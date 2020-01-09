Financial Independence Portfolio - Q4 2019 Update

Welcome to all my readers, and happy new year! First of all, as you can probably tell by the title, I've switched to a quarterly portfolio review. This makes much more sense than a monthly one as it allows to see slightly longer term trends, which is what both myself and my readers are mostly interested in.

In this article I will be discussing the changes and performance of my Financial Independence Portfolio during the 4th quarter of 2019. We will start with a quick overview of the portfolio as a whole, including quick thoughts on the moves that I have made, and then continue to see how well the portfolio performed.

The goal of this portfolio is simple: To generate enough incoming cash flow to cover my monthly expenses. The portfolio is very dividend oriented, trying to strike a balance between dividend growth and current yield. As you will see, I also have some more speculative non-dividend stocks in the mix and I also actively trade options in order to boost cash flow generation. I still make regular monthly contributions to this portfolio, mainly so that the dividend income stream keeps growing at a fast pace.If you wish, you can open up my latest full review from September 2019 for reference.

Holdings (December 31st, 2019)

The remaining ~7% of the portfolio is a mix of cash, option positions and some USD denominated bonds with short term maturities. As you can tell it's currently a pretty top heavy portfolio. The reason is pretty simple: the large majority of the companies with a weight of less than 1.00% are pretty new additions. I am very averse to selling but I do recognize that this portfolio needs more balance so don't be surprised if you see me adding to some of the lower weighted companies during the 1st quarter of 2020.

New additions

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY)

Boeing (BA) hasn't exactly had a great year. Airbus has. I believe both of the companies will have a bright future and while Airbus does have it's own issues, mainly due to the corporate climate in Europe as well as Brexit uncertainty, I still believe they will do great in the long term. They definitely have the edge on Boeing when it comes to civil aircraft at the moment and I think that could continue far out into the future.

Vienna Airport (OTCPK:VIAAY)

I did my due diligence with quite a few different companies that operate airports. For the most part, they have some glaring issues which prevented me from investing in them. Vienna Airport doesn't seem to have any huge skeletons in the closet, they have a nice history of growing revenue, earnings and dividend and they are trading at a decent valuation considering the industry.

Progressive (PGR)

I have been missing an insurance company and after considering a few different options, I decided to give Progressive a try. This will most likely remain as one of my smaller positions for quite a while.

Sold

Resideo Technologies (REZI)

Smart homes. Energy efficiency. In my opinion those are two massive trends of the future. But it's starting to look like Resideo will not be the one to benefit from these trends. I had high hopes with this spin off but they have continued to disappoint, it was time to cut my losses.

Performance

(Portfolio in blue, SP500 in green)As you can see, the portfolio was following the SP500 pretty nicely up until the December rally. Somehow my portfolio missed most of it. Currency is a pretty big part of this though, as my portfolio is measured in Euros and the Euro strengthened quite significantly versus the dollar towards the end of December. As I always mention, total portfolio value isn't a big thing for me. Of course it's nice to see positive numbers and it's even nicer if I can beat the SP500 but in reality it's the dividends and cash flows that matter. But I still believe it's worth showing this metric to my valued readers so that I can give you the full picture.

Dividend income

Comparing Q4 2019 to Q4 2018, my dividend income was up 24.74%. This is pretty much in-line with my expectations, and it is certainly due to both companies increasing their dividend payments as well as my constant effort in investing new money into the market. I expect this rate of growth to resume for the next quarter, and hopefully for the next full year too.

Cash flow from investments

Comparing Q4 2019 to Q4 2018, my cash flow from investments is up 40.88%. There are several factors here, first is of course the increased dividend income, partially offset by lower interest income. The real difference comes from options trading: Q4 2019 was a pretty regular quarter when it comes to options but the comparable period of Q4 2018 was quite weak overall. Still, I have to be very satisfied to have the most important metric up over 40% year-on-year.Overall I am very happy with my portfolio's performance. Sure, I didn't quite catch the December rally but I have made significant progress in increasing both my dividend income and my cash flow from investments, the two figures that are the most important to me.

Final Thoughts

The first quarter of 2020 will certainly be an interesting one. There are finally some signs of seeing days when indexes are in the red, which is a welcome change for someone like me who wants to scoop up some decently valued shares. As you can see, I also have over 13% of my portfolio in the defense sector so I am certainly curious to see how the current conflict with Iran advances. While defense stocks are in my portfolio for a multitude of reasons, right now I certainly appreciate their capability to act as a hedge against a larger international conflict.

I do see the markets as being overvalued at this time, I will still push on with my regular monthly deposits. I know I won't be buying stocks from the bottom but I do think that I can make some purchases which I will be glad to have in the coming decades. And almost every puchase increases my dividend income, and therefore my cash flow from investing, so each new purchase is a step in the right direction.

If the markets remain relatively stable then my main priority will be to balance the portfolio a little bit better by increasing the size of my smallest positions. Some of those European stocks are quite fairly valued in the grand scheme of things so they are likely destinations for some of my cash. I wouldn't be surprised to see another company added to the portfolio though right now I'm pretty close to being at the upper end of my target with 29 different companies in the portfolio.

Thank you for reading! As always, I'll be glad to hear any thoughts and comments and more than happy to answer any questions you may have.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERYTHING IN THE CHART. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Some of my holdings trade outside of the USA. I personally buy them through their main listing at their respective stock exchanges but I have added the US tickers for your convenience.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.