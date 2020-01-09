JD.Com's Hot Run May Not Even Be Close To Being Over

JD.com (JD) has risen sharply in recent weeks and may still have much further to go. Some traders are betting the stock rises by as much as 14%, more by the middle of June. That comes on top of the nearly 24% gain the equity has witnessed since the end of October.

The shares have seen a big technical break out take place after months of sideways consolidation. This has only added to the bullish momentum the equity has seen, as investors chase the stock higher.

A 13.5% Jump By June?

The options for expiration on June 19 saw their open interest levels rise by around 10,000 open contracts between January 2 and January 8. Data from Trade Alert shows that these contracts traded mostly on the ASK for approximately $2.15 per contract. The activity is a bullish bet that JD's stock will rise by the expiration above the trader's breakeven price. In this case, the breakeven price is $44.15 and is calculated by adding the strike price with the cost per call contract. It amounts to a gain of about 13.5%.

As of January 9, there are about 10,000 open contracts at that strike price. The contracts trade for around $2.50 per contract. It means that the contracts have a dollar value of approximately $2.5 million, which is not a small bet considering the length of time until expiration, and the stock being well below the breakeven price. Remember, if the stock does not, at the very least, rise to the strike price, the options expire worthless, and the trader stands to lose their entire cash outlay.

Momentum Is Bullish

The technical chart shows that the stock was in a period of consolidation between April and November, trading in a range between $26 and $31.50. In November, the stock finally rose above the upper end of the range at $31.50, climbing to a level of resistance at $34.80. It was then able to clear another level of resistance at around $37.20 and now appears to be on its way to its next level of resistance at about $40.15. Should JD then be able to climb above resistance at $40.15, it could rise to approximately $42.85, which would put it roughly in line with the bullish option betting.

The relative strength index is pointing to a higher price longer term as well. The RSI has been steadily rising since reaching oversold levels in August. That positive trend suggests that momentum is coming into the shares of JD.

However, should the stock fail to break out and rise above resistance at $40.15, it could result in the stock falling back to support at $37.20 and as low as $34.80.

Still Cheap?

The stock may still be very cheap, even with its big run-up thus far, trading for around 21.5 times 2021 earnings estimates of $1.81 per share. More impressively is that earnings for the company are forecast to grow by 34% in 2020 to $1.36 per share and by an additional 33% in 2021. It means the stock trades with a growth adjusted PEG ratio of less than one based on the average of the next two years' earnings growth rates.

Risks

The most significant dangers for JD seem to circle the technical chart and momentum, as mentioned above, and any negative headlines around China and its trade dispute with the US. The stock has mostly served as a proxy for that trade war over the past year. At times that has resulted in the shares disconnecting from the fundamentals of the business.

For now, all the momentum and headlines appear to be moving in the equities directions. As long as that continues, the stock is likely to move higher.

About The Author I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later and after a long career as a buy-side trader, I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.