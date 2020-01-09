Starbucks Will Perk Up Growth Investors

It trades at a 20% premium, but given its growth prospects, this does not disqualify it as a prospective investment.

Starbucks (SBUX) is unquestionably a growth stock, and growth investors may find its premium to be a small price to pay for what they anticipate they will get in return. On balance, that seems true, but the overall picture is not as clear-cut as the bulls would have you believe.

Management are as desirous of fulfilling growth expectations as growth investors are - indeed, they have an incentive for doing so. On December 9, the Board of Directors announced that if Starbucks stock outperforms 80% of the companies that constitute the S&P 500 (SPY) between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2022, CEO Kevin Johnson and COO Rosalind Brewer could earn $50 million and $10 million respectively.

In terms of fundamental growth, Starbucks has set the table for this to happen going forward. In the past year, the coffee chain added 2,000 new stores to its count of 31,000 stores worldwide. This will lead to a handsome return on investment for FY 2020: after all, units that were opened in the U.S. and China in 2018 yielded a return on investment of 50% and 77% respectively. It is no surprise, then, that EPS growth for the next five years is forecast to be 10.55%.

Start-up Luckin Coffee seeks to rival Starbucks in the Chinese market. Image provided by China.org.cn.

The China market is a particular growth opportunity that Starbucks are eager to take advantage of going forward. However, competition has arose in the form of Luckin Coffee (LK), a three-year old domestic start-up which boasts a store count in China of 4,500 - as opposed to the 4,100 which Starbucks operates in China. However, in terms of profitability, Luckin Coffee has a long way to go to match Starbucks: its revenue and net income figures in the 2019 financial year thus far do not inspire confidence that it will do so any time soon:

2019 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 70.94 million -84.91 million Q2 133.22 million -177.96 million Q3 219.73 million -75.81 million Total 423.89 million -338.68 million

Figures collated from MarketWatch.

By contrast, Starbucks has performed well in the 2019 financial year, continuing a trend that can be seen over the past five years of healthy revenue and net income figures.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 19.15 billion 2.76 billion 2016 21.31 billion 2.82 billion 2017 22.38 billion 2.88 billion 2018 24.72 billion 4.52 billion 2019 26.5 billion 3.6 billion

Figures collated from annual reports and quarterly reports on the investor relations section of the Starbucks website.

Starbucks can boast such profitability by virtue of its two-fold competitive advantage: the Starbucks brand, which Forbes have ranked the 35th most valuable brand in the world, is synonymous with premium coffee, and people who are compelled to get their caffeine fix are more likely to be lured towards the Starbucks siren than by any competitor. This advantage is reinforced by the consistency of product quality worldwide: Starbucks is diligent about ensuring that the quality of its products and its customer service is consistently good in all its global units. Taken together, these factors account for Starbucks being the top coffee chain in the world, and likely to see off competitors such as Luckin Coffee with ease.

The Starbucks brand is the 35th most valuable brand in the world. Image provided by Slate.

That is not to say that Starbucks is pristine in all respectsl; in fact, its balance sheet is far from pristine (though that is true for much of corporate America). With a net worth of -$6.23 billion and long-term debt of $11.23 billion, one could be forgiven for thinking Starbucks may be financially weaker than it may appear at first glance. However, its short-term finances are in better order, with total current liabilities of $6.17 billion offset by total current assets of $5.65 billion, cash-on-hand worth $2.69 billion, short-term investments worth $70 million and total accounts receivable of $1.02 billion. Furthermore, its profitability and expected growth will ensure there are no problems with covering its interest payments going forward.

The balance sheet issues are not likely to impair Starbucks, nor are they likely to thwart the ten-year record of rewarding shareholders with consecutively rising dividends from continuing, as evidenced by the 48.70% payout ratio. So in summary, we have a dominant player in the global coffee sector which is committed to growth and has a sustainable dividend - a prospective investor may well ask what would be an ideal entry point here.

Starbucks is currently trading at $87.86 per share. Chart generated from FinViz.

Currently, Starbucks trades at $87.86 per share with a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is higher than the five-year average P/E of 28.55 and the market average of 22.46, indicating that Starbucks may well be trading over fair value - is that the case?

To determine fair value, first I divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.01 (30.09 / 15 = 2.01) and then divide the current market price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $43.71 (87.86 / 2.01 = 43.71). Then I divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.05 (30.09 / 28.55 = 1.05) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $83.68 (87.86 / 1.05 = 83.68).

Next, I divide the five-year average dividend yield of 1.61% by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.95 (1.61 / 1.70 = 0.95) and then divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $92.48 (87.86 / 0.95 = 92.48). Finally, I will get an average of these three estimates to provide me with a final estimate for fair value of $73.29 (43.71 + 83.68 + 92.48 / 3 = 73.29). On this basis, the stock is overvalued by 20%.

While a stock trading at a 20% premium is one I would ordinarily recommend holding off on until a pullback occurs, the growth potential of Starbucks due to its increased store count and its prospects in the vast Chinese market may make this premium a small price to pay in the long-run. The only real drawback - the less-than-stellar balance sheet - is covered by the sustainable profitability that this dominant coffee chain is able to generate. So even if you are not inclined to think of Starbucks as a buy at this time - I am - it is certainly a hold at the very least.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.