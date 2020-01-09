Mosenergo: Minority Shareholders Are Being Hit With Unexpected Moves

Such actions mean less dividends for minority shareholders of Mosenergo and vague long-term perspectives for the company.

In the past few months, many investors of Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) started to expect that amid ongoing changes within the company, it will seek for maximizing efficiency and value from its assets, including subsidiaries. In a sense, this is exactly what is happening now, but in an unexpected way for some investors, Gazprom Energoholding has deprived Mosenergo (OTC:AOMOY) and OGK-2 of a significant part of their profits to develop its own energy equipment production. It seems that instead of consistently improving the attractiveness of its subsidiaries, Gazprom decided to take the simplest way - to pump money out of them.

Before we start, let's define who is who.

Gazprom Energoholding (GEH for brevity) is a 100% subsidiary of Gazprom that manages Gazprom's companies in the Russian energy sector. Key subsidiaries of GEH are Mosenergo, TGC-1, and OGK-2, which produce electricity and heat primarily from natural gas and coal. GEH accounts for 17% of the installed capacity of the entire Russian electricity sector.

Source: Company data, Author's chart

GEH Industrial Assets is a specialized company of Gazprom Energoholding established for the consolidation of assets in the power engineering and electrical equipment production sectors.

REP Holding is a Russian developer, manufacturer, and supplier of energy equipment, including industrial gas turbines with capacity from 16 to 32 MW, steam turbines, gas pumping units, and other products. The supplied equipment is widely used for the modernization of the gas transportation system, construction of modern power units and power plants.

What Happened?

Mosenergo and OGK-2 acquired stakes in GEH Industrial Assets: OGK-2 contributed 20 billion rubles; its share amounted to 37.94%. Mosenergo, in turn, made a contribution of 22.7 billion rubles, getting a stake of 43.07%. Later on, GEH Industrial Assets gained control over REP Holding. In fact, Mosenergo shared its FCF for the last five months and OGK-2 gave up all its FCF for the last four quarters.

The acquired REP Holding wasn't profitable since 2012 and had a net loss of 2.5 billion rubles in 2018; the company's debt amounts to 42.3 billion rubles. In addition, REP Holding will have to develop competencies in the production of gas turbines of high capacity. That is, we can assume with a high degree of probability that OGK-2 and Mosenergo simply threw away over 42 billion rubles and this money will never, ever return to the companies.

What will happen to the dividends and how will the deal affect them? Most likely, Gazprom subsidiaries will pay 30%, 40% and 50% of net profits for 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively, but overall dividends will be lower than expected. Moreover, now Mosenergo will have to attract more debt to participate in new investment programs and write-offs from the "investing" in GEH Industrial Assets are possible in the future.

The civilized way of financing such deals is pretty obvious: GEH companies are going to increase dividends, Gazprom could just take these dividends and buy whatever it wants.

It is interesting to note that earlier, the head of Gazprom Energoholding said the company doesn't plan an initial public offering (IPO) as a unified stock representing TGC-1, OGK-2, and Mosenergo until the stock prices of the companies included in the group structure begin to reflect the fundamental value of the company. You can guess that now the "reflection of the fundamental value" is not going to happen.

Final Thoughts

You could notice that TGC-1 didn't participate in the deal. The reason is that TGC has a minority shareholder with a blocking stake - a Finnish company Fortum. The Finns previously blocked all potentially value-destructive actions of Gazprom towards TGC-1, and this time wouldn't be an exception. So the shareholder structure does matter, especially in the Russian stock market.

A chain of positive developments in the market - Gazprom's new dividend policy, Surgutneftegas' growth, the transition of Russian state-owned companies to paying 50% of net profits - made investors a little bit relaxed. But the Gazprom management made investors of GEH companies remember why the Russian market is one of the cheapest in the world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.