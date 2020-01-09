General Electric: The Next Shoe To Drop

Source: WSJ

General Electric's (GE) exposure to Boeing's (BA) 737 MAX jet problems have been well-documented. The longer the 737 MAX remains grounded, the more cash GE burns. Less talked about has been GE's exposure to a transportation sector that appears to be deteriorating. FedEx (FDX) rang the alarm in September when management suggested that being the U.S. economy was equivalent to whistling past the graveyard. In December FedEx again reiterated bearishness on the economy:

Yes, and so that's the reflection of the industrial economy and in large truckload carrier, they just went bankrupt, Celadon. So it's really a tale of two, two economies. And the stock market of course is very bullish. But the industrial economy does not reflect any growth at all worldwide to speak up.

FedEx's operations are highly-tethered to the industrial sector. FedEx has also talked about the knock on effects of the trade war with China; certain countries in Europe are now selling less to China, hurting global trade. There is something to this. Weakening global trade has hurt industrial production and manufacturing orders in Germany, Europe's biggest economy.

Online Orders Are Hurting FedEx's Air Network

Weakening global trade and the loss of Amazon business ravaged FedEx's operations last quarter. Its operating income fell 47% Y/Y. Operating income for FedEx Express was hit hardest, falling 63%. Chatter suggested (1) FedEx was slashing prices to fill planes for its air network and (2) its air network could be hurt by an economy dominated by online orders.

Falling global trade has amplified the situation. FedEx has responded by grounding its A310 aircraft and parking other aircraft. The World Trade Organization expects world merchandise trade volume to grow by 2.6% in 2020, down from its previous forecast of 3.0%. Will it be enough to spur the transportation sector? I doubt it.

In its most-recent quarter UPS (UPS) generated single digit growth in revenue and double digit growth in operating income. This was a sea change from FedEx's dismal results. However, UPS has been quietly taking costs out of its network amid weak global growth and slowing industrial production. It spent about $1.5 billion on capital expenditures, $166 million lower (about 10%) versus the year earlier period. UPS expects to reduce CapEx by $500 million for full-year 2020:

Looking at capital expenditures, our projects are generating greater benefits than anticipated, plus, we've made gains in deploying our capital more efficiently. Projects have been standardized and we continue to optimize procurement practices. As a result, we are lowering plan CapEx by about $500 million for 2019 and again in 2020, all while maintaining our network automation targets and other transformation goals. We are also raising our adjusted free cash flow target for 2019 to over $4 billion, predominantly driven by adjusted CapEx and working capital efficiencies.

This means even more capital will come out of the system. This sounds foreboding for companies that supply engines and parts for commercial aircraft. Secondly, of UPS's operating segments, Domestic revenue grew 10% Y/Y. International was flat, while Supply Chain/Freight fell in the mid-single-digit percentage range. Both FedEx and UPS are expected to put more resources in the B2C segment. That means less need for planes that use jet engines made by GE.

GE Aviation Could Face Headwinds

GE is highly-dependent upon its Aviation segment for growth. Q3 revenue from GE's core operations ("NewCo") rose 3% Y/Y. Aviation revenue rose in the high-single-digit percentage range. Its segment profits rose only 3% as segment profit margins fell about 100 basis points to 21% versus the year earlier period. The decline in margins implied Aviation could be working harder to generate sales or its pricing power is waning. Aviation represented 49% of NewCo's revenue and practically all of its segment profits as margins for Power and Renewable Energy have cratered.

Aviation has been a moat for GE. President Trump has been keen on keeping America safe; military spending has been robust, which has inured to the benefit of Aviation. In my opinion, Aviation is highly-tethered to the economy. This means Aviation, particularly the commercial side, cannot grow in perpetuity. If the economy has peaked, then headwinds for Aviation are likely not far behind. The first fissures may show up in declining plane orders from FedEx and UPS.

In my opinion, the economy's vital signs are deteriorating. Rail traffic is down and railroads like Union Pacific (UNP) and CSX (CSX) are cutting headcount and wringing costs out of the system. Greenbrier (GBX) reported declining revenue Q/Q and shrinking margins amid falling railcar orders. The problem for GE is that it needs to grow earnings and cash flow to service its $93 billion debt load with unattractive assets. GE has hived off profitable assets to cut debt. What remains (other than Aviation) could be considered the dregs of the company.

Conclusion

Headwinds for Aviation could materialize by the second half of 2020. Sell GE.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.