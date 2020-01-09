2019 Was A Terrific Year But There Was Plenty To Learn

On the flip side, two of the shorts at BTH had negative returns – Tesla and Nvidia.

2019 was a terrific year for the markets as witnessed by the 32% gain on the S&P 500 (INX). To be sure, the environment was difficult for investors who believed the market was overheated and bet against the market or went to the sidelines. Hedge funds have vastly underperformed the market with estimates suggesting a measly 7% average return at the end of November.

Beyond The Hype generally does not recommend shorting and strongly believes that timing the market to the extent one sits out on the sidelines is unwarranted. As such, shorting is only for sophisticated investors and, even long-short investors are likely to be well served shorting only be a small part of the portfolio (no more than a mid single-digit percentage for any short position). Most investors will likely do well staying away from shorting.

In our view, investors who were concerned about the frothy market and sat on the sidelines during much of 2019 have not only lost out on what is likely the best year in this decade but also likely underperformed for the decade. Instead of staying on the sidelines, we believe that it is a far superior approach to stay focused on strong companies and maintain a higher liquidity than usual to benefit from significant market corrections.

Applying this principle, and due to disciplined stock-picking, we have not only fallen into the hedge fund trap but outperformed the market in a dramatic way leading to a very satisfying year for subscribers. Despite the spectacular year, there were certainly some key lessons learned during the year.

This article reviews what went well, what did not, and the lessons we can take from the experience. (Note: This article was written around Christmas time and includes stock prices up to the close of 12/21).

The highlights and key lessons from 2019 are:

Four stocks that are our favorites had 100%+ results in 2019 to date. These are Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), SolarEdge (SEDG), Daqo New Energy (DQ), and JinkoSolar (JKS). SolarEdge was the runaway winner with YTD gains of 176%! AMD came in second at 145%. In other words, both the top 2 stocks delivered in spades for 2019. Note that, while it offered triple-digit returns, Daqo had considerable additional risk factors compared to other stocks including: China factor, micro cap nature, and high sensitivity to poly prices. Risk-adjusted, we would like rate TSMC returns above that of Daqo’s.

Note that, while it offered triple-digit returns, Daqo had considerable additional risk factors compared to other stocks including: China factor, micro cap nature, and high sensitivity to poly prices. Risk-adjusted, we would like rate TSMC returns above that of Daqo’s. On the flip side, two of the shorts had negative returns – Tesla (TSLA), and Nvidia (NVDA).

The bet on the solar segment, the expectation that solar PV will overcome supply issues during 2019 was the correct bet and paid off well. Even within the segment, our picks far exceeded the segment average as measured by the solar ETF TAN.

We were highly selective in the semiconductor segment due to concerns about sector performance. While our assessment of sector performance and company performance was mostly on the mark, semiconductor stock prices moved up surprisingly strongly without regard to the sector fundamentals. While this led to very strong returns on stock picks like AMD, it also led to a bad short bet on Nvidia.

Tesla is a special case that is worth a mention in this summary. The problem with Tesla is that the stock is almost entirely driven by sentiment and hype and has very little connection to the underlying performance of the company. It can be a testing short mainly because of this disconnect. Ultimately, we expect the stock valuation will reset but in the interim, this stock continues to test investors' patience.

Shorting even high conviction names in this ZIRP/NIRP environment is an ROI inhibitor. Nevertheless, to the extent anyone got burned on the short side, it should be a lesson that portfolio allocation remains a key – more so in a portfolio with short positions.

The following discussion is in alphabetical order of the stocks discussed in the Beyond The Hype service throughout 2019. The price comparisons are from the beginning of the year (January 2nd) to close of 12/21 (Note: All stock prices are from Yahoo Finance).

Advanced Micro Devices

We strongly advocated two high growth positions for 2019 with AMD being one of them. The stock opened on January 2nd at $18.01 and closed at $44.15 on 12/20. This is a superlative 145% growth for the year. As a reference, the semiconductor industry benchmark Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) grew an astounding 64% despite widespread underperformance of many of the component companies. It is ironic that the sector stocks bounced in what was the second largest contraction of the semiconductor history and with no signs of a strong near-term rebound. In a sense, it is representative of a huge ZIRP/NIRP bubble that SOX performed as well as it did. AMD outperformed even the bubbly SOX by 81%.

