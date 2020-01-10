Nicholas Ward Positions For 2020: Cautiously Optimistic

Most of the market seems overbought to me and I hope to see the underlying fundamentals catch up to the multiple expansion that we saw in 2019.

Sure, there are several headwinds that could impact investors, such as the political climate domestically during an election year and turmoil overseas. That said, Seeking Alpha veteran contributor Nicholas Ward says he’s looking forward (albeit with a careful approach) to what happens in 2020.

In this installment of the 2020 Outlook series, Ward offers his observations for the New Year.

What do you expect to be the key driver of stock market performance over the course of 2020? If you focus on a specific asset class or sector, please address that. E.g., what will be the key driver?

In a word: Fundamentals. This should always be the case, but unfortunately, it isn’t. In 2019, much of the gains that we saw came on the feels on bullish sentiment driven by loosening central bank policy from the U.S. and other countries across the world. Multiple expansion was significant in the broader markets. The S&P 500’s forward-looking P/E ratio increased from roughly 13x at the start of 2019 to roughly 18x at the end. Many of the dividend growth stocks that I track closely also experienced significant multiple expansion and now trade with ttm and forward P/E multiples that are well above their historical averages. To me, we’re going to have to see solid EPS growth in 2020 for the share prices to continue to grow. Without this, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a bit of mean reversion with regard to the P/E multiples being applied to stocks.

As we begin 2020, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks/your preferred asset class?

I’m bullish, though cautiously optimistic. To me, I see significant potential headwinds on the horizon, from geopolitical headwinds revolving around trade issues and now, the threat of armed conflict in the Middle East. I’m concerned that the market has been artificially inflated by central bank policy. And while the trade tensions between the U.S. and China appear to have diminished some toward the end of the year, I’m still concerned about tariffs weighing on company’s bottom lines. Granted, this is the same stance that I had at the start of 2019 and the market was up roughly 30% (in other words, take my words here with a grain of salt). I always stay nearly fully invested because the dividend growth strategy that I adhere to essentially requires it for me to get the most benefit from the compounding process associated with the passive income potential of my capital. My preferred asset class would be blue-chip equities. My biggest sector weight, by far, is technology because of the secular growth that it offers. So, with that in mind, I’d love to see another strong, double-digit growth year in 2020. But my expectations are for a year more in-line with the historical average, meaning a mid to high single digit return from the major market averages.

Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?

The U.S. election will likely generate a lot of buzz and headline risk throughout the second half of 2020. I own several large positions in healthcare and big tech names, which seem to always be political lightning rods and I’m concerned about what those headlines will do to those stocks in the short term. However, longer term, I’m not concerned and remain content to hold overweight positions in the best-in-breed companies from those areas of the market.

And, in light of recent news, I’m concerned about war in the Middle East. I’d hate to see the U.S./Iran issues spill over into neighboring countries and create a larger conflict. From a personal market/portfolio management perspective, this isn’t all that concerning because I don’t have much exposure to the energy markets and that’s where I’d expect to see the most volatility. However, from a humanitarian perspective, I’m praying for peace.

How does the political climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

In the short term, yes, I think political noise moves markets. However, I generally see it as irrational. In this day and age it’s incredibly rare to see significant legislation come out of Washington, D.C., because of the political gridlock that we see there. To me, this means that it’s unlikely that we’ll see any major policy evolutions that will make a lasting impact on the market (regardless of who wins the upcoming election). Due to President Trump’s campaign style and general demeanor, I don’t expect to see the political division that has grown during his tenure in the Oval Office lessen during the new year. If Trump wins, I expect we’ll see more of the same with both parties butting heads over issues and continued impeachment proceedings impeding any progress. At this point, it’s clear that Trump likes to lash out when he feels as if he’s back into a corner, and with this in mind, I wouldn’t expect to see cordial relations on Capitol Hill. If a Democrat were to win, it would be interesting to see if they would reach out an olive branch and attempt to focus on more bipartisan issues, though the cynic in me says that’s probably too much to ask. Luckily, Wall Street seems to like the predictability of the gridlock we see in Washington, and with that in mind, I think maintaining a bullish outlook is prudent.

What do you expect out of the yield curve in 2020 and what impact will that have on the equity market and the economy in general?

I’d love to see the yield spread widen. Personally, I’d like to see the Federal Reserve change its tune and begin to normalize again. The