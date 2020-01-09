Colgate-Palmolive Currently Does Not Offer Much
I recently considered investing in a consumer goods manufacturer again or increasing shares in an existing investment.
I especially considered Colgate-Palmolive but refrained from an investment in the end. The reasons for this are given in the following article.
If you want to put a consumer goods blue chip in your depot, Colgate-Palmolive is an established aristocrat, no question.
Better entry opportunities in the past, high valuation, slow growth rate, decreasing profitability and a low net payout yield speak against an investment.
Introduction
I am a fan of consumer goods manufacturers. I think such defensive companies can be a good anchor in any diversified bond portfolio. I myself am invested in Procter & Gamble (PG),