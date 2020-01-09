XLK: Trend Is Your Friend For Technology Sector Until It Bends

Escalation in U.S.-China tech war leading to cascading decline in revenue could be the showstopper during this decade.

Long-term outlook remains bullish as breakout mode resembling 2017 is in progress, especially considering the fact that U.S. election year is typically positive.

The technology sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) has undoubtedly been the champion of U.S. stock market in the last decade, as it outperformed the broader S&P 500 (SPY) for six consecutive years and over 120% cumulatively.

Date XLK Adjusted Price SPY Adjusted Price XLK Yearly Return SPY Yearly Return Difference 2009-12-28 19.49 91.24 2010-12-27 21.71 104.98 11.39% 15.06% -3.66% 2011-12-26 22.27 106.97 2.61% 1.89% 0.72% 2012-12-31 26.26 127.52 17.89% 19.22% -1.32% 2013-12-30 31.95 162.56 21.66% 27.47% -5.81% 2014-12-29 38.13 186.16 19.35% 14.52% 4.83% 2015-12-28 40.29 188.56 5.67% 1.29% 4.39% 2016-12-26 46.34 211.18 15.01% 12.00% 3.01% 2017-12-25 62.22 257.02 34.26% 21.71% 12.55% 2018-12-31 60.70 247.70 -2.44% -3.63% 1.19% 2019-12-30 92.34 322.41 52.13% 30.16% 21.97% Since 2010 373.89% 253.36% 120.53%

Source: WingCapital Investments

XLK had its most spectacular year yet in 2019 with a 50+% return, paced by the staggering 109% and 60% 52-week gain in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) respectively, which represent a bulky 39% exposure in XLK . The rest of the top 20 holdings, which account for another 42% of XLK, also combined to contribute 43% return on a weighted basis.

Symbol Name % Weight 52-Week Return Return on Equity ROE Growth (YoY) ROE Growth (FWD) EPS Diluted Growth (YoY) EPS Diluted Growth (FWD) AAPL Apple Inc 19.84% 109.18% 55.92% 13.28% 31.32% -0.17% 7.52% MSFT Microsoft Corp 19.32% 62.85% 42.80% 99.70% 23.26% 118.29% 15.97% V Visa Inc Class A 5.18% 47.97% 35.17% 13.99% 9.95% 20.21% 16.19% MA Mastercard Inc A 4.26% 65.82% 126.73% 51.54% 19.13% 36.39% 25.44% INTC Intel Corp 4.17% 35.09% 26.54% 24.58% 1.32% 33.50% 10.28% CSCO Cisco Systems Inc 3.23% 15.97% 28.10% 1115.18% 15.47% 859.58% 9.41% ADBE Adobe Inc 2.56% 53.83% 29.67% 2.07% 0.73% 15.38% 19.73% CRM Salesforce.com Inc 2.35% 27.43% 3.07% -62.17% -9.66% -28.16% 32.07% NVDA NVIDIA Corp 2.31% 84.44% 23.31% -60.71% -14.04% -47.82% 13.57% ACN Accenture PLC Class A 2.13% 54.50% 34.41% -8.55% -8.90% 15.12% 8.50% PYPL PayPal Holdings Inc 2.04% 32.49% 16.05% 17.14% 11.68% 23.14% 22.48% AVGO Broadcom Inc 1.99% 36.04% 10.60% -79.08% 5.56% -77.32% 6.69% TXN Texas Instruments Inc 1.91% 43.85% 53.19% 22.06% 17.42% 15.83% 11.66% IBM International Business Machines Corp 1.90% 18.98% 40.61% 40.90% -12.74% 38.94% -1.18% ORCL Oracle Corp 1.86% 20.05% 46.29% 428.28% 57.43% 232.21% 10.43% QCOM Qualcomm Inc 1.59% 56.23% 153.46% #N/A 51.11% -205.81% 18.28% FIS Fidelity National Information Services Inc 1.36% 41.41% 2.59% -82.67% -25.38% -55.19% 12.84% ADP Automatic Data Processing Inc 1.17% 34.66% 47.21% 3.03% -10.31% 21.49% 16.52% INTU Intuit Inc 1.10% 40.24% 49.26% -28.10% -20.98% 15.19% 15.06% FISV Fiserv Inc 1.06% 65.98% 5.25% -90.82% -38.40% -39.30% 24.27% AAPL & MSFT 39.16% 86.32% 49.45% 55.92% 27.34% 58.27% 11.69% Rest of Top 20 42.17% 43.53% 43.04% 100.91% 5.64% 73.47% 15.36% Top 20 81.33% 64.14% 46.12% 79.24% 16.09% 66.15% 13.59%

