Navient: Exchange-Traded Senior Notes Lose Their Luster

Navient (NAVI) is primarily a student loan lender and servicing company which was spun off from SLM (SLM) (colloquially known as Sallie Mae) several years ago. The spinoff was largely associated with separating the stronger and faster-growing consumer banking and private student loan origination business from the less profitable federally insured student loan administration business. Navient’s business has since evolved somewhat into other fields, including consumer lending and other administrative services, but the company largely remains a student loan servicer.

Navient’s operating results have been uneven over the last several years although the general trend is negative given the ongoing run-off of the federally-insured loan portfolios despite periodic purchases. The common shares are not especially appealing from our perspective but we have been long-term holders of the company’s exchange-traded senior notes. The recent rise in the valuation of the senior notes towards redemption value in combination with the declining effective yield have, however, also tarnished the attraction of the senior notes.

Senior Notes

A small tranche of the company’s roughly $84 billion in long-term debt consists of the company’s exchange-traded senior notes. The Navient Senior Notes (JSM) yield 6% ($1.50) per annum on the redemption value of $25.00 and mature on December 15, 2043. The senior notes have been callable by the company at the redemption value since December 15, 2008, but have traded below redemption value virtually the entire time. The currently published credit rating (B+) is below investment grade.

Historically, the senior notes have been exceptionally volatile with declines – and subsequent recoveries – of 20% or more over the course of a year occurring on several occasions over the last decade. In the meantime, changes of more than 10% in relatively short periods of time are also not unusual. The swings in valuation often correspond with market sentiment around interest rates and political/regulatory implications regarding student loans. Occasionally, the senior notes have traded at as little as $0.60 on the dollar.

The volatility has made the notes periodically attractive and, indeed, we have often added to positions during periods of unique weakness in the market valuation. The troughs have offered significant return potential considering just projected interest income while the potential for price recovery further boosts the risk/reward profile.

The senior notes have also rarely traded close to par and, even on those occasions, haven’t generally held that valuation for an extended period of time. In addition, the senior notes have not always been widely traded which has, at times, resulted in rather wide bid/ask spreads which limited the ability to sell significant blocks of senior notes while maintaining market pricing. Recently, however, the senior notes have both approached very close to redemption value while also exhibiting greater liquidity, leading us to reduce longstanding positions.

Indeed, the current valuation near redemption value leaves little remaining upside potential in terms of valuation while the effective interest rate – just over 6.0% – is not significantly different from yields available on better-rated fixed income securities (such as National General Holdings Subordinated Notes (NGHCZ)) and, indeed, some solid insurance and financial institutions. The periodic introduction of other compelling fixed income securities with similar yields is also a consideration.

Conclusion

Navient’s exchange-traded senior notes have been a part of our portfolios to varying degrees for an extended period of time. However, the current valuation doesn’t reflect the risks facing the senior notes, including the potential for higher longer-term interest rates, industry challenges, and regulatory risks. The 6.1% yield on the current market price isn’t commensurate with the associated risks given other available fixed income opportunities.

We have thus significantly reduced our positions over the last two weeks as the senior notes have traded just over 100 basis points under redemption value although we would likely consider reestablishing positions should the senior notes experience another valuation swoon, especially in the lead up to the federal elections.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JSM, NGHCZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.