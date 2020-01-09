Aerojet Rocketdyne Is Priced For A Strong Q4

That statement, together with recent Iran tensions, has been taken to heart by investors.

The company also doesn't give guidance. But it did say to investors in Q3 that Q4 would be strong.

Aerojet Rocketdyne is due to report its Q4 earnings around the end of January - the company doesn't give earnings dates in advance.

Background

We've covered Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) extensively in these pages. Briefly, the company is a supplier to the space and defense industries. Its products are centred on propulsion systems, be they high-output rocket motors (its RS-25 engines will shortly lift the new NASA SLS rocket) or low-output ion thrusters used to position spacecraft already beyond Earth's gravitational grasp.

The company is in our opinion very well managed. Its financials since 2015 read like a textbook operational improvement project. You can read our overview of how the new management team have created value in this note, which includes our conversation with the CEO.

Our Q4 Earnings Approach In December

We posted a Q4 earnings preview on December 18 - you can read it here - when the stock was at $45.29.

We said then that we saw two ways to play the stock.

Firstly, simply buy and hold. We believe the company has plenty of runway ahead of it, due to the increasing belligerence of the world; there is potential upside from the disposal of the company's extensive real estate holdings; and there is potential upside from the sale of the company itself.

Secondly, trade the volatility in the runup to earnings. We explained that we had posted a Trading Buy at $44.50 for our subscribers, with a planned $47.90 exit, trying to secure a quick 7.5% gain.

This has played out well for us on both fronts, as you can see below. The 7.5% trading gain was banked on January 3. And the stock has continued to climb thereafter, following the Iran catalyst. So the buy-and-hold method has been rewarding over this period too.

Revised Q4 Earnings Approach

Now that the stock has run up, what ought one to do? Well, let's look at the reasons for the runup.

Firstly, fundamentals. This is a company with a growing backlog and a growing cash pile. Topline growth is likely to tick up as a result of converting that backlog into revenue generation. The cost structure is lean and the capex is limited so we would expect any revenue growth to deliver significant dropthrough to the EBITDA and cashflow lines.

Secondly, technicals. The stock continues to trend overall upwards within a trading channel.

Source: TradingView

Thirdly - a random factor that caused the breakout above the trend - namely, the Iran events. We don't think Iran is any kind of black swan, merely one of a number of developments we anticipate as global risks continue to rise. (We're bullish on the space and defense sector at large, specifically because of these rising tensions).

Today the valuation stands as follows (based on a stock price of $52.33 at the time of writing) on a TTM, estimated FY19 and estimated FY20 basis.

None of these multiples are particularly challenging in our view and we could convince ourselves on fundamental analysis that $52-53 is a perfectly sensible entry point for a new long-term holding position.

But the volatility in AJRD's stock can be brutal, as you can see from the chart above. And the stock looks extended on the chart.

So for now we move to Neutral. As a reminder, Neutral for us means "we would not ourselves buy the stock at this price at this time". It doesn't mean Sell. Sell means Sell. In essence we think the three factors above (fundamentals, technicals, Iran) have pushed the stock up ahead of time - that shows as a chart breakout to the upside. So we'd like to let Q4 earnings play themselves out. If the stock takes off, our existing long-term holding will benefit. If the earnings disappoint in any way, we would expect some short-term weakness to follow, and that can provide an opportunity to add to a long-term position or just to trade the channel.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 9 January 2020.