Source: Seeking Alpha

The superior performance by the technology sector has been largely driven by its ever higher return on equity, with the weighted average ROE of XLK's top 20 holdings north of 46% and is expected to continue increasing based on forward earnings expectations. As a result, valuation multiples such as price-to-book ratios have expanded to historically overstretched levels relative to the other S&P sectors based on comparison to its fair P/B ratio given ROE.

Fundamentals SPY XLK XLY XLI XLP XLV XLC XLB XLF IYR XLU XLE Weighted Median ROE 26.05% 39.15% 37.38% 29.68% 28.80% 24.18% 19.78% 16.07% 15.01% 12.61% 10.00% 6.93% Weighted Median P/B 3.31 7.359 5.371 4.48 4.947 4.24 3.487 2.388 1.468 2.65 2.214 1.504 Forecasted Dividend Yield 1.90% 1.38% 1.43% 1.93% 2.80% 1.71% 1.05% 1.99% 2.09% 3.77% 3.16% 3.93%

Source: YCharts

While not as relevant for a predominantly growth sector, skyrocketing price has led to XLK's dividend yield dipping below the bottom of a decade-long range:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Overbought Conditions Suggest Possible Short-Term Decline

Technically, XLK is also at historically overstretched price levels based on the fact that XLK is above its 50-week upper Bollinger Band for five straight weeks, a rare pattern that has only occurred five times since 2000. As shown below, a short-term pullback in the next 2-4 weeks has followed last three times, even though on average it has been more positive than not:

Date XLK Streak Above Boll Band 2-Wk Forward 4-Wk Forward 3-Mo Forward 6-Mo Forward 12-Mo Forward 1999-12-13 51.56 5 4.49% 2.55% 15.88% 4.43% -32.73% 2012-02-27 29.08 5 2.75% 4.05% -3.85% 6.49% 3.81% 2013-11-11 34.30 5 1.14% -0.29% 2.84% 7.07% 23.53% 2017-03-13 53.34 5 0.33% -1.44% 5.43% 11.07% 32.50% 2017-11-20 64.50 5 -1.40% 0.44% 4.54% 9.09% 0.73% 2020-01-06 92.56 5 Average 1.46% 1.06% 4.97% 7.63% 5.57% Median 1.14% 0.44% 4.54% 7.07% 3.81% % Positive 80% 60% 80% 100% 80%

Source: WingCapital Investments

From a longer-term perspective, XLK has resumed moving higher four out of those five instances within the next year, with the lone negative occurrence being the 2000 dot-com bubble burst. Similarly, AAPL and MSFT are currently in historically overbought conditions with their prices above their 50-week upper Bollinger Band, particularly the former with its current streak running at 12 consecutive weeks.

Date AAPL Streak Above 2-Wk Forward 4-Wk Forward 3-mo Forward 6-mo Forward 12-mo Forward 2004-12-13 4.64 12 -0.91% 8.02% 23.93% 17.68% 118.83% 2007-07-23 20.55 12 -13.10% -5.94% 18.47% 20.05% 12.70% 2012-04-09 86.46 12 -0.37% -6.36% 0.11% 10.70% -27.94% 2019-12-23 289.80 12 3.45% Average -2.73% -1.43% 14.17% 16.14% 34.53% Median -0.64% -2.97% 9.29% 14.19% 6.35% % Positive 25% 25% 75% 75% 50%

