Pinterest: User Monetization Will Improve, And The Share Price Will Follow

Pinterest could offer investors compelling returns in the medium to long term if it is able to lift average revenue per user in line with peers.

Even ignoring Pinterest’s greater potential relative to peers like Snapchat and Twitter, Pinterest is undervalued based on current revenue and growth.

Compared to most other social media companies, Pinterest should be more profitable and generate larger revenues provided they can more effectively monetize their users.

Pinterest's platform offers advertisers access to a large and attractive user base who are planning for purchases and values relevant advertising to aid those purchases.

After an initially successful IPO, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has come under downward pressure in recent months as concerns over declining growth mount. While these concerns are valid, and Pinterest must show an improved ability to monetize its user base, it is clearly undervalued relative to its peers and offers investors significant upside due to the uniqueness of the platform.

Market

According to IDC, the global advertising market generated revenue of $693 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a 5% compound annual growth rate through 2022. The digital advertising market comprised $272 billion of this revenue (representing 39%) and is projected to grow at a rate of 12% through 2022. Digital advertising categories which are particularly relevant to Pinterest include; consumer packaged goods and retail ($64 billion spend in 2018) and travel, technology, automotive, media and entertainment and financial services ($144 billion spend in 2018).

The advertising market has historically maintained a fairly stable level relative to GDP in the U.S., and it is reasonable to expect this relationship to continue going forward.

Figure 1: US National Advertising Spending as a Percentage of GDP

(Source: ARK Investment Management)

While overall advertising spend should grow broadly in line with global GDP, digital advertising is likely to outperform as consumer attention increasingly moves from traditional media to online.

Figure 2: Media Percentage of Consumer Attention and Percentage of Advertising Spend

(Source: kleinerperkins)

Pinterest

Pinterest is a unique social media company which is less about personal connections and communication and more about discovery. While most consumer internet companies either provide tools (search, ecommerce) or media (streaming, social networks), Pinterest is a hybrid, providing media to aid discovery, making it more similar to Instagram or Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) search than Facebook (FB) and Snapchat (SNAP).

Pinners use Pinterest throughout their discovery journey to provide inspiration and assist in planning and action. Pinterest's value proposition is that it provides users with a visual experience that is an effective search tool aided by human curation and personalization. In an era where most forms of social media are becoming increasingly negative and politicized, Pinterest continues to provide an empowering environment which 91% of users say is positive, according to a Talk Shoppe survey. Pinterest users are 2x more likely to say time spent on the platform is well spent compared to other platforms which provide an addictive user interface in an attempt to monopolize user attention.

Demographics

Although Pinterest cannot offer advertisers the same breadth of reach as ubiquitous platforms like Facebook and Google, it does have a differentiated audience to Twitter (TWTR) and Snapchat which should be more attractive to advertisers. Compared to other platforms, Pinterest's audience skews towards females and individuals with a higher level of education and income. This is an important differentiator as females are "deciders", controlling over 80 percent of household spending in the US. Pinterest also provides greater reach to older individuals and individuals living in suburban and rural areas. When considering alternative digital advertising channels to Facebook and Google, this makes Pinterest complementary to Snapchat and Twitter which skew towards a younger urban demographic.

Figure 3: Online Platform User Demographics

(Source: Hootsuite)

Figure 4: Regional Distribution of Desktop Traffic to Pinterest

(Source: Created by author using data from statista)

Advertising Relevance

Not only does Pinterest offer advertisers access to an attractive and differentiated audience, it provides a user base which is actively planning for future purchases and who value relevant advertising. This is in sharp contrast to most digital advertisers who provide users with a service they value and then monetize user attention through advertising, which is disruptive and detracts from the user experience.

96% of Pinners report using Pinterest to research and gather information, 93% report using Pinterest to plan for purchases, and another 87% report Pinterest helping them decide what to purchase. These numbers compare favourably to Facebook and Instagram where only 53% and 44% of users, respectively, report using those platforms to plan for purchases. 55% of Pinners say they use the platform to shop for and find products, more than 4x the rate of other digital platforms. Active Pinterest users are 47% more likely to experience a major event life event in the next 6 months and use Pinterest to plan for these events (getting married, buying a home, taking a vacation, remodelling, having a baby). This provides advertisers with an opportunity to reach and influence consumers who are about to make major spending decisions.

Figure 5: Percentage of Poll Responders Who Have Discovered Products on a Social Media Platform (U.S. 18-34 years old)

(Source: Created by author using data from kleinerperkins)

Figure 6: Source of Idea for Purchases by Pinners

(Source: Created by author using data from Pinterest)

Pinners are not only planning for purchases, they actually want to see content from brands while they're on the platform to aid with purchase decisions, with 78% reporting that it is useful. 2/3 of pins represent brands and products showing that Pinterest provides a new touchpoint for advertisers to further their brand relationship with consumers.

Pinners are not just passively looking at content either but actively implement their plans from Pinterest. According to a Nielsen study, 98% of Pinners go out and try ideas they find on Pinterest, significantly more than the 71% social media platform average. 67% of Pinners report looking at saved Pinterest content while in store indicating a direct link between planning on Pinterest and purchasing decisions.

Social media is becoming an increasingly important source of traffic for e-commerce sites, which should support increased advertising spending on social media. Proportional to the number of users, Pinterest drives significantly more e-commerce traffic than other social media platforms, particularly Twitter and Snapchat.

