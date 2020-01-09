Commerce Bancshares' Current Price Not Attractive

Commerce Bancshares's (CBSH) earnings are expected to decline this year on the back of a slight compression in net interest margin and a normal increase in operating expenses. The management's focus on the existing fee based solutions for clients and introduction of new services is likely to continue to propel non-interest income in 2020, thereby limiting the drop in earnings. Overall, earnings are expected to fall by 2% year over year in 2020. According to my valuation analysis, CBSH does not presently offer opportunity for capital appreciation; hence, I do not consider the stock to be a feasible investment at the current market price.

Hedges to Protect Net Interest Income

To protect the net interest margin, or NIM, from interest rate decline, CBSH has entered into interest rate floors with combined notional value of $1.5 billion, as mentioned in the third quarter investor presentation. These hedges are the primary reason why net interest income is expected to be mostly flat this year despite pressure from the Fed rate cut. As stated in the third quarter 10-Q filing, the hedges will limit the repricing down of variable-rate assets while funding costs move marginally lower following the three rate cuts in 2019. Consequently, I'm expecting net interest margin to decline by only 10bps in 2020 over 2019, as shown in the table below.

CBSH's loan portfolio is expected to continue to grow in 2020; albeit at a lower rate than in the past. The slight slowdown this year is attributable to headwinds from US-China trade relations, and political uncertainty ahead of the presidential elections. I'm expecting CBSH's loans to increase by 2.0% in 2020 as opposed to an estimated 2.8% in 2019.

The low loan growth and slight NIM compression are likely to result in almost flat net interest income this year compared to 2019. I'm expecting CBSH's net interest income to slip down by a low rate of 1% this year. This expectation is somewhat in line with the results of a simulation on interest rate sensitivity conducted by the management. As per the results, a 100bps decline in interest rates can affect earning assets, deposits, and NIM in such a manner that net interest income rises very slightly by 0.14%. The results of this simulation, taken from the 10-Q filing, are shown below.

Non-interest Income to Limit Dip in Earnings

CBSH is highly focused on a diverse revenue stream with 37% of total revenue coming from fee income alone. The company currently offers a number of fee-based solutions to clients for remittances, claims payments, accounts payable automation, asset management, and money management. Going forward the share of non-interest income in total revenue is expected to increase even further due to new and existing service offerings that will boost fee income. Without going into too much detail, the third quarter presentation mentions that the management is focusing on new products to increase fee income. Based on CBSH's good track record in fee income growth and management's guidance, I'm expecting the company's non-interest income to increase by 5% in 2020.

Meanwhile, I'm expecting CBSH's non-interest expenses to increase by 3.2% in 2020 as a result of inflation and business growth. Although the expected rise in non-interest income is remarkably high, it is unlikely to completely compensate for the fall in net interest income and the increase in operating expenses. Consequently, I'm expecting the company's earnings to dip by 2.5% this year to $3.63 per share, as shown in the table below.

Dividend Likely to be Held Constant

As earnings are expected to decline this year, it is reasonable to assume that CBSH will hold its quarterly dividend stable throughout 2020 instead of increasing them again. I'm expecting the company to continue to pay $0.26 per share every quarter, leading to an unimpressive dividend yield of 1.5%. Despite the prospects of an earnings dip, there is little threat of a dividend cut because the dividend and earnings estimates suggest a payout ratio of 29% for 2020, which can be easily sustained. In addition, CBSH's capital ratios are in comfortable positions; therefore, the company will not be pressed to cut dividends to meet regulatory requirements. As at the end of September 2019, CBSH's tier I risk-based capital ratio was reported at 14.5% versus minimum regulatory requirement of 8.5%.

The expected earnings less the dividend payout is expected to drive CBSH's equity book value up by 8.7% this year. I'm not expecting implementation of the new accounting standard for the measurement of credit losses to have a significant initial impact on equity. This is based on management's expectations mentioned in the 10-Q filing. CBSH also has a share buyback program under which a maximum of 2.6 million shares are remaining to be repurchased. I'm expecting this program to also not have any impact on equity because the current market price appears to be an unattractive level. The expensiveness of the market price and equity valuation are discussed in detail in the next section. Based mostly on the forecast retained earnings, I'm expecting CBSH's equity book value per share to end the year at $30.32, and tangible book value per share to close at $28.96. The following table summarizes my estimates for equity and other key balance sheet items.

Adopting Neutral Rating

I'm using the historical price to tangible book multiple, P/TB, to value CBSH. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 2.31 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $29 gives a target price of $66.9 for December 2020. This target price implies a slight price downside of 1.2% from CBSH's January 3 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/TB multiple.

As the current market price is slightly above the one-year ahead target price, it is not advisable to invest in CBSH at the current level. If in case the stock price dips to a level of $60.8, which is at a 10% discount from the target price, then the stock will become attractive. Given the economic outlook and company-specific information currently available, I find any price above $60.8 to be unattractive. Based on the slight downside of 1.2% I'm adopting a neutral rating on CBSH.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.