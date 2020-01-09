Kraft Heinz Is Attractively Valued

Thanks to its cheap valuation and its 5.1% dividend yield, KHC is likely to offer a double-digit average annual return over the next four years.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) has rallied 25% off its bottom, which was recorded almost five months ago. However, the stock remains cheaply valued and it is still trading 35% below the level it was trading just before its accounting issue was disclosed. The company is in the early phases of its turnaround effort, it is offering an attractive 5.1% dividend yield and the market remains strict in its valuation of the stock. Therefore, those who have the courage to purchase the stock around its current level are likely to be highly rewarded in the upcoming years.

The collapse

Kraft Heinz was considered one of the most successful mergers until early last year. After the merger of Kraft with Heinz, in 2015, the stock climbed to abnormally high valuation levels thanks to the enthusiasm of the market about the merger. The euphoria resulted primarily from expectations for great synergies and cost-cutting initiatives, as the management was widely respected for its belt-tightening strategy. As Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) owns 27% of Kraft Heinz, the rally of the stock after the merger led the market to think that the deal was one of the most profitable investments of Warren Buffett.

However, almost a year ago, Kraft Heinz wrote off $15.4 billion due to impairment charges related to its past acquisitions and announced that it received a subpoena from SEC for its accounting policies. As the amount of write-offs was 26% of the market cap of the stock before the disclosure, it is only natural that the stock plunged 27% on that day. The stock is currently trading even lower, i.e., 35% lower than its price before the announcement of the accounting issues.

Turnaround

As the market hates uncertainty, particularly when the uncertainty is related to accounting issues, it is easy to understand the suppressed stock price of Kraft Heinz in the last 10 months. However, investors should note that the company is in the early phases of a major turnaround, which has passed under the radar of most investors due to their risk-averse nature.

The efforts for the turnaround began in July, with the replacement of the old CEO with Miguel Patricio, who had a successful two-decade career in Anheuser-Busch (BUD) and also served Philip Morris (PM), Coca-Cola (KO) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). His tenure in consumer product giants is certainly a great advantage in the ongoing efforts of Kraft Heinz to return to growth mode.

In the third quarter, Kraft Heinz showed signs of stabilization of its business, as its organic sales grew 0.4% compared to the first half of the year and fell less than the analysts’ consensus (-1.1% vs. -1.6%) on an annual basis. The improvement was driven by a 1% increase in the average selling price thanks to price hikes in the U.S, Europe, Middle East and Africa [EMEA]. The company also managed to stabilize its supply chain costs.

Despite its improved performance, Kraft Heinz still has a long way to go to return to sustained growth mode. The food & beverage giant is still losing market share in natural cheese, cold cuts and its coffee business in the U.S. while it also incurs infant nutrition declines in China and EMEA.

However, it is important to note that Kraft Heinz is running nine transformational projects, which will help the company enhance its efficiency and tackle the issues in the above segments.

Source: Investor Presentation

Five projects are focused on the top line, two projects aim to enhance the operational efficiency and the other two projects are focused on organizational effectiveness. Moreover, management aims to boost the promotional spending on media, particularly for the brands that are the largest growth drivers.

Analysts seem to believe in the promising prospects of the ongoing turnaround of Kraft Heinz. While they expect an 8% decrease in the earnings per share this year, from $2.80 to $2.57, they expect 13.2% average annual earnings-per-share growth in the following three years, from $2.57 this year to $3.73 in 2023.

Debt

Part of the growth in the bottom line will be driven by the deleveraging process of the company, which will significantly reduce interest expense in the upcoming years. Due to the aforementioned accounting issue of Kraft Heinz, many investors are worried about the ability of the company to service its debt. However, the debt issue is overblown.

The net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of Kraft Heinz currently stands at $46.6 billion. This amount of debt is approximately 15 times the annual earnings of the company and hence it is a point of concern. However, as the company is in the process of reducing its debt load, it will render its debt more manageable. The investment grade rating of the company reflects the confidence of the credit rating firms in the deleveraging process of the company. Moreover, interest expense currently consumes 26% of the operating income of Kraft Heinz. While this level of interest expense is not negligible, it is certainly healthy and confirms that the amount of debt is manageable.

Valuation – expected returns

Given this year’s expected earnings per share of $2.80, Kraft Heinz is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of only 11.1. This is a remarkably cheap valuation for a company with strong brands, particularly given the all-time high level of the S&P as a result of the longest bull market in history. The earnings per share of Kraft Heinz are expected to dip to $2.57 this year but they are expected to recover to $3.73 by 2023. If the analysts’ expectations for 2023 materialize, then the current stock price corresponds to a future earnings multiple of only 8.3.

Of course the stock is not likely to trade at such a cheap valuation level in 2023. If we assume that the stock will maintain its current cheap price-to-earnings ratio over the next four years, it will offer a 7.4% average annual stock price appreciation thanks to its above mentioned earnings-per-share growth. If we also add the 5.1% dividend yield of the stock, we conclude that the stock is likely to offer an approximate 12.5% average annual return over the next four years. Such a return is certainly attractive, particularly given the fully valued status of the broad market at its all-time highs.

Final thoughts

Due to the accounting issue and the uncertainty that surrounds every turnaround, the market has adopted a strict stance towards Kraft Heinz. As a result, the stock is cheaply valued right now. Moreover, the turnaround of the company has begun to bear fruit, as its performance has just begun to stabilize. Thanks to the generous dividend of Kraft Heinz and its expected recovery over the next four years, those who have the courage to buy the stock around its current level will probably be rewarded with a double-digit average annual return over the next four years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.