AMD growth is likely to continue in 2020 as the company continues to gain market share.

Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy has been one of the few darlings in the solar space – mainly due to superlative execution in a tough industry. DQ moved up from $23.01 at the beginning of the year to $49.96 on 12/20 – a 117% gain. While Daqo consistently delivered high growth, the stock was highly volatile - partly due to thin float, partly due to trade wars, and mostly due to sensitivity to polysilicon pricing.

As a point of reference, the solar ETF TAN returned 66% YTD. Daqo stock outperformed its segment peers by a good margin but the ride however may have been a bit too bumpy for some investors. While the payoff has been healthy, Daqo has a much higher risk than other solar stocks due to the China factor, small cap nature, and high sensitivity to poly prices. The volatility and risk factors continue to make the stock more attractive for trading than investing.

Daqo is likely to continue to grow in 2020.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Moving into 2019, Enphase Energy was an “avoid.” The position changed dramatically with Q2 earnings. Exiting 2019, it is now a mildly bullish play. Enphase was a story of how a turnaround play could go against investors in a hurry. What was a near-bankruptcy candidate saw a rapid turnaround due to operationally savvy new management, favorable trade winds (tariffs on Chinese inverters), unexpected growth vectors (acquisition of SunPower (SPWR) business), and missteps at competition (SolarEdge quality issues).

Looking back at 2018 and 2019, Enphase was the single largest missed opportunity in the solar space. Although we continue to be skeptical of the company’s core business proposition, we expect to see the growth to continue into 2021.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar was a strong buy in Q4 2018 and the stock opened 2019 at $41.63. However, post Q4 earnings, on 2/25, we moved FSLR from a Strong Buy to a hold. The stock opened at $55.12 that day. After the big run-up early in the year from $41, the company’s growth vectors became mixed. Since then, the stock has not been our favorite and has been viewed as a weak value play. On October 26, post Q3 earnings, we reversed the course and went long First Solar again. FSLR opened at $54 that day. However, the stock has not done much since then and FSLR closed on 12/20 at $57.31.

Looking at 2021, First Solar continues to be challenged due to tariff uncertainty and aggressive price competition from the Chinese players.

Intel (INTC)

Intel stock has been an “avoid” with occasional short trading opportunities during 2019. The stock opened the year at $45.96 and closed at $58.95 on 12/20 offering a 28% gain for the year. While respectable, this is a vast underperformance to SOX. To a large extent, the Intel story has played out in 2019 as expected. Staying on the sidelines with Intel was the right call and helped to not suppress the ROI.

JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar has been one of the stars for us in 2019. The stock started the year at $9.63 and closed at $22.01 on 12/20. This is a stellar 137% return and the stock outperformed the reference TAN index by 71%. Due to high volatility, the stock also provided several lucrative trading opportunities throughout 2019. JinkoSolar, without a doubt, was a big winner this year. JinkoSolar continues to be a high growth stock, at last when measured in terms of shipments, as we enter 2021.

Lyft (LYFT)

Lyft was a new short at the service for 2019, initiated on 5/12, well past its IPO. The stock opened on 5/13 at a price of $50. LYFT closed on 12/20 at $47.92 making for a meager 4% return for the holding period or 6.5% annualized.

While the returns are at the low end compared to other prognostications, it is not a bad performance for a short given the raging bull market. 2021 remains an uncertain year for Lyft as the company continues to struggle to find a path to profitability.

Nvidia

Nvidia's short position has been one of the two disappointments for 2019. The stock has been driven in large part by the roaring semiconductor sector but also based on unrelenting optimism about AI/ML market growth. To be sure, the company did post better Gaming segment performance than we expected after the bursting of the crypto bubble. However, leading indicators, especially competitive vectors continue to show a company headed for trouble.

