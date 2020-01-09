Ayr Strategies: New To The Market With A Focus On 2 States

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Introduction

Ayr Strategies (OTCQX:AYRSF) is a U.S. cannabis company that was formed when the former SPAC Cannabis Strategies Acquisition Corp. completed the acquisition of five disparate assets in May 2019. The company is relatively new to the market, and Q3 was the first full quarter since the qualifying transaction. We think Ayr remains an unproven story, and it would take a few more quarters of performance to assess the quality of its assets. We are Neutral on the stock until the company establishes a track record.

Business Overview

Ayr Strategies was created in March 2019 when a SPAC called Cannabis Strategies Acquisition Corp. announced a transaction that includes 5 acquisitions. Through these acquisitions, the company put together a portfolio of assets in two markets Massachusetts and Nevada. The stock trades on the NEO stock exchange, unlike most other U.S. cannabis firms that list on the CSE. The company has not announced major acquisitions or strategic moves since the de-SPACing transactions in May 2019. The five assets acquired are:

Sira : vertically-integrated operation with 3 medical dispensaries in MA

: vertically-integrated operation with 3 medical dispensaries in MA Canopy : operates one dispensary in NV

: operates one dispensary in NV Washoe : cultivation and manufacturing in NV

: cultivation and manufacturing in NV LivFree : operates 3 dispensaries in NV selling third-party products

: operates 3 dispensaries in NV selling third-party products CannaPunch: NV-based manufacturer of cannabis-infused products selling to over 65 dispensaries as of late 2019

(Source: IR Deck)

Four of the five assets acquired by Ayr were located in Nevada. The company now operates 4 dispensaries in Nevada and has cultivation, processing, and manufacturing capabilities in the state. The company is expanding its cultivation capacity which will be completed in the first half of 2020.

(Source: IR Deck)

The second state that Ayr operates in is Massachusetts which came from one of the 5 assets it acquired. The Company bought 3 medical dispensaries with a cultivation facility. Ayr is expanding its capacity by building a second cultivation facility that just received approval in December. The first harvest from the new facility is expected in Q1 2020 and flower sales to follow in Q2. Its operations have been affected by the state-wide ban on vaping products, but it recently resumed vape sales after the ban was lifted.

(Source: IR Deck)

Ayr's existing portfolio comprises two states, and the company seems to be focused on expanding its capacity in both states in the near term. While it is possible that the company could pursue acquisitions outside these two markets, we think it is more likely to remain focused on its existing assets in 2020. It is more important for Ayr to integrate and improve these 5 assets acquired only a few months ago. Investors seem to care less about the number of states a company operates in. Instead, it is more important to build scale and efficiency in one market rather than spreading oneself too thin. We think Ayr should focus on maximizing its existing footprint while seeking M&A opportunities to prudently enter new markets. Given the lack of capital to cannabis companies, all-stock combinations are likely the only way for Ayr to expand through acquisitions.

Financials

Ayr provided an outlook for 2020 that includes a revenue target of $225-245 million and $105-115 million of EBITDA. The company expects much of the growth in 2020 to come from expanding cultivation capacities in Nevada and Massachusetts and licensing of adult-use sales in Massachusetts. We think these financial targets are aggressive because Q3 revenue of $32 million implies a run-rate revenue of only $128 million. The additional growth will likely come from new wholesale revenue as a result of the capacity expansions underway. Given the poor track record among cannabis companies - we can't think of any company that actually hit their 2019 targets - investors will likely need to see substantial revenue growth before buying into this outlook.

(Source: TSX)

In September, Ayr announced a 5% share buyback program, but it is unclear how many shares it has bought back if any at all. The company's cash balance declined ~$3 million to $14.6 million during Q3, driven mainly by $4 million positive contributions from operations, $2.4 million from warrant exercise, and offset by $6 million in capex, debt repayment, and acquisitions. It appears that Ayr has achieved profitability from its operations, but we think the company could be cash-strapped for additional growth unless new capital is raised. Additionally, given that Q3 was the first full quarter after the company was formed through five acquisitions, we think investors will require a few additional quarters of data to get comfortable with the trends.

Ayr has a market cap of ~$225 million and trades at an EV/Sales of 2.0x and EV/EBITDA of 7.4x. We think Ayr's lower valuation compared to peers is likely due to its lack of history and low visibility among retail investors. The company only came into existence through a series of acquisitions which makes it lesser-known compared to typical IPOs and RTOs. Also, the company has a limited footprint with assets in two states which limited its growth potential. Ayr's peers include Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF), Planet 13 (OTCQB:PLNHF), and iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF). We think the discounted valuation is reasonable given Ayr's limited operating history and unproven track record.

Looking Ahead

Ayr is a small-cap U.S. cannabis company focused on Nevada and Massachusetts. The company reported Q3 which included the first full quarter of results since it completed the 5-way acquisitions. The assets it acquired are small but profitable, and the company has lower corporate overhead than most of its peers which contributed to its positive EBITDA. We expect 2020 to be another year of steady growth as its new capacities come online in the two markets it serves. However, the company remains sub-scale and will require transformative acquisitions to increase its market share. We foresee a tough year for small-cap cannabis stocks due to the lack of capital and investor interest. We are Neutral on Ayr as its near-term potential is limited by its footprint, and we think 2020 guidance seems overly aggressive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.