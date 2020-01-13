BP: Getting 6.3% Yield From An Energy Giant

We can take advantage of the market's short-term outlook to make a great long-term investment.

Looking at the long-term, this pressure is temporary. Cash flow remains very healthy.

We are very bullish on energy, particularly oil for 2020.

We have recently discussed in several recent articles our bullishness towards oil in 2020. This is a sector that has been under pressure for several years, since the price of oil collapsed in 2015-2016. While oil has come up from 2016 lows, $100+ oil now seems like a fantasy.

With the "new reality", many companies have gone under and are struggling to adapt to lower prices. With that, we have seen underperformance throughout the sector.

As a result, we have identified numerous companies that have low share prices and high but sustainable yields. The MLP space has been particularly appealing as we have been able to obtain yields in the double-digits.

Today, we look at another casualty of the oil sell-off. With a more diversified approach, a global reach and a readily recognizable name, BP p.l.c. (BP) is a major player in energy. Thanks to negative market sentiment, we are able to invest in BP today at a yield in excess of 6.3%.

With very strong cash-flow, we expect that BP will be able to continue increasing its dividend, providing us with a solid investment that has significant price upside, plus a stable and growing dividend.

For most, BP likely does not need an introduction. As a leading integrated energy company, BP generates its revenue from upstream assets, downstream assets, as well as a significant stake in Rosneft, a Russian oil company (OTCPK:RNFTF).

BP has gone on sale due to an underwhelming Q3.

Earnings were down significantly year over year, primarily due to their upstream segment. This is not a large surprise, in fact management guided for it during the Q2 earnings call stating,

Turning to guidance. Looking to the third quarter, we expect Upstream production to be lower than in the second quarter due to seasonal turnaround and maintenance activities, including in the North Sea, Angola and Gulf of Mexico, as well as weather impacts in the Gulf of Mexico where we experienced 14 days of production disruption associated with hurricane Barry.

Focusing on the upstream segment, we can see that Q3 2019 had significantly lower performance both in the US and non-US segments.

When we look at their downstream performance, results are down year over year but have improved significantly from Q1 and Q2.

One bright spot in Q3 earnings was BP's final segment in its holdings in Rosneft, which will pay a larger dividend than they did last year. Rosneft has strong performance that has improved throughout the year.

All of this combined into a quarterly report that the market found underwhelming and has led to the current opportunity.

Temporary Problems, Permanent Yield

BP peaked in 2019 at $45.37 with a yield of 5.4%. Thanks to the recent pullback, driven by a tough environment for oil and their Q3 earnings, BP is now trading in the high $30's with a yield of 6.3%.

Has the risk profile of BP changed substantially between May and today? No. Has the quality of BP as a company changed? No. Is the long-term outlook of BP different today than it was in May? No.

The only thing that has changed is the price, thanks to the market's tendency to emphasize recent quarterly earnings. By buying today, we get that additional yield for as long as we choose to hold the investment.

We are not concerned with BP's performance in Q3, or even their upcoming performance in Q4. Any quarter to quarter oscillation in earnings are minor in the big picture. Our two concerns are:

1. Can they continue to pay the current dividend?

2. Will BP have good performance in the long-term?

Dividend Safety

Despite earnings being down, BP's cash-flow has remained quite healthy and has actually improved year over year, up $1.6 billion for the 9-months.

We expect that BP will be able to continue their healthy cash-flow growth, especially as earnings recover from the recent dip. Additionally, BP has put capital towards buying back shares, which further helps to secure the dividend payments.

BP has sufficient cash flow to meet its organic capex needs, cover lease payments, the dividend, share buybacks and have some left over. In the first 9-months, BP repurchased 52 million shares of common stock.

In our view, the real question with BP is not whether or not they will cut the dividend. The question is whether or not they will continue increasing their dividend. In 2010, BP slashed its dividend, primarily due to the infamous Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. A spill that BP is still paying for today. Since 2011, BP has increased its dividend every year.

Current CEO Bob Dudley will be retiring next year after a 40-year career with BP. With the new CEO, Bernard Looney, we can expect some changes. No doubt some dividend growth investors fear that the emphasis on dividend increases might be one of those changes.

While it is debatable on whether or not BP will increase the dividend in 2020 and preserve their status of working towards becoming a Dividend Aristocrat, we are very confident that BP will maintain its current dividend.

The Future is Low Emission Energy

We are very bullish on the future of BP for a variety of reasons. We have already discussed our bullishness towards oil prices in the near future. 2020 should be a strong year for oil and that will help boost earnings back to 2018 levels or better.

Another factor for BP is that there is a changing of the guard. One likely major change is going to be a larger emphasis and investment outside of oil. BP management realizes that the new challenge is to produce energy that’s less carbon intensive, to help meet the world’s climate goals. The key to this dual challenge is to recognize it’s not a race to renewables, but it is a race to lower greenhouse gas emissions. As fast as renewables and clean energy can grow – faster than any fuel in history – the world is going to require gas and oil for decades to come, to fulfill much of its energy demand. BP has been committed to the low carbon transition for a long time – and gained a lot of experience along the way to put it to good use: They managed to reduce their emissions through operational emission reduction activities, by products to enable customers to lower their emissions, and creating low-carbon businesses.

Among the green projects that BP has announced just in 2019 are:

BP recently announced a deal to supply Amazon Web Services (AMZN) with more than 170 megawatts from new wind and solar projects.

(AMZN) with more than 170 megawatts from new wind and solar projects. BP Infinia is a technology that can recycle previously un-recyclable polyethylene terephthalate ('PET') plastic waste. They have set up a pilot plant to prove the concept.

A JV with DIDI to build electric vehicle charging infrastructure in China

Increased their stake on Lightsource, a solar power JV.

Going forward, we expect BP to continue to diversify and modernize, providing new sources of profit that are not so reliant on oil demand and commodity prices. Changing to a new CEO is an ideal time for BP to lay out their long-term plan for how they will diversify profitably while maintaining their legacy businesses.

Conclusion

In 2020, we believe that the energy sector is going to have a strong recovery. BP is a high-quality company trading at an unusual discount. Many investors were spooked by Q3 earnings and the possibility that BP might not increase their dividends. With a 6.3% yield, we are content to wait 1-2 years for another dividend increase.

The bottom line is that BP's headwinds are temporary that impact short-term earnings. They will not have an impact on their mid to long-term outlooks. BP is producing plenty of cash-flow to cover its dividend and has been consistently buying back shares.

Looking towards the future, we are excited to see the new direction Bernard Looney will bring the company. BP has potential avenues of growth in non-oil energy, while their oil products will continue to produce massive cash flow. We are also pleased on the new commitment of BP to green and low emission energy.

Importantly, the Deepwater Horizon liability that has been a drag on BP for almost a decade, will eventually be paid off. While it will have an impact in the immediate future, when we look out into future years, the market should respond favorably to the prospect of that cost diminishing.

BP is an opportunity to get an immediate 6.3% yield with the potential for dividend and price growth in 2020 and beyond.

