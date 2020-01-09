MTBC Acquires CareCloud For Medical Practice Management Tech

But, MTBC's stock price appears overvalued even after generous DCF assumptions, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

With the transaction, MTBC is doubling down on practice management capabilities.

CareCloud has developed a suite of software tools for physicians to improve their practice management and patient communication.

MTBC said it has acquired CareCloud for up to $40.5 million in total consideration.

MTBC (MTBC) has announced the acquisition of CareCloud Corporation for up to $40.5 million in cash, perpetual preferred stock and contingent consideration, plus warrants.

CareCloud has developed advanced physician practice management software.

With the deal, MTBC seeks to deepen and expand its offering set to medical practice management.

However, the stock appears overvalued given current financial assumptions and management provided little detail about the deal’s rationale and expected financial effects, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

Target Company

Miami, Florida-based CareCloud was founded to develop a suite of physician practice software tools to increase efficiency, reduce errors and improve profitability.

Management is headed by A. Hadi Chaudhry, who has been with the firm since October 2002 and rose through the ranks to be appointed to his present position in January 2018.

Below is an overview video of the firm's Breeze patient experience solution:

Source: CareCloud Corp.

CareCloud’s primary offerings include:

Revenue cycle management

Practice management

Electronic health records

Patient experience

Mobile application

Advanced billing rules

Professional services

Healthcare analytics

Investors have invested at least $153 million and include Runway Growth Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Adams Street Partners and Hercules Capital.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report, the market for medical practice management software is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.0% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth the need to increase physician and staff efficiency, improve patient experiences and better integrate electronic health records [EHR] to reduce errors and improve patient outcomes.

Major vendors that provide competitive services include:

AthenaHealth (ATHN)

Allscripts (MDRX)

McKesson (MCK)

Epic Systems

Cerner Corp (CERN)

Aprima Medical Software

Insta Health Solutions

TotalMD

ChartPerfect

CollaborateMD

Greenway Health

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms & Financials

MTBC disclosed the acquisition price and terms in a form 8-K filing as the following:

The total consideration for the Merger paid at closing was $17 million in cash and 760,000 shares of the Company’s 11% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The Merger Agreement provides that if CareCloud’s 2020 revenues exceed $36 million, there will be an earn-out payment to the seller equal to such excess, up to $3 million. Additional consideration included warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, 1,000,000 of which has an exercise price per share of $7.50 and a term of two years, and the second million of which has an exercise price per share of $10.00 and a term of three years.

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019 MTBC had $14 million in cash and $14.1 million in total liabilities of which $121,511 were notes payable.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $3.4 million.

In the past 12 months, MTBC’s stock price has fallen 10.0% vs. the U.S. Healthcare Services industry’s rise of 27.2% and the U.S. S&P 500 Index’ growth of 24.6%, as the MTBC chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in only four of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $48,270,000 Enterprise Value $39,250,000 Price / Sales 0.73 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.60 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 22.09 Earnings Per Share -$0.67 Total Debt To Equity 13.28% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $6,870,000 Revenue Growth Rate 54.02%

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters which include an earnings per share baseline of $0.20, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $2.95 versus the current price of $4.27, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

MTBC acquired CareCloud to expand its service offerings to medical practices with CareCloud’s various practice management software capabilities.

As Stephen Snyder, MTBC CEO stated in the deal announcement,

CareCloud and MTBC are highly synergistic and we believe that our combined businesses will accelerate growth, yield greater operating efficiencies and provide more flexibility for future expansion through our combined offering.

Notable in the announcement was a lack of detail about the specific rationale for the transaction as well as its expected effect on MTBC’s finances going forward.

Still, the stock rose in apparent response to the announcement, so investors appear to be intrigued by the deal.

However, MTBC still operates in the red. Given generous DCF assumptions, the stock appears overvalued on an earnings basis so my bias at its current level is NEUTRAL.

