Qualcomm: Time For Dividend Raise

Back in April 2018, chip giant Qualcomm (QCOM) announced it was raising its quarterly dividend by 8.8% to $0.62 per share. Nearly two years later, the name is still paying that amount out, yet the situation at the company is quite different. Today, I'll discuss why I believe we could see an increase in the payout from this name at some point in 2020.

First of all, Qualcomm's business is at an important inflection point. After 7 straight quarterly revenue declines and 9 of the past 10 periods in the red, the company is poised to start showing revenue growth again. As the graphic below shows, the top line is set to start growing again later this year, with investors focusing on the 5G smartphone upgrade cycle. Launching the 5G Apple (AAPL) iPhone is a top priority for the company right now, and Apple is expected to launch at least three of these 5G compatible phones later this year.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Qualcomm estimates, seen here)

Just as revenues are expected to start trending higher, earnings per share are also forecast to surge as we move forward. That likely will help free cash flow to increase from current levels, about $6.4 billion reported in the fiscal year that ended in September 2019. If Qualcomm is as profitable as some think it might be in the next couple of years, free cash flow could approach or even top $10 billion per year.

In recent years, Qualcomm has used a lot of cash to repurchase shares. $1.8 billion was spent in the latest fiscal year on the buyback after the year before saw a massive $22.58 billion in share repurchases. Since that last dividend announcement, the outstanding share count has plunged from 1.48 billion to 1.14 billion in early November 2019. With no dividend raise since cash payments for the dividend were actually down about $500 million in the latest fiscal year. That represented the lowest total cash payout since the September 2015 ending fiscal year.

With the earnings situation improving and the stock up dramatically over where it was a couple of years ago, it seems like a good time for capital return focus to shift back to the dividend from the buyback. The forward annual yield when the raise to $0.62 was announced as 4.53%, but currently sits at about 2.80% as of Wednesday morning. I put together the following table to show what a potential raise could look like, with a prediction range in yellow.

*Based on the current share price of $88.46.

A dividend raise in the high single digits, percentage wise, would likely put the annual cash payout about halfway between the last two fiscal year's figures. This would still allow the company to use some free cash flow for more share repurchases and debt repayments. I think this would be a reasonable amount for a dividend hike, and the annual yield would top 3.00% again with an increase of at least 4.4 cents based on the current share price noted above. That's about 70 basis points higher than the annual yield of the 30-Year US Treasury bond currently, which would mean the name would be a better income generator than US fixed income.

With the 5G smartphone upgrade cycle about to send revenues and earnings higher for chip giant Qualcomm, I think it is time for a dividend raise. The company significantly reduced its share count thanks to the buyback in recent years, actually paying out less in total cash dividends in the latest fiscal year than the prior three fiscal periods. With shares having rallied so much in the past year, shifting the capital return focus towards the dividend would make more sense than share repurchases. A dividend increase in the high single digits percentage wise would seem reasonable, and it likely would get the annual yield back above 3.00%. That annual income generator would likely put the name back into the top quarter of S&P 500 dividend yields.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.