Rite Aid Remains A Sell Despite The Recent Price Arc

Rocket to Nowhere

Rite Aid (RAD) remains a sell. There's nothing like an explosion in earnings to rocket a stock price higher, but in the case of RAD's recent price arc, it's worth delving into the details. Nearly all of RAD's putative profits are derived from its repurchase of certain interest bearing notes at a discount to issuance -- a discount resulting from low debt ratings due to doubt about RAD's ability to pay off that debt in the long run. The irony is epic.

Moody's considered RAD's repurchase of $100 million of senior notes a "distressed exchange" -- it certainly distressed the sellers, who took 60 cents on the dollar -- and downgraded RAD's ratings as a consequence. The irony continues, because in the future the remaining downgraded debt may be available for repurchase at an even larger discount, to RAD's benefit. Time will tell.

RAD reports the repurchase discount as a gain (income), which makes the company seem profitable, but it's only an accounting artifact, because little has changed. The money to buy back the notes was borrowed, so the note debt was replaced by a (somewhat smaller) loan debt. To calculate the actual effect on income apart from the paper gain -- which admittedly brought some welcome debt reduction -- one must compare the new total interest payments for all debt to the old interest payments to determine the ongoing savings from the transaction.

From RAD Q3 2019 earnings call transcript, "The interest rate on the revolver is expected to be LIBOR plus 125 to 175 basis points based on a borrowing grid, and the rate on the FILO term loan is expected to be LIBOR plus 300 basis points." The note rates were 7.70 and 6.875, so buying them back should save about 7% on the $55 million discount savings equals about $3.5 million per year, plus the difference in interest between the (approximate) 7% note rates and the line of credit rates on the refinanced principal (an exercise left to the reader).

Yes, there are savings, but they are minimal compared to such items as capex. Indeed, the large RAD capex is among the pivotal discretionary expenditures that drive earnings or losses. Some important questions are:

Who are the contractors getting these expensive store remodeling contracts and how are they chosen?

How much do purchased scripts contribute to pharmacy same store sales numbers?

The fundamental problem is that RAD is an unprofitable business as it is currently managed. Being somewhat less indebted doesn't change that. All it does is give the company a little more breathing room for an eventual turnaround.

Bubble, Bubble, Toil and Trouble

The number of shares changing hands in RAD in recent weeks is a large multiple of the total float. This churn doesn't reflect the behavior of bargain hunters latching onto RAD and holding, nor is this just short covering (although that's a part of it), because the volume is much too high. Most of it appears to be speculative trading, which created an unsustainable bubble that quickly burst. RAD's recent price spike was likely driven by a combination of short covering, high frequency (computer-based, algorithmic) trading and lack of understanding concerning the basis for RAD's income improvement, leading to a "pump and dump" situation that quickly brought the stock back down to its previous support range -- after traders made millions on the price arc.

Unless additional RAD bonds can be repurchased at a discount -- which might happen, and it's a good idea -- the accounting gain from the previous discounted purchase is one-time. Next quarter's earnings could well be bleak.

There are no catalysts on the horizon. The recent conference call was filled with the usual platitudes but few answers. The semantic content of the commentaries was minimal. Investors were told to wait for Analyst Day in March. That won't be a fun day, absent material progress over the next few months.

The Numbers

Let's look at the December 19, 2019 RAD 8k. Page 2 says [bold emphasis mine]:

Net income from continuing operations was $52.3 million or $0.98 per share compared to last year’s third quarter net loss from continuing operations of $17.3 million or $0.33 per share. The increase in net income was due primarily to a $55.7 million gain on debt retirements and an increase in Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $158.1 million or 2.9 percent of revenues for the third quarter compared to last year’s third quarter Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $142.8 million or 2.6 percent of revenues, an increase of $15.3 million. Retail Pharmacy Segment Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased $7.4 million due to strong labor and benefits expense control. These improvements were partially offset by a reduction in gross profit and a reduction in Transition Service Agreement fee income from Walgreens Boots Alliance. The Pharmacy Services Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $7.9 million compared to the prior year due to improvements in pharmacy network management.

EBITDA, which hasn't been straightforward for years due to RAD's acquisitions, reorganizations and divestitures, remains opaque. The Transition Service Agreement will terminate in 2020. Sales and leasebacks are contemplated. IT changes may bring additional fees. The Pharmacy Services Segment is subject to periodic contractual changes, but does appear to provide a glimmer of hope for organic growth.

The Future

Rite Aid Corporation is updating its fiscal 2020 outlook, which includes narrowing its guidance for Adjusted EBITDA. The company’s outlook assumes continued prescription count growth, improvements in generic drug costs and strong SG&A expense control, offset by a decline in prescription reimbursement rates. The fiscal 2020 guidance for EnvisionRxOptions assumes sustained improvements in pharmacy network management and initial results of SG&A reduction, benefits integration and restructuring initiatives. Rite Aid Corporation expects revenues to be between $21.5 billion and $21.9 billion in fiscal 2020 with same store sales expected to range from an increase of 0.0 percent to an increase of 1.0 percent over fiscal 2019. Net loss is expected to be between $174.0 million and $204.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $515.0 million and $545.0 million. Adjusted net income per share is expected to be between $0.13 and $0.55. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $230 million.

Some of these numbers are troubling. For instance, an adjusted net income of $0.13 - $0.55 per share, given recent a recent share price of about $14, with about 55 million shares outstanding, would yield a P/E ratio between slightly more than 20 and over 100. Indeed Yahoo Finance reports a forward P/E of about 58x. The current forward P/E ratio of CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is about 10, and of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is about 16. This puts RAD's forward P/E at a multiple, possibly a large multiple, of its competitors, yet RAD lacks any competitive advantages that would justify this P/E difference. Therefore, the current RAD stock price may not be a bottom.

The big question is the large capex, over $200 million per year for store remodeling, IT improvements and purchase of prescriptions. Store remodeling will eventually end, but when? IT expenditures can become a bottomless pit without a clear plan of how the new technology will benefit the bottom line. It isn't evident how much script purchases bolster same store sales, nor what the retention rate is of those new customers. Reducing capex in the future could be a path to greater profits, and maybe someday it will happen, but that doesn't seem to be a company priority.

Conclusion

RAD is a trading stock with high volatility. Its recent price surge was not sustainable, and it remains a sell in my view. If the company buys back more discounted bonds in the future, it may be able to maintain the appearance of profitability, but sooner or later RAD must show genuine, consistent success of its business model in order to be a viable investment. It continues to be a buyout target, although the excessive remuneration of its executives would likely encourage them to resist such overtures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Having lost a great deal in the RAD debacle over the past several years, I am now a trader of RAD stock, usually through combinations of stock and options strategies, such as selling OTM puts and then selling covered calls if the puts hit, or else buying stock long and selling short-term covered calls to hedge against modest downside moves. My view on RAD's outlook is bearish, but I will trade a bull trend on momentum. I am temporarily long RAD as I write this article (with covered calls sold), hoping for a slight pop, but am ready to bail if the price falls.