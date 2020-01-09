BEC World: Hurt By Structural Shift In Advertising Spending

Regulatory tailwinds could accelerate industry consolidation and aid cost cutting, but this might not be sufficient to turn around the fortunes of BEC World.

BEC World's decline in revenue and earnings since FY2014 is linked to the structural shift in advertising spending from television to digital advertising and other media formats.

Elevator Pitch

Thailand-listed television broadcaster BEC World Public Company Limited (OTCPK:BECVY) [BEC:TB] currently trades at 32.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.3%. The company's share price of Bt5.75 as of January 8, 2020 represents a fraction of the stock's all-time peak of Bt76.10 (not adjusted for dividends) on 4 February 2013.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to BEC World, as I am uncertain if BEC World is able to cut costs and increase revenue from copyright & other services to offset the structural decline in TV advertising income. Notably, digital advertising as a percentage of total advertising spend in Thailand is still low compared with other countries and markets in Asia. With industry consultants expecting digital advertising spending in Thailand to exceed TV advertising spending in a few years' time, BEC World's share price de-rating might not be over yet.

Readers are advised to trade in BEC World shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the ticker BEC:TB where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $1 million and market capitalization is more than $300 million. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

BEC World operates Channel 3, which is the second largest free-to-air television or TV channel in Thailand after Channel 7, which is run by Bangkok Television & Radio Company Limited. In 2013, the company won an auction for three digital TV licences for high-definition variety (HD 33), standard-definition variety (SD 28) and standard-definition kids & family (Family 13) channels respectively. BEC World is simulcasting its Channel 3 content on the HD 33 Channel. BEC World also operates two radio channels, FM 95.5 Virgin Hitz and FM 105.5 EAZY FM, and it produces local media content for TV, radio and other live events.

BEC World generated approximately 83% of its 9M2019 revenue from advertising income, which is turn primarily derived from its free-to-air TV channel, Channel 3. Income from copyright & other services and income from organizing concerts & shows accounted for the remaining 11% and 6% of the company's top line for 9M2019 respectively.

I will be primarily focusing on BEC World's advertising income revenue stream and the company's TV channels, for the purpose of this article.

Structural Shift In Advertising Spending

Since hitting an all-time peak of Bt76.10 (not adjusted for dividends) on 4 February 2013, BEC World's share price has reached historical lows in 2019 (all-time low of Bt4.72 on January 7, 2019), and closed at Bt5.75 as of January 8, 2020.

BEC World's Share Price, Annual Revenue And Earnings For The Past 15 Years

BEC World's decline in revenue and earnings since FY2014 is linked to the structural shift in advertising spending from television to digital advertising and other media formats. Advertising spending for TV (including cable/satellite TV) as a percentage of total advertising spending in Thailand declined from 69% in 2015 to 59% in 2018, according to data by Nielsen and Digital Advertising Association of Thailand.

This is not unexpected, considering the high digital penetration rate in Thailand. According to research by social media management platform Hootsuite and advertising agency WeAreSocial, mobile penetration is 133% in Thailand, and 71% of mobile users or 49 million people use social media in Thailand. Thailand is also the country with the highest rate of internet banking penetration globally at 74%, and ranked second in the world with respect to the proportion (9.9%) of internet users owning cryptocurrency.

Given how digital savvy the Thai people are, it is no surprise that more companies are allocating an increasing larger percentage of their advertising budgets to digital advertising. Digital advertising in Thailand grew by a six-year CAGR of 35% from Bt2,783 million in 2012 to Bt16,928 billion in 2018, based on research by Kantar. Companies which spend money on digital advertising come from a wide variety of industries, and a broad range of digital advertising channels are utilized to reach out to consumers.

Thailand Digital Advertising By Industry And Channel

Looking ahead, digital advertising is expected to continue to grow strongly in Thailand in the coming years. Mindshare, a marketing and media network under media investment company GroupM, forecasts that digital advertising spending in Thailand will equal that of television advertising spending within three to five years. Media Intelligence, a creative media specialist, expects digital advertising spending to exceed TV advertising spending in two to three years.

