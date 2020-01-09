Viper Energy Partners: Growth Steadies The Variable Distribution

The quarterly distribution is already nearly back to the levels last seen at the end of 2018.

Royalty companies receive their share of revenue "off the top" with very few expenses when compared to upstream companies.

Royalty companies like Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) tout their lower risk than the exploration companies. These royalty companies get their share of the revenue "off the top" before a whole lot of other company expenses. In the meantime, they have no dry hole costs or abandonment expenses.

But royalty companies are very dependent upon the price of oil. If that price is too low, then the operators will not drill on the leases because it will not be profitable to produce oil. Then income falls with production from the existing wells. Volatile oil price gyrations also affect the distributions from a royalty company.

Because of this factor, royalty companies should be considered income vehicles only for those owners that can withstand the income variation inherent in these vehicles. During times of market price weakness, these types of investments will offer both appreciation and increasing distributions as the exploration (or upstream part of the industry) begins the next upward swing in this very cyclical industry.

Currently the oil and gas industry has experienced some pricing weakness for some time. But that pricing weakness is likely to extend to a much longer time period than many bulls would prefer. The reason is that the unconventional industry costs keep dropping while well production results improve. The result is that the larger players are making plenty of money that at prices that would have been considered much too low a decade ago.

Therefore a royalty company needs to adequately grow production through the ownership of an overriding royalty interest in superior acreage and make accretive acquisitions to beat the current "lower for longer" industry atmosphere. Viper appears to be one of the few royalty companies that makes both accretive acquisitions and maintains a decent activity level on the relevant acreage while industry rig counts are dropping.

On January 27, management announced that production had increased approximately 23% over the third quarter. Some of that was due to the acquisition of royalties. Even with the additional shares outstanding, production increased approximately 5% over the third quarter per share.

In addition, the last few distributions have been tax free. There is no guarantee that the tax free distributions will last materially into the future. However, any tax advantage is a welcome addition to most investor portfolios while the advantage lasts.

Source: Viper Energy Partners Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Conference Call Slides

As shown above, the production appeared to peak towards the end of 2018 when oil prices began to drop after a fairly significant rally during the year. But continuing activity on leases where the partnership has a royalty interest combined with a major acquisition appears to have brought the partnership production back to the levels at the end of 2018.

As the partnership gains size, that accomplishment shown above will be harder to reproduce in the future. Therefore superior acreage becomes important as a source of growth when oil prices cyclically drop. To a certain extent, this partnership intends to stay with larger companies that are a little more resilient to the industry cycles. The partnership will also favor acreage with a higher oil percentage of production.

Source: Viper Energy Partners Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Conference Call Slides

The increases in production have allowed the distribution to steadily recover each quarter despite the lack of material improvement in commodity pricing. The slide above shows the large drop in the quarterly distribution amount from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2019. Lower oil prices had the largest impact on that decrease. Steady production growth has been the main driver of the distribution recovery to previous high levels. For the time being accretive acquisitions also aid the quarterly distribution.

Several key Permian producers expect better commodity prices as the takeaway capacity increases. Before that bottlenecks forced a larger than normal discount to industry pricing. This partnership will probably benefit from at least some of the improved Permian pricing.

Share Price Impact On Growth Strategy

The share price was high enough in the past that the partnership was able to acquire significant drop down acreage and other acquisitions simply by using the partnership stock for the cost. But the stock has become relatively cheaper over time by a number of measures. Now, a strictly stock purchase is not necessarily accretive.

Management appears to have moved to a combination of stock and borrowing to keep the deals accretive to existing shareholders. During the earnings call, management stated that the board directed the partnership to keep the financial leverage ratio below 2.0. Income shareholders want conservative financing for the safety provided to the principal invested. Given that directive, a low stock price could impact possible acquisitions in the future.

In an extreme case, those cash and stock transactions would become impossible because they would raise the partnership leverage too high. Therefore the accuracy of the statement that this partnership is acquiring superior low cost production acreage is vitally important to the long-term growth prospects of the partnership. As long as the acreage performs in a superior fashion, then the partnership can just "wait out" cyclical downturns until the stock returns to market favor.

Source: Viper Energy Partners Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Conference Call Slides

For the time being, the close relationship to Diamondback Energy (FANG) is an advantage. Diamondback Energy intends to grow in the teens during the next fiscal year. That is one of the faster growth rates in the industry while living within cash flow. This also provides Viper with unusual visibility at a time when many in the industry are very unsure of their plans.

A sustained and severe price decline would still result in far lower distributions. A severe price decline would also result in decreasing production. Therefore in a significant industry downturn, this income vehicle would be lucky to produce any income at all.

On the other hand, should oil prices continue to gyrate in the price range of the last year or two, then this partnership will at least maintain the distributions shown this fiscal year.

There is still a lot of exploration left in the Permian to provide years of production growth from current levels. Even without accretive acquisitions, this partnership should cyclically grow for the foreseeable future. The acquisitions should steady the income gyrations during industry downturns. As long as accretive acquisitions can be made by this partnership, it has some advantages of its more mature brethren.

For those income investors that can withstand some income volatility, these shares may be worth considering. The growing income stream makes achieving that portfolio average of a 7% long-term return very easy. An investment like this one will easily surpass that growth rate to produce a double digit return from appreciation and the dividends.

I analyze oil and gas companies and related companies like Viper Energy Partners in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FANG VNOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.