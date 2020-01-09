How I Met Your (Earnings) Target: The Show Must Go On, And It Will

The show must go on - and it will. Even without Freddie, Wall Street kings will allow the Queen to keep on singing the same great tunes we hear since March 2009.

Nonetheless, this time around, even they have outbid themselves, cutting their expectations by more than they normally do, consequently clearing the way for corporate America to "beat" the market consensus.

There's nothing new about Wall Street analysts coming for help when it comes to the market expectations from an earnings season; any earnings season for that matter.

There were many reason to sell this market over the past 11 years, but liquidity, not profitability, has played a crucial role in compensating investors, very handsomely, for their loyalty.

Some people call this bull market the most-hated ever. Indeed, there were plenty of reasons to sell this market over the past eleven years.

Nonetheless, anyone who held tight, ignored the news, covered his/her ears to the background noise, and remained loyal to the stock market (SPY) has done well. Very well indeed.

If you think that the earnings were the main reason behind this rise - you may wish to think again. Not only that the earnings growth rate was much smaller than the S&P 500 rise, but in recent years - except those where the tax reform made miracles (2017-2018) - earnings growth was mostly between small (2014, 2016) to tiny/negative (2015, 2019).

The good news is that 2020 supposes to be better from that aspect, based on current expectations.

If earnings weren't the main driver, what is it that pushed stock (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) valuations so high? Ladies and gentlemen, please send your flowers to Ben Bernanke, Janet Yellen, Jerome Powell, Mario Draghi, and Haruhiko Kuroda.

They, above anyone and anything else, are the men (and woman) of the hour/decade. Without them, and the very loose monetary policies they are running since 2008 - the below chart wouldn't look as compelling as it is.

Yet, our dear colleagues - analysts across Wall Street - don't wish to (solely) count on central bankers, or on corporate America's earnings. They wish to ensure one more thing, something that they are responsible for years: making sure that as many companies as possible "beat" their top and bottom lines consensus expectations.

As another earnings season is about to kick off, these analysts are taking one for the team; mostly their team... They don't leave things unattended, letting the companies do the heavy-lifting on their own by impressing us with decent earnings. Instead, they are kind and/or anxious enough (not sure which characteristic is playing a bigger role in here) to lend us a helping hand.

How do they do that? By lowering their expectations, in advance, consequently paving an easier path for these very same companies to beat the market (reduced) expectations.

This is a trick that is going on like this for years, but this time around they have outbid themselves.

Analysts have cut their Q4/2019 earnings estimates for S&P 500 companies by no less than 4.7% during the past quarter (October-December 2019).

This level of a cut was larger than the average cut we normally see for (and during) a quarter, no matter if we use the 5-year, 10-year, or 15-year average.

In more simple words, analysts have made it easier-than-usual for corporate America to "surprise" us in the upcoming earnings season.

Over the past five years (2015-2019, inclusive), the S&P 500 expected EPS for Q4/2019 has decreased no less than 15 times (!). Meanwhile, as we all know, the S&P 500 index kept trading/trending up, completely unfazed by the fact that its underlying companies are going to make much less money than originally assumed.

Where does this leave us? Set and ready for yet another episode of "How I Met Your Targe.t. As such, I'm very happy and feeling very confident when I say to you, my dear readers:

It's going to be..., wait for it..., legendary! L-E-G-E-N-D-A-RY!!!

You can take that to the bank; or to Barnie Stinson, if the bank is closed...

Let's finish this piece up with one positive and one negative, just to balance things up a little up.

The positive is, that based on the somewhat erratic correlation between South Korea's (EWY) export growth rate to global EPS, it seems like the worst could be over for the latter.

Putting it differently, just as analysts expect (regardless of reducing the thresholds for S&P 500 companies), we can expect profitability to recover this year, following a couple of rough years.

The negative is, well, the same negative that we've started with: You can make things look attractive on a relative basis (by reducing the expectations) but not on an absolute basis, i.e. long-term growth.

While the S&P 500 index keeps breaking record (high) after record, the NIPA (= that's the National Income and Product Accounts) earnings have flatlined.

Negative aside, there's no doubt that party is going to continue, undisrupted; neither by central bankers (no way), nor by the earnings season which is upon us (thanks to the analysts who kindly lowered the bar significantly this time around). You can say that both (central bankers and analysts alike) are kings that lead us to the final, and ultimate, Queen.

The show must go on, and you can count on Wall Street analysts to ensure that - even if Freddie Mercury is no longer with us - it will!