Source: WingCapital Investments

Date MSFT Streak Above 2-Wk Forward 4-Wk Forward 3-Mo Forward 6-Mo Forward 12-Mo Forward 1999-12-27 58.38 3 -3.85% -15.85% -4.34% -37.85% -62.85% 2003-09-15 29.96 3 -2.94% -3.44% -10.55% -11.56% -7.39% 2005-11-28 28.01 3 -3.96% -6.64% -4.60% -19.18% 5.47% 2007-11-05 33.73 3 1.46% 2.71% -9.43% -10.93% -35.31% 2007-12-24 36.12 3 -6.12% -8.80% -18.90% -18.91% -46.06% 2012-01-16 29.71 3 1.78% 5.18% 4.39% 2.96% -5.69% 2013-05-06 32.69 3 5.57% 9.88% -1.76% 10.84% 24.52% 2014-08-25 45.43 3 2.80% 2.16% 5.61% -2.82% -0.71% 2015-11-02 54.92 3 -1.33% 2.49% 0.99% -4.40% 9.83% 2017-10-30 84.14 3 -2.07% 0.65% 12.35% 14.01% 28.44% 2018-07-23 107.68 3 1.23% 1.06% 1.30% -3.75% 33.39% 2019-04-01 119.89 3 2.90% 7.52% 12.15% 17.13% 2019-06-17 136.97 3 0.07% -0.26% 0.59% 11.54% 2019-12-30 158.62 3 Average -0.34% -0.26% -0.94% -4.07% -5.12% Median 0.07% 1.06% 0.59% -3.75% -0.71% % Positive 54% 62% 54% 38% 38%

Source: WingCapital Investments

The statistical analysis suggests that current overbought conditions will likely pose near-term headwinds for both tech giants. All said and done, in the long-term, "trend is your friend" as one would often say until there are signs of reversal. In other words, as long as the technology sector is able to continue its expansionary trend in ROE and earnings, price would certainly follow suit.

U.S.-China Tech War: Potential Game-Changer

The looming biggest threat to the technology sector is arguably the escalation in U.S.-China tech war, which is currently taking a backseat in light of U.S. and China reaching a "Phase One" trade deal. However, the fight for technological dominance between the two superpowers will very much be in the spotlight throughout this decade. As Nikkei Asia Review pointed out, major technology firms' top line could take a significant hit:

Not only is China a major manufacturer of Apple goods, it is also a valuable market, accounting for a fifth of the company's sales. San Diego-based Qualcomm, the world's biggest mobile chip developer, meanwhile derives 60% of its sales from China. Micron (MU), the biggest U.S. memory chip maker, gets half its sales there.

Meanwhile, China's two largest software firms, China Standard Software (CS2C) and Tianjin Kylin Information (TKC), will join forces to create an operating system to challenge Microsoft and Apple according to ZDNET:

News about the new jointly-developed "domestic OS" comes just as the Financial Times reported over the weekend that the Beijing government is currently executing a second push to get rid of foreign tech, amidst an ever-escalating trade war with the United States.

Even though it is still at infancy stage, the bigger picture is that Chinese tech companies will aim to eventually take over the domestic market with government support from the U.S. in the long run. In the meantime, as long as broader market continues levitating higher in a seasonally favorable year given the U.S. election (over 80% chance of positive year with 11% average return based on data from TheBalance), we expect the status quo of strong returns in XLK to continue at least this year.

S&P 500 Stock Market Returns During Election Years Year Return Candidates 1928 43.60% Hoover vs. Smith 1932 -8.20% Roosevelt vs. Hoover 1936 33.90% Roosevelt vs. Landon 1940 -9.80% Roosevelt vs. Willkie 1944 19.70% Roosevelt vs. Dewey 1948 5.50% Truman vs. Dewey 1952 18.40% Eisenhower vs. Stevenson 1956 6.60% Eisenhower vs. Stevenson 1960 0.50% Kennedy vs. Nixon 1964 16.50% Johnson vs. Goldwater 1968 11.10% Nixon vs. Humphrey 1972 19.00% Nixon vs. McGovern 1976 23.80% Carter vs. Ford 1980 32.40% Reagan vs. Carter 1984 6.30% Reagan vs. Mondale 1988 16.80% Bush vs. Dukakis 1992 7.60% Clinton vs. Bush 1996 23% Clinton vs. Dole 2000 -9.10% Bush vs. Gore 2004 10.90% Bush vs. Kerry 2008 -37% Obama vs. McCain 2012 16% Obama vs. Romney 2016 11.90% Trump vs. Clinton Average 11.28% % Positive 82.61%

Source: TheBalance

On that note, after another jolt to new record highs following U.S.-Iran de-escalation on U.S. "ready to embrace peace", we anticipate a short-term dip and consolidation before launching to new highs thereafter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.