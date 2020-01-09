China Lilang: Share Price Decline Attributable To Slowing Growth

The future financial and share price performance is dependent on the success of initiatives that the company has put in place in the past years to remain competitive.

China Lilang's current share price is about half of its three-year share price peak, which is attributable to industry headwinds, competitive pressures, and a slowdown in the company's growth momentum.

Elevator Pitch

The current share price of Hong Kong-listed Mainland China branded menswear company China Lilang Ltd (OTC:CHGDY) [1234:HK] is about half of its three-year share price peak, which is attributable to industry headwinds, competitive pressures, and a slowdown in the company's growth momentum. China Lilang currently trades at 7.2 times consensus forward F2020 P/E and offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 9.5%.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to China Lilang. While the dividend yield is attractive and forward P/E valuation multiples are undemanding, future financial and share price performance is dependent on the success of initiatives (e.g. new smart casual collection launched in 2016 and optimization of online and offline sales channels) that it has put in place in the past years to remain competitive. The Chinese menswear market continues to be fragmented and competitive, with the top 19 players accounting for only 26% of 2018 industry retail sales.

Readers are advised to trade in China Lilang shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1234:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $500,000 and market capitalization is above $900 million. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1987 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2009, China Lilang is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of branded menswear and related accessories under the LILANZ brand in Mainland China. The company operates on a wholesale model with a total of 2,753 retail stores across China as of end-June 2019; all the retail stores are operated by China Lilang's distributors with the sole exception of the flagship store at the company's headquarters. Of the 2,753 retail stores, 2,439 of them are either street stores or stores in shopping malls, while the remaining 314 are shops-in-shops in department stores.

Industry Headwinds And Competitive Pressures

China Lilang's current share price of HK$6.52 as of January 8, 2020, is about half of the company's three-year share price peak of HK$13.00 as of June 13, 2018. This is attributable to industry headwinds, competitive pressures, and a slowdown in the company's growth momentum.

China Lilang's Three-Year Share Price Chart

Source: GuruFocus

China Lilang was the 19th largest menswear company in China with a 0.7% market share in 2018, according to Euromonitor research published in April 2019. There have been three key industry headwinds for the Chinese menswear market in recent years.

Firstly, menswear sales are correlated with economic growth, as apparel purchases are discretionary in nature. The slowdown in the Chinese economy in the past two years has had a negative impact on Chinese menswear companies, including China Lilang. China's 2018 GDP growth of +6.6% was the slowest for the country since 1990, and the country's 3Q2019 GDP growth of +6.0% was the slowest quarterly GDP growth since the first quarter of 1992.

Secondly, advancements in technology have changed the Chinese menswear industry, or the apparel retail market in general, forcing traditional menswear companies to adapt to such changes to remain competitive. Online sales channels have made extensive store networks less relevant. Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) launched its RalphLauren.cn digital flagship store and WeChat mini-program in China in September 2019 to reach out to digital-savvy Chinese consumers, with the target of achieving $500 million in Greater China revenue in five years' time. Apart from digital sales channels, others have adopted new technologies to improve the customer experience. Domestic menswear company, Youngor, has introduced virtual try-on systems utilizing human body scanning equipment and artificial intelligence technologies.

Thirdly, traditional menswear companies like China Lilang are facing competitive threats from fast fashion brands and the increasingly popular athleisure segment. Notably, sportswear companies, adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF), Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Anta Sports Products Ltd. (OTCPK:ANPDY) [2020:HK] were the third, fourth and sixth largest menswear companies in China in 2018 with market shares of 2.1%, 2.0% and 1.9% respectively, while Japan's Uniqlo was the fifth largest menswear player in China with a 2.0% market share. China Lilang has its own athleisure products, but they account for a smaller proportion of sales compared to pure-play sportswear companies and its own athleisure products might not be as competitive as competing products from pure-play sportswear companies.

China Lilang has shown signs of slowing growth. While the company's 1H2019 YoY revenue and net profit growth rates of +19.1% and +14.0% are decent, they are inferior compared with FY2018 numbers. The company's top line and bottom line were up +29.8% and +22.9% YoY respectively for FY2018.

Same-store sales growth has slowed from +10% in the January-May 2018 period to a high-single-digit in the January-August 2019 period, and the company guided for a high-single-digit same-store sales growth in 2H2019.

Also, trade fair orders growth (three times every year: spring & summer trade fair, fall trade fair, and winter trade fair), a leading indicator of the company's future performance, suggest that China Lilang's revenue and earnings growth could further slow going forward. On September 3, 2019, the company announced that it has achieved 6%-9% YoY growth in total order value (in terms of wholesale value) for its 2020 spring and summer trade fair. This represented a further slowdown from 2019 fall and 2019 winter trade fair orders growth of +21% and +10%-13% respectively, as per the info-graphic below. The slowing trade fair orders growth could be partly attributable to structural factors like competitive pressures and also partly due to transitory factors like slowing economic growth and distributors adopting a more cautious stance as a result.

