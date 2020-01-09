Natural Gas - Winter Is Not Over, Bearish Weather May Finally Be Behind Us

Overall, we continue to watch the Alaska ridge pattern. If the 12z ECMWF-EPS later today shows that this pattern is starting, expect us to initiate the other 50% long position.

It does appear, however, based on the latest weather model updates that the bearish weather that has pressured natural gas lower is going away.

Based on what we see in the ECMWF-EPS update, the Alaska ridge is starting to show up, but not convincingly yet.

ECMWF-EPS and GFS-ENS both gained TDDs in the last 24 hours, but natural gas is selling-off today on very close correlation to oil's sell-off.

Following de-escalating comments from President Trump, oil had one of the biggest intraday reversals in recent years, and while oil sold-off, it appears natural gas was also dragged lower.

Based on what we see in the ECMWF-EPS update, the Alaska ridge is starting to show up, but not convincingly yet. We are still waiting for it to show-up convincingly before going long the other 100% in positioning. It does appear, however, based on the latest weather model updates that the bearish weather that has pressured natural gas lower is going away.

If the Alaska ridge does appear, we suspect this will split the polar vortex.

At least on the GFS-ENS counterpart, that's what they are currently showing.

(Note: Michael Ventrice also explains this.)

For us to confidently increase our exposure, we also want to see a technical bottom here.

We see a descending triangle pattern forming, so we need a convincing break back above $2.16 for us to believe that the bottom is finally in.

Overall, we continue to watch the Alaska ridge pattern. If the 12z ECMWF-EPS later today shows that this pattern is starting, expect us to initiate the other 50% long position.

