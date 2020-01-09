California Resources Corporation: Bond Yields Still Imply Trouble Ahead For Equity

A long-term investor in CRC is much better off buying the bonds than stock as the risk-return profile on bonds is far superior.

A couple of months ago, I wrote an article on California Resources Corporation (CRC) after the stock experienced a bounce off of its lows. The recent troubles in the Middle East have caused oil prices to spike with energy stocks like CRC also getting a boost. My initial thesis of selling the bounce was supported by the fact that bond prices remained weak. The high yields for the bonds imply that bond traders believe that a restructuring event will need to take place before their maturity. Any kind of restructuring will likely result in a complete or near-total wipeout for the equity.

This article will revisit that thesis. CRC is in the unenviable position of being a resource company with more liabilities than assets and negative working capital. So, it has a very high insolvency risk. Though recent improvements on the income statement to positive net income and the rise in crude oil prices should provide an opportunity to improve its working capital and long-term debt position. CRC has been and should continue to buy back debt at a discount with free cash flow.

Bond versus equity performance

As oil prices have risen over the last few weeks, both CRC and the prices of its bonds have responded in kind. At a $10.36 close on Tuesday, the stock is trading about where it was in August after its summer tank but prior to its temporary spike in September:

Data by YCharts

The bonds have recovered much of their losses since August as well. One special case to look at first is CRC4230621. This is a 5% coupon unsecured debenture coming due next week on January 15. It sits on the balance sheet as a short-term liability of $100 million. It is incredibly still trading at a slight discount to par between $98 and $99. While that's only a 1-2% discount, the short time to maturity puts a $99 price at a 64% yield.

The revolving line of credit and bank debt are senior to this bond despite its imminent maturity. So, perhaps there is a worry, no matter how slight, that this bond goes into default due to the negative working capital position. While I don't expect any issues with this bond being paid off, the fact that it can still trade at a discount to par a week before maturity goes to show how shaky the bond market is over CRC debt securities.

The next bond to look at is CRC4236132, a 5.5% coupon that is maturing on September 15, 2021:

Source: Morningstar

The bond last traded at $50.50. This is up from $35 at the time of my previous article from two months ago. The yield has dropped from 76% to 54%. These are all positives for the company as bond traders have a slightly increased outlook for the bonds based on the spike in oil prices. Perhaps they believe that the company's higher free cash flow, no matter how temporary, will result in purchases of these bonds which ensures demand for them at higher prices. However, the underlying long-term issue for equity holders is that the yield is still 54%. This spike in prices is not seen as a permanent game-changer for the economics of the company.

The next bond to look at is CRC4323162, an 8% coupon that is maturing on December 15, 2022:

Source: Morningstar

This bond may be the most important when assessing CRC's ability to pay back its debt. It is next in line after the bank debt as a secured corporate bond. It also has the highest coupon out of all CRC publicly-traded debt. So, it is the best buyback target for the company to have in order to lower interest expenses as much as possible. It last traded at $46 which is a significant bounce off of its low of $25. But it is still trading below the level it traded throughout August and September. The stock has actually outperformed these bonds since August. I believe that this is a bearish sign for the equity.

The final bond to look at is CRC4163787, a 6% coupon that is maturing on November 15, 2024:

Source: Morningstar

This bond last traded at $37.70, a 32% annualized yield. Like the others, it has bounced from its November lows but still remains at a deep discount.

CRC is an expensive trading vehicle used as a bet on oil prices

CRC equity has clearly been benefitting from a rise in oil prices due to tensions in the Middle East. It should benefit the company fundamentally as well, particularly if it can lock in some hedges at higher prices. But the spike in oil prices hasn't been nearly enough to get the bonds valued at anything more than deeply discounted high yield junk. The bond market believes a restructuring is in the near future which will spell disaster for the equity.

If an investor wants to go long on CRC securities, I recommend that bonds make a much superior investment. The 8% 2022 bonds look particularly attractive. They can be purchased for less than 50 cents on the dollar. So, if an investor believes that they will be paid off in full, there is an opportunity for a capital gain in excess of 100% in two years. The 8% coupon functionally acts as a 16% rate of return. If this bond is the one that CRC is focusing on in its buyback efforts, then there will always be demand for the bond, providing buy-side liquidity.

This bond offers a far superior risk-return profile. With the coupon rate and an opportunity to buy it at a 50% discount, the equivalent return for buying and holding the stock over that two-year period would be over $23. If the bonds were to receive less than full face value at maturity, that would mean equity would be trading in pennies. So, the upside on the equity is similar to the upside on the bonds but with much higher downside risk.

I am not currently short CRC as the stock acts like a call option on oil prices. If oil continues to spike on rising Middle East tensions, there is no telling how high these highly indebted oil companies like CRC can go. At least in the short term. But in the long term, CRC faces significant challenges at the remaining solvent. The bond market tells us so. I will be looking at another shorting opportunity once tensions in the Middle East die down and oil prices stabilize.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.