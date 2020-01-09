Tesla: Time For Capital Raise

Have you ever listened to one of those auction guys that talks ridiculously fast? Well, you probably could use one of them right now if you are watching shares of electric vehicle company Tesla (TSLA). Less than a month after hitting $400 for the first time, the sharp rally has continued and the stock is now on the doorsteps of $500. With where things are currently, there is one thing that management should look to do, and that is raise capital.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Tesla's market cap is roughly $87 billion on Wednesday as shares have nearly tripled from their 52-week low under $177. Demand worries were calmed in the back half of 2019 thanks to EV incentive wind downs in the US and the Netherlands, helping deliveries to be quite strong. Throw in the ramping up of the China factory and easy money policy helping markets to all-time highs, and Tesla shares have soared. Even the fear over the Iran missle news from Tuesday that sent the stock down into the low $460s has quickly dissipated.

Regardless of what you think of Tesla, management should look at rallies like this as an opportunity to raise capital at a time of strength. At the end of Q3 2019, the company had over $5.3 billion in cash on the balance sheet, but it also had nearly $12 billion in debt. Working capital was just $800 million then, and this key measure was actually negative for a chunk of 2019 until Tesla had another major funding round.

As I discussed in a previous article on the name a few months ago, Tesla's cash situation isn't exactly as it seems. Tesla has produced about a billion dollars of free cash flow in the twelve months ending with Q3 2019, or about $878 million when including solar purchases in capital expenditures. However, as the chart below shows, over $822 million of that has come from stock-based compensation, meaning without that dilution Tesla is basically cash flow neutral overall. This includes the fact that capital expenditures have been dramatically reduced from their original forecasts over the past couple of years.

(Source: Tesla quarterly/annual filings, seen here)

Going back to December 16th, Tesla has traded at least 8 million shares of volume per trading day. With many days showing volumes in the double digits of millions, it would seem likely that the company could easily sell half of a days recent volume, or about 5 million shares in an equity offering right now. Based on the just over 180 million outstanding share count in the latest 10-Q filing, this wouldn't even amount to 3% in dilution.

However, I don't even think Tesla would need to dilute investors that much at the moment. Let's say the company were to sell 4 million shares at just over $450 per. That would include some of a pullback on the equity offering news plus fees for underwriters, etc. A deal like that would bring in $1.8 billion in cash, which would be enough to wipe out more than 15% of Tesla's total debt. Or, if Tesla doesn't want to repay debts now, it would provide enough for significant investments for production increases, supercharger and service network expansion, and other capital projects.

For instance, the company could finally get rid of that term loan that originally was scheduled to mature in 2018 that's been pushed back multiple times. Tesla is paying more than 6% interest on that debt currently, and it does have a number of high rate debts on its ledger. Even if the firm got rid of debt averaging two-thirds of that term loan, meaning 4%, that would result in $72 million of interest savings per year moving forward. That might not seem like much, but it all adds up in the end, and it gets the debt pile down.

With Tesla shares on the brink of hitting $500, it seems that management should definitely use this strong rally as an opportunity. With a market cap that's nearing $90 billion, why not dilute investors by a couple of percent and wipe out a good portion of the company's debt? With the company wanting to launch several new vehicles in the coming years and a balance sheet that could certainly use some improvement, an equity offering now would strengthen the company for the long term.

