The interest coverage ratio for example gives us a good read on how much of the firm's pre-tax profits are being used for dividend payments. Debt also can impact dividend growth percentages especially when a firm decides to aggressively tackle its debt-load.

Carnival's debt to equity ratio currently comes in at 16.35 (rising) and its debt to equity ratio comes in at 0.35 (right in line with the firm's 10-year average). These trends are encouraging as we now can see that the company's elevated spend in recent times has not been impacting the financials. Furthermore, analysts who follow this stock expect around 7% bottom-line growth on average per year over the next 3 to 5 years.

To sum up, although investors should take forward looking numbers with a pinch of salt (due to how open Carnival is to economic conditions), there is a lot to like here. The dividend looks to be on a sound footing and the amount of shares outstanding continues to come down aggressively. Let's see how the weekly chart looks at the end of this trading week.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.