Figure 7: Share of E-Commerce Referrals from Social Media

(Source: kleinerperkins)

Figure 8: Proportional Referral Traffic to E-Commerce

(source: Pinterest)

Data indicates that Pinterest is more effective than most marketing channels with a study by Analytic Partners showing Pinterest outperforming the average (digital and offline) by 45%. For every $100 spent on Pinterest, brands generated $60 more profit than the average of other measured channels. For every $1 advertisers spent, they generated $4.3 in gross revenue and $2 in profit. If Pinterest can continue to offer advertisers a higher return on investment than other channels, average revenue per user should continue to rise.

Growth Strategies

Pinterest continues to work on the user experience with the aim of attracting more users, particularly internationally. Planned enhancements include improving the relevance of visual recommendations, improving the utility of the service by making it easier to move from inspiration to action and expanding into discovery for a wider range of verticals (automotive, technology, financial services, media, entertainment and travel). As Pinterest is a visual tool, its utility will likely be limited in many areas like financial services. Pinterest plans to drive international expansion by localizing the product and content experience.

Pinterest is in the early stages of monetizing its platform and has significant work to do before it gains acceptance as one of the primary distribution channels for digital advertising. They currently offer promoted Pin ads which consist of a single image, a carousel of images or a video. Pinterest is working to improve the relevance of ads to users as well as building products that help advertisers to deliver value. They are also trying to grow and diversify their advertising base, including investing in a self-serve platform aimed at attracting SMBs.

Financial Analysis

Pinterest's growth has slowed in recent periods and based on management's guidance is likely to slow further. This is a concern for investors given Pinterest's low average revenue per user and calls into question their ability to monetize their user base. I am not currently overly concerned by this, though, as growth is still relatively robust, and the current slowdown may be a result of macro headwinds. Pinterest's monetization efforts are also relatively nascent, and teething issues should not be unexpected.

Figure 9: Pinterest Revenue Growth

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Despite Pinterest's limited monetization of users, they are on a clear path to profitability and are outperforming most of their peers at a comparable size. Figures 10 and 11 show that, at comparable levels of size and growth, Pinterest is more profitable than either Snapchat or Twitter, and to the extent this continues in the future, this should eventually be reflected in the company's valuation.

Figure 10: Operating Profit Margins for Social Media Companies

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports) Figure 11: Revenue Growth and Profitability for Social Media Companies

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports) Table 1: Social Media Companies Financial Performance (Most Recent Quarter)

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Competitors

Although Pinterest is considered a social media company, it operates in a narrow vertical with limited direct competition. Pinterest is competing for user attention more so than competing against services with the same value proposition. There is a question as to what extent a social media company in a unique vertical can maintain success against a large horizontal social media company like Facebook which can and does copy features from competitors, though.

Pinterest continues to grow user numbers, particularly internationally and is on track to be significantly larger than either Snapchat or Twitter.

Figure 12: Platform User Numbers

(source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Assuming Pinterest achieves similar international penetration relative to the U.S. as the more mature Facebook platform, could lead to total user numbers approaching 900 million globally. The validity of this assumption is questionable though as some services appear to have limited international appeal, such as Snapchat whose user numbers are dominated by the U.S. and whose user growth has stagnated.

Table 2: Platform User Numbers

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

The biggest question for Pinterest is their ability to monetize their user base. Despite the platform's apparent advertising advantages relative to peers, Pinterest's average revenue per user significantly trails its peers and is dominated by U.S. users. While I believe this is somewhat due to users having lower engagement with the platform, I believe it is predominantly due to the immaturity of Pinterest's advertising services. I believe average revenue per user will continue to increase as Pinterest improves their advertising offerings and advertisers become more comfortable with the service. Given the advantages of Pinterest's platform for advertisers, I believe Pinterest's average revenue per user will eventually approach or exceed the level of Snapchat and Twitter.

Figure 13: Average Revenue per User for Social Media Companies (Source: Created by author using data from company reports) Figure 14: North America Advertising Revenue per User Hour

(Source: ARK Investment Management)

Valuation

Pinterest's stock price behavior has been fairly typical of social media companies after listing, and past experience indicates that Pinterest's stock price may be at or near a bottom.

Figure 15: Social Media Companies Share Price Performance After Listing

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Comparing Pinterest's EV/S multiple to the median of other social media companies after listing shows the extent to which investors have not bought into the Pinterest story relative to other platforms. Multiple compression as a result of declining growth is also to be expected, but not to the extent Pinterest has seen.

Figure 16: Social Media Companies EV/S Ratio After Listing

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports and Yahoo Finance)

Pinterest's lower growth rate relative to peers is somewhat responsible for it's lower EV/S multiple, but Pinterest appears undervalued even after accounting for growth.

Figure 17: Social Media Companies EV/S/growth Ratio After Listing (Source: Created by author using data from company reports and Yahoo Finance) Figure 18: Social Media Companies Growth and EV/S Ratio

(Source: Created by author using data from company reports and Yahoo Finance)

Pinterest is clearly undervalued unless they achieve limited monetization of their user base going forward. I believe this is unlikely, given the advantages of their platform, and based on a discounted cash flow analysis, I estimate the intrinsic value of Pinterest to be $39 per share.

Conclusion

Pinterest is currently undervalued relative to its peers particularly when considering the platform's unique ability to reach an attractive market segment who are planning to shop and want to see relevant advertising. This is a key differentiator compared to other digital advertisers who are often monetizing user attention with annoying advertising which detracts from the user experience. Provided Pinterest can maintain its unique position and can find a way to raise revenue per user the stock has a bright future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.