China Lilang's Historical Trade Fair Orders Growth

Source: China Lilang's 1H2019 Results Presentation

China Lilang's future financial and share price performance is dependent on the success of initiatives that the company has put in place in the past years to remain competitive in the Chinese menswear market, which are detailed in the sections below.

Value-For-Money Positioning And Smart Casual Collection

China Lilang has worked hard to position the LILANZ brand as a "value-for-money" brand in the minds of consumers. The company has stuck to a strategy which it refers to as "improving product quality without raising the price" in the past couple of years. Close to half (versus 30% in 2016) of China Lilang's products are currently made from proprietary fabrics developed in house, while about 70% (versus 65% in 2016) of its products are in-house original designs. This is supported by a 400-strong research & development or R&D team.

China Lilang sells menswear products under its sole brand, LILANZ, in two collections, the core collection and the smart casual collection (newly launched in 2016). The company targets men aged between 25 and 45 years old with its core collection, while the smart casual collection focus on a younger demographic, men aged between 20 and 30 years old. There was net new opening of 43 specialty stores for the smart casual collection in 1H2019, bringing the total number of smart casual collection specialty stores to 255 by end-June 2019.

Apart from a younger demographic, there are some key differences between the core collection and the smart casual collection. Firstly, the smart casual collection focuses on first- and second-tier Chinese cities, while the core collection has had a strong presence in third- and fourth-tier Chinese cities traditionally with gradual expansion into first- and second-tier markets. Secondly, the smart casual collection has an even stronger emphasis on the "value-for-money" positioning, with a higher proportion of usage of high-end fabrics and an average 30% ASP (average selling price) discount compared with the core collection. Thirdly, China Lilang has adopted a consignment model for the smart casual collection since 2018 (versus the wholesale model for the core collection) to motivate distributors to accelerate expansion of specialty stores for the smart casual collection without assuming inventory risks.

On the flip side, the consignment model for the smart casual collection has resulted in a deterioration in working capital metrics, specifically inventory days. Furthermore, China Lilang assumes inventory risk with the consignment model for the smart casual collection as opposed to its traditional wholesale model. Also revenue recognition for the consignment model (at the point of actual customer sales) is slower compared with the wholesale model (revenue recognition at the point of product delivery to distributors).

Inventory Days For China Lilang

Source: China Lilang's 1H2019 Results Presentation

Optimization Of Online And Offline Sales Channels

China Lilang set up its online stores on major online sales platforms in China such as Tmall, JD.com (JD) and Vipshop (VIPS) since 2018. The company's initiatives to drive e-commerce sales growth include online ads, search engine optimization, commissioning Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to promote the company's brands and products, and launching special edition products that are only available for sale online. In its 1H2019 interim report, China Lilang highlighted that "sales of its online stores in the first half of the year accelerated year-on-year" but also emphasized that "contribution (of e-commerce sales) to total sales remained negligible." It remains to be seen if the company can derive a meaningful proportion of its revenue contribution from online sales going forward.

In terms of physical or offline sales channels, China Lilang's distributors opened 83 net new stores in 1H2019, which implies that the company is on track to meet its 200 net new store opening target for full year FY2019.

China Lilang is optimizing its physical sales channel by placing a stronger emphasis on shopping mall stores (versus street stores) and distributors (versus sub-distributors). The company's number of shopping mall stores increased from 600 as of end-December 2018 to over 680 as of end-June 2019, representing close to a quarter of total store count. China Lilang also reduced the number of sub-distributors it is working with from 808 as at end-December 2018 to 789 as of end-June 2019. Sub-distributors do not exclusively distribute China Lilang's products unlike its 77 distributors, and certain sub-distributors are not managing the stores well and the company Lilang has stopped working with them.

Valuation

China Lilang trades at 8.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 7.2 times consensus forward F2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$6.52 as of January 8, 2020. As a comparison, HLA Corporation [600398:CH], China's largest menswear company with a 4.6% market share in 2018, is valued by the market at consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 P/E multiples of 9.8 and 9.0 times respectively.

China Lilang offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 8.5% and 9.5% respectively. The company's historical dividend payout ratio is 70% or higher.

China Lilang's Historical Dividend Payments

Source: China Lilang's 1H2019 Results Presentation

Variant View

The key risk factors for China Lilang are slower-than-expected growth for the Chinese menswear market, stiffer-than-expected competition, higher-than-expected raw material costs, a failure to manage distributor relationships well, and a lower-than-expected dividend payout.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.