As far as the stock performance goes, the stock opened at $130.64 on January 2nd and closed at $239.37 on 12/20. That is about an 83% gain for the year. The stock outperformed SOX by 19%. Certainly, not fun to be a short. Nevertheless, the stock is a good example of why it is difficult to be a short – especially in a frothy macro.

In spite of some favorable tailwinds from the datacenter market, Nvidia continues to be challenged and is likely to underperform in 2020.

SolarEdge

SolarEdge was one of the two key high-growth darlings for 2019. The stock started the year at $34.41 and closed on 12/20 at $95 – a staggering 176% gain for the year compared to the solar ETF TAN's returns of 66% YTD. In other words, SEDG outperformed its segment peers by 110%!

We continue to see SolarEdge as a strong solar segment player for 2020.

Tesla

Tesla has been a bad short for 2019 for interesting reasons. After starting the year at $306.10, TSLA closed at $405.59 on 12/20. This 32.5% compares to a 30% growth in the S&P 500 for the year. On a relative basis, Tesla did not outperform by much for the year and rose much less than, say, Nvidia. Theoretically speaking, the stock’s performance during 2019 should not have caused a serious setback to shorts. However, what made the short painful for many investors was that many shorts were emboldened at the bottom and expecting the stock to move lower. Consequently, shorts were not taking profits but were adding to their short positions when the stock was trading at levels below $200. This, unfortunately, led some investors to be overextended on the short side and caused further pain when the stock snapped back unexpectedly.

With disciplined investing, the Tesla short should not be causing significant problems to well-diversified portfolios as the stock is not overperforming the market to any significant amount.

TSMC (TSM)

TSMC is likely the best semiconductor bet for safety-conscious investors looking for growth. TSMC also has a nice dividend making the stock even more attractive for a wide array of investors. TSM stock opened 2019 at $36.20 and closed at $57.93 on 12/20 offering a robust 60% gain for the year. However, note that the stock underperformed SOX by 4%. The underperformance to SOX is somewhat surprising given the company’s fundamentals have dramatically improved during the year. Direct competitor Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) has failed to deliver a competitive 7nm process to date and indirect competitor, Intel, has failed to deliver a competitive 10nm process. We suspect the US-China trade war may have affected the stock performance.

While the stock may appear to have underperformed SOX, adjusted for risk, we believe TSM was easily one of the best performers in the semiconductor sector.

We continue to see the Company being well-positioned for 2020.

Uber (UBER)

Uber was a new short for 2019 – initiated around IPO time when the stock opened at $42. The stock closed on 12/20 at $30.45 making for a healthy 38% return for the holding period or 59% annualized.

Uber was one of the most satisfying shorts for 2019. A year in which shorting was an ROI-killing endeavor, shorting based on value would have sounded like a bad idea. However, Uber’s valuation was so far out of line with reality, the stock had little reason to move up. We do not particularly have great prospects for the company in 2020.

Other Mentions

In addition to the above stocks, several stocks were covered on a less frequent basis in 2019.

ASML (ASML) was a late addition in the year and initiated as a buy around $255 and the stock closed at about $293 on 12/20.

SMCI (OTC:SMCI) presented a terrific trading opportunity on bad investigative reporting from Bloomberg which resulted in strong triple-digit percentage gains in 2019.

Vicor (VICR) was a terrific quick trade on the short side on datacenter weakness that became evident while doing research on AMD, INTC, and NVDA. That serendipitous short paid off handsomely when VICR gave poor guidance due to datacenter softness.

Sunnova (NOVA), Sunrun (RUN), Vivint Solar (VSLR), and SunPower are from the residential solar segment which is largely uninvestable. Nevertheless, they were opportunistic shorts which did well for a trade or two.

Epilog

As can be seen from above, there were only two losers and very few underperforming stocks at Beyond The Hype for 2019. With any modicum of portfolio diversification and position sizing, 2019 should have been an exceptionally good year for investors. In spite of a wonderful year, there were some key lessons for investors – primarily due to the unusual NIRP/ZIRP driven macro. Hopefully, what we learned in 2019 can be used to make 2020 an even better year than 2019.

