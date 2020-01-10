The Euro Currency In 2020

The US dollar is the world's reserve currency. Central banks around the world tend to hold the dollar as an integral part of their foreign currency reserves because of the long history of economy and political stability in the United States. The euro is a young currency as it only began trading after the turn of this century. The members of the union exchanged their marks, francs, lira, pesetas, drachmas, escudos, and other foreign exchange instruments for the European currency. The only member that retained its currency was the United Kingdom, which turned out to be a sign that more than the English Channel divided the UK from the EU.

Over the past two decades, the euro has traded in a range from $0.83420 to $1.59880 against the US dollar. The low came in 2001 and the high in 2008. As we head into 2020, the euro currency is now an adult, as it has been around for two decades. At around the $1.12 level, it is below the midpoint of its long-term trading range and could be heading higher in 2020. The Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust (FXE) moves higher and lower with the dollar versus the euro currency pair.

A new leader at the ECB

Mario Draghi steered the European Central Bank through crisis-after-crisis from 2011 through late 2019. He leaves behind a legacy of dovish monetary policy and negative short-term interest rates.

The ECB followed the US Fed into a program of cutting short-term rates to historically low levels and purchasing debt securities to keep rates low further out along the yield curve following the 2008 global crisis. The Fed switched course in late 2015 as the US central bank began hiking short-term rates from zero percent and instituted a program of balance sheet normalization the reduce its balance sheet from the legacy of years of quantitative easing. US short-term rates rose to a level of 2.25% to 2.50% in late 2018, and the Fed reduced its balance sheet by allowing previous purchases to roll off at maturity.

Meanwhile, Mario Draghi did not alter the course of monetary policy in any meaningful way from 2015 through 2019. The ECB's short-term deposit rate remained at negative forty basis points while the Fed was tightening credit. The ECB suspended QE for a time, but never reduced its swollen balance sheet. Moreover, while the Fed only bought government debt issues, the ECB included high-quality corporate issues in its QE purchases.

In 2019, the Fed reserved course and lowered rate by a total of 75 basis points and ended its quantitative tightening program. In his last months at the helm of the ECM, Mario Draghi cut the deposit rate by ten points to the negative 50 level and restarted quantitative easing to the tune of 20 billion euros per month. At the end of his term in late 2019, he handed the ECB over to Christine Lagarde, the former managing director of the International Monetary Fund. While Mr. Draghi's legacy is as a monetary policy dove, Ms. Lagarde recently said, "I'm neither a dove nor a hawk. My ambition is to be this owl." She noted that owls are associated with a little bit of wisdom. In some of her first comments at the end of 2019, it appears she will encourage the European Union to take steps to increase fiscal stimulus to replace some of the monetary policies followed by the ECB since 2008. However, time will tell if the political and economic landscapes in Europe allow her to be less of a monetary policy dove than her predecessor.

Brexit is a done deal

In what is a bit of a gift for the new ECB President, the December 12 election in the UK paved the way for a Brexit with a deal between the UK and EU. Prime Minister Boris Johnson unsuccessfully scrambled to reach an agreement with the EU leadership before the October 31 deadline for Brexit. However, the lack of a deal was not Europe's fault. Johnson and the EU agreed on a plan for a dual customs zone on the Irish border, which had been a significant sticking point for Brexit. It was the Prime Minister's Parliament that stopped the deal and forced an extension and a general election.

The Prime Minister's impressive victory in the election means he has enough support in the Parliament to finally meet a Brexit deadline, which is at the end of January. Brexit with a deal removes a great deal of uncertainty from both the UK and EU economies, which will take the pressure off the ECB. At the same time, both the British pound and the euro currency have moved higher in the aftermath of the UK election. The price action in the currencies is a sign that calm has returned, and the threat of a hard exit is off the table for good.

New issues on the horizon

Europe will continue to face problems in 2020. The huge wave of immigration from North Africa and the Middle East caused economic weakness and high levels of unemployment. With the US and Iran at each other's throats in the Middle East, another wave of immigration is not only possible but likely. Meanwhile, the rise of nationalist political parties in EU member countries could mean that Brexit is only the first departure that the union will deal with in 2020 and beyond.

The long-term problem of the approach of managing economies between northern and southern member nations is not going away any time soon. The spend-thrift south and austerity of the northern members is a divide that will continue to separate members. The potential for more EU bailouts will continue to rise as the economies of southern members remain sluggish.

At the same time, the potential for an increase in terrorism on the continent is an issue that will weigh on economic growth and stability. More terrorist attacks will stoke the fires of nationalism and increase the chances of more departures from the union.

The US election is also an issue for Europe. EU relations with President Trump has presented a new slew of challenges. From trade to immigration and foreign affairs policies, the US and EU under the US leader have rarely seen eye to eye. In the aftermath of the "phase one" trade deal with China, the US administration is likely to turn its attention to combating long-standing protectionist policies in Europe. At the same time, President Trump is likely to accuse Europe of currency devaluation via the ECB's approach to monetary policy as a reason for tariffs and other protectionist measures aimed at European exports to the US. Meanwhile, the November election in the US will determine if President Trump remains in office for another four years, or there is a dramatic policy shift that eases the pressure on trade starting in 2021.

The bottom line is that we could see lots of volatility in the euro currency over 2020.

The long-term chart looks bullish

The euro currency versus the US dollar currency pair made lower highs and lower lows since 2008 when it reached a peak at $1.5988. The most recent peak came in 2018 when the exchange rate fell from $1.25795.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that the euro reached a low of $1.0928 in September when uncertainty over Brexit was peaking, and Theresa May turned over the Prime Minister's position to Boris Johnson. Since then, the tide has turned with the euro versus the US dollar exchange rate at over the $1.114 level as of Thursday, January 9. From a technical perspective, price momentum crossed higher in oversold territory and remained below a neutral reading at the end of last week. Relative strength was also below a neutral condition. There is room for a recovery in the euro.

Lots of volatility, but the euro should rise against the dollar - FXE for long positions

I expect that the issues facing the world on the economic and political landscapes will make 2020 a more volatile year in the currency markets than 2019. The certainty created by Brexit is supportive of gains in both the pound and the euro in months ahead. Moreover, if ECB President Lagarde's owl-like approach uses the US as a model, and she can convince political leaders in the EU to step on the fiscal stimulus pedal, we could see an improvement in the European economy. I believe the downside risk in the euro versus the dollar currency relationship is low compared to the upside potential in 2020.

The most direct route for a risk position in the euro currency is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange or the futures markets. The Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust provides an alternative for those with standard equity accounts. The fund summary for FXE states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the euro. The Shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding euro. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXE has net assets of $287.26 million, trades an average of 115,966 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The March euro versus the US dollar futures contract rose from $1.10145 on October 1 to its most recent high of $1.1293 on December 31, a rise of 2.53%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, FXE appreciated from $103.41 to $106.47 or 2.96% as the ETF outperformed the price action in the March futures contract. Meanwhile, the continuous futures contract rose from $1.09385 to $1.1293 or 3.24% over the period. The ETF did slightly better than a blend between the March and nearby futures contracts in the currency pair from October 1 through December 31.

The path of least resistance for the euro versus the US dollar currency pair has been higher since September. We could see the euro continue to post gains against the US currency in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.