More importantly, digital advertising as a percentage of total advertising spend was only 13% for Thailand in 2018, according to Dentsu Aegis Network Global Ad Expenditure Report published in July 2019. In contrast, the penetration rates for digital advertising in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia were much higher at 60%, 43%, 29%, 28% and 20% respectively in 2018. This suggests the future growth runway for digital advertising is still long in Thailand.

There are also market share shifts within the traditional media space in Thailand. For the first 10 months of 2019, traditional media formats such as analog/digital TV, cable/satellite TV, newspapers and magazines all saw a decline in advertising spending, according to research by KGI Securities. Out-of-home advertising and cinema advertisements were the notable exceptions, delivering positive advertising spending growth for the first 10 months of 2019 despite a -0.6% decline in advertising spending on traditional media for the same period.

Given the ongoing migration of advertising spending from TV to online platforms, it is not certain that BEC World's share price de-rating is over.

Regulatory Tailwinds To Accelerate Industry Consolidation

Considering the reliance of the TV industry on advertising income, BEC World and other TV broadcasters were faced with serious challenges that could threaten their survival.

In May 2019, regulatory tailwinds came in the form of new guidelines disclosed by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission or NBTC to allow digital TV operators to return their licenses for compensation based on the cost of the digital TV licenses net of any subsidies received. Seven digital TV channels from six operators submitted requests to return their digital TV licenses, including BEC World which asked to return two of its three digital TV licenses for the standard-definition variety (SD 28) and standard-definition kids & family (Family 13) channels, while retaining the license for the high-definition variety (HD 33) channel. For broadcasters who choose to continue operating the digital TV channels, network fees for the digital TV channels will be fully subsidized starting from mid-2020, and the two remaining license fee payments will be waived.

Prior to 2013 before the award of digital TV licenses, the Thai TV market was a largely a duopoly with two leading channels, Channel 7 and Channel 3 (operated by BEC World). With 24 commercial digital TV licences awarded in December 2013, competition in the Thai TV market became more intense and TV advertising rates suffered due to such competition. With the closure of seven digital TV channels in October 2019 and two digital TV channels shut down earlier in 2015, only 15 digital TV channels in Thailand remain.

The acceleration of industry consolidation with the closure of seven digital TV channels could potentially lead to higher TV advertising rates for the remaining TV operators including BEC World. On the flip side, the seven digital TV channels that were closed probably had lower viewer and advertising share to begin with, so it is hard to determine if the bargaining power of incumbents like BEC World with advertisers will improve going forward.

Cost Cutting And Diversifying Revenue Streams

Separately, BEC World has set a cost reduction target of a -10% decline in costs for FY2020, which is expected to be realized from analog switch-off in 1Q2020, downsizing and content cost reduction. The return of BEC World's two digital TV licenses and the waiver of the two remaining license fee payments for digital TV channels that remain should also result in lower operating expenses (e.g. content costs for the SD 28 and Family 13 channels) and amortization costs.

As highlighted earlier, BEC World derived approximately 11% of the company's revenue for 9M2019 from copyright & other services. BEC World is targeting to grow income contribution from copyright & other services by extending the reach of its content to digital platforms and overseas markets. Digital platforms, which enable BEC World to monetize its content, include its own digital TV platform Mello to be renamed as 3+ and other third party OTT (Over-The-Top) platforms. The company also hopes to earn more licensing revenue by broadcasting its content in China, Indo-China and other markets outside Southeast Asia by collaborating with other foreign TV broadcasters and media distributors.

Nevertheless, BEC World faces an uphill challenge in reducing costs and growing revenue from copyright & other services to offset the decline in TV advertising income.

Valuation

BEC World trades at 32.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 20.6 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of Bt5.75 as of January 8, 2020.

BEC World offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 2.3% and 3.8% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for BEC World are lower-than-expected advertising budgets for companies due to weak economic growth, a larger-than expected shift in advertising from television to other competing media, lower-than-expected cost savings, a failure to diversify revenue streams, a slower-than-expected pace of industry consolidation in the Thai television industry, and regulatory changes that could have a negative impact on the Thai television industry and BEC World.

