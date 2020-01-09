SFL Still A Little Island Of Relative Calm In An Always-Volatile Shipping Industry

With a prudent management team, good access to capital, and healthy contract coverage, SFL Corporation (SFL) offers investors a bit of an oasis in a usually-turbulent shipping industry where sudden shifts in geopolitics or trade can lead to fast, bruising changes in rates that hammer shipping operators. While there will always be questions about this or that part of SFL’s portfolio, I think management has more than earned the benefit of the doubt and this remains a solid option for investors who prize income and are willing to accept higher risks to get it (SFL is well-run, not risk-free).

SFL shares are up about 15% from when I last wrote about the stock, but the market environment is no less turbulent. My total return expectations really haven’t changed much from then, but the dividend is now a bigger portion of that potential return and in the $14’s, I’d say the stock is more or less fairly valued.

As Expected, SFL Has Added Some Tanker Exposure

I wrote back in that last article that I expected management to look for opportunities to add to its tanker portfolio, and they’ve done exactly that – acquiring three new-build tankers from Hunter Group with 5yr bareboat charter coverage. SFL paid $60M per tanker and the charter works out to $18.3K/day. On the surface, this looks like a solid deal for both parties. SFL gets to leverage its lower cost of capital and add new “eco-VLCC” tankers to its portfolio, while Hunter gets better terms and more flexibility than it could have had on its own.

I don’t necessarily think that SFL is done. Tensions with Iran have boosted tanker rates and IMO 2020 retrofits should support rates at least through the first part of 2020. SFL doesn’t make decisions based on short-term rate moves, though, and I think management sees longer-term potential to leverage newbuilds (as well as rebalance its fleet). To that end, Hunter does have four more VLCCs in the pipeline that could appeal to SFL at a later date.

While management has said they are interested in LNG carriers, so far the right opportunity has not come through; I’d expect management to be “prudently aggressive here” and bide their time until a deal comes around that works for the good of shareholders.

Global Events Continuing To Toss Containers And Dry Bulk

The U.S.-China trade disputes have had a chilling impact on containership demand, with demand roughly half of what was expected for 2019 and fairly weak rates through the majority of the year. Rates have improved recently, rising by around 13% from late November through early January, but still down about 3% from the year-ago level

Between weaker demand and issues related to fuel (specifically spreads between high-sulfur and low-sulfur fuel), dry bulk rates have plunged again. Recent data from Clarksons indicates an effective rate of less than $10,000 for Capesize without scrubbers – well below the estimated operating breakeven level of around $13,000. While the effective rate for Capesize dry bulkers with scrubbers is more than double that, less than 20% of the fleet has been retrofitted.

It’s not unusual for dry bulk rates to be weak early in the year, particularly with the depressing effect Chinese New Year tends to have on the market. Still, with ongoing trade challenges, uncertainty on global coal and iron exports, and lingering issues with ASF in China depressing soybean demand, the dry bulk world is looking pretty challenging today.

The good news for SFL is that the company has very limited spot exposure. All of the containerships are covered by charters (65% time, 35% bareboat), as are all of the tankers (94% / 6%). Nine of the 22 dry bulkers operate on spot, which is less than ideal, but again not a huge factor in the overall scheme of things and further scrubber retrofitting could take some dry bulkers out of service and help support day rates in the coming months.

Leveraging Some Competitive Capital Advantages

Not unlike AerCap (AER), I think it’s important to focus on where SFL’s true strategic advantages lie – fleet flexibility and privileged access to capital. I won’t say that SFL has done as good of a job as AerCap in building a portfolio of attractive assets covered by long-term contracts, but the differences between the airline and shipping industries make that a less than fair comparison. Clearly SFL’s forays into offshore energy haven’t worked as hoped, the company overcorrected toward dry bulk, and missed some early opportunities in LNGCs.

Still, the company has very successfully diversified away from Frontline (FRO), counting many leading shipping companies, including MSC, Maersk, and Golden Ocean among its largest counterparties, and the company’s $3.7 billion charter backlog (7.8 years on a revenue-weighted basis) helps secure future dividend payments.

I also think the company’s capital advantages may be somewhat underappreciated. With all of the bankruptcies in the shipping industry over the last 10 years or so, many European banks have pulled out of the sector entirely or have restricted their lending only to customers like SFL. All told, DNB analyst Jørgen Lian estimates a 24% shrinkage in shipping loan portfolios among the top 40 banks between 2011-2017. That has created an opportunity for new financing alternatives, like Chinese leasing companies, but it has also improved the strategic positioning of SFL as many of these new alternatives are more expensive. Not unlike AerCap, which benefits from a lower cost of capital than its airline lessees, SFL benefits from a lower cost of capital, allowing it to strike deals like the recent Hunter tanker agreement.

The Outlook

Although the shipping industry remains turbulent, not too much has changed with respect to my core modeling assumptions for SFL. I believe the dividend is sufficiently covered by projected free cash flows over the next three to five years. I don’t see a lot of room for meaningful dividend increases, though, and I think surplus free cash flow is likely to go toward deleveraging or fleet expansion (as I said, I believe the company would like to add more VLCCs and possibly LNGCs). My sense from listening to management is that they believe it’s more important to offer a consistent payout, so I don’t believe there will be a meaningful increase until and unless management believes it can sufficiently cover that higher payout with improved charter rates.

The Bottom Line

Discounted free cash flow is my preferred valuation approach for SFL, though I also use an excess return on equity approach as a “backup”. Either way, I think fair value is still in the $13.50 to $15 range. While the shares were trading below that at my last update, now they’re pretty much in the middle of the range, leading me to view this as a solid hold. Of course, there aren’t many stocks that offer this kind of yield, so I can certainly appreciate why investors may still want to buy into this story. While I don’t expect the shipping industry to calm down, I do still believe this is a more investable option within that sector.

