Watch Those Crack Spreads As Volatility In Crude Oil Rises

It is a nervous and volatile time in the crude oil market. A US drone attack in Baghdad killed the leader of the Iranian revolutionary guard who was second only to the Ayatollah in the nation. The US attack sent the political temperature in the Middle East to the highest level in decades. Iran pledged to avenge the murder. On January 7, Iran delivered an attack on military bases in Iraq that house US troops. As the rockets crossed into Iraq, the Iranians warned the US against any response.

With the US and Iran facing off and hostilities mounting, the price of crude oil rose to the highest level since April 2019 when it traded at $65.65 per barrel late Tuesday, January 7, in the US.

There are plenty of nervous days ahead in the oil market as the US decides on the next step in what looks to be an escalating conflict. The Middle East is home to over half the world's crude oil reserves.

Oil product prices have moved higher with the price of petroleum, and Brent crude oil has moved even higher than WTI futures. However, in the current environment, product prices could lag the energy commodity that is the primary ingredient in the refining process.

Crack spreads are a real-time indicator of both demand for oil products and the profitability of those companies that process crude oil into gasoline and distillate products. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is a company whose profits move higher and lower with crack spreads.

Oil is going to be volatile

If we learned anything in early 2020, volatility in the crude oil futures market is likely to continue. The US attack that killed General Soleimani pushed the price of February NYMEX futures to a high of $64.09 on January 3. In the aftermath of the deal of the leader of Iran's military, few market participants dared to go home short over the weekend, so that price of the energy commodity settled at just over $63 per barrel on Friday, January 3.

Iranian retaliation during the early AM hours on January 8 in the form of a missile attack sent the price to a higher high of $65.65 per barrel.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, after no members of the US military lost their lives, the price of crude oil stabilized. Moreover, the Iranian Foreign Minister's statement that Iran does not seek an escalation in hostilities the price of oil moved a bit lower and waited for comments from the United States.

US President Trump told the world that Iran appears to be standing down, he would never allow them to develop a nuclear weapon, and he wants NATO's assistance in dealing with Iran. At the same time, he said that US retribution for the attack would be new and "punishing" economic sanctions. The price of crude fell below the $60 per barrel level on the de-escalation of tensions, at least for the short-term, between the US and Iran. We will likely see an increase in diplomacy as opposed to hostilities over the coming weeks. However, Iran's relations with the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia are not likely to improve dramatically any time soon.

When it comes to the price of oil, a commodity that tends to take the stairs higher and an elevator to the downside, the events of January 8 created a bearish reversal trading pattern on the daily and the weekly charts. February NYMEX crude oil futures fell to a low $58.66 as of January 9, the lowest level since December 11, 2019.

Crack spreads are an indicator of demand

Crack spreads are the economics of refining a barrel of crude oil into oil products such as gasoline and distillates. When it comes to the later, the heating oil futures contract on NYMEX often serves as a proxy for other distillate products like diesel and jet fuels.

When crack spreads move higher, it tends to be a sign of increasing demand for oil products. At the same time, gasoline crack spreads tend to exhibit seasonality as they decline during the winter months and rise as the peak season of demand during the spring and summer seasons approach.

The recent price action in both the gasoline and heating oil crack spreads is a sign of weak demand compared to available supplies, and seasonal weakness in gasoline.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the gasoline crack spread illustrates the decline in the processing margin from $15.07 per barrel in mid-October 2019 to $9.84 on January 9. The decline is a sign of seasonal weakness. Meanwhile, in early 2019, the gasoline crack spread fell to a multiyear low of $3.64 per barrel. The prospects for lower levels in early 2020 are high, considering there is lots of room between the price on January 9 and last year's bottom.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the distillate crack spreads highlights the decline from $28.42 per barrel in mid-October to $22.26 on January 9. Distillate cracks have less sensitivity to seasonality, but last year during the same week, the heating oil crack traded between $26.13 and $27.89 per barrel, higher than the current level.

The falling gasoline crack spread and price action in the distillate crack are signs of weakening demand. The recent inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration show that stockpiles of oil products have been rising.

Product inventories rise dramatically

Amid increased volatility in the oil market on January 7 and 8 on the back of events between the US and Iran, the API and EIA inventory data were decidedly bearish. On January 7, the API said that while crude oil stocks in the US declined by 5.95 million barrels, gasoline and distillates rose by 6.7 and 6.4 million barrels, respectively. The following day, the EIA said that crude oil stocks rose by 1.2 million barrels, but the product stockpiles moved 9.1 and 5.3 million barrels higher. The rise in gasoline stocks was particularly high, and bearish for the price of gasoline.

While there are differences between the API and EIA data since early October, both reporting agencies have told the market that US stockpiles are rising.

Source: API

The API data shows that inventories of crude oil, gasoline, and distillates have experienced net increases since early October 2019. The latest data on distillates pushed the net figure from a withdrawal to an injection during the winter season.

Source: EIA

The EIA data is even more bearish for product prices, given the higher level of stockpiles in gasoline and distillate markets.

Meanwhile, US daily production at 12.9 million barrels is at a record level, which is another bearish input for the crude oil market. The bottom line is that a combination of higher product inventories and de-escalation of some of the recent tensions between the US and Iran, at least temporarily, caused the crude oil and product futures market to take an elevator to the downside on January 8. The price action caused bearish reversals on the daily and weekly charts in crude oil, gasoline, and heating oil futures on that day. The bearish reversals can be a compelling technical pattern that could push the price of oil towards the bottom end of its trading range since early 2019 at around the $50 per barrel level on Nearby NYMEX crude oil.

Cracks are a real-time barometer for refinery profits

Crack spreads are not only an indicator of demand for oil, but they also tell us a lot about the profitability of those companies that purchase crude oil and sell oil products. Refineries do not take outright price risk on their purchases or sales, rather the risk comes from the refining margin or the level of the crack spread. Companies like Valero Energy purchase crude oil and sell oil products at market prices. It is a rising crack spread that increases earnings while falling processing spreads cause lower profits or losses. Meanwhile, VLO shares have been trending lower, with crack spreads, since early November. However, on January 8, when crude oil, gasoline, and heating oil futures all took the elevator to the downside and put in bearish reversals, VLO shares moved a touch higher.

A lesson from the action in VLO shares

Anyone who trades or invests in refining companies like VLO should pay close attention to the price action in crack spreads. On January 7, the nearby gasoline and heating oil crack spreads closed at $9.47 and $22.70 per barrel, respectively. On January 9, the prices were around $9.80 and $22.20 per barrel. While the prices of the processing spreads were on either side of unchanged, the moves were nothing like the selling experienced in the oil, gasoline, and heating oil futures markets.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, VLO shares were higher on January 9 after the oil and products were taking an elevator or an elevator shaft to the downside.

Anyone with investment positions in refinery companies needs to put crack spreads on their radar, as they reflect the economics of processing crude oil and serve as a real-time indicator of the profitability of companies like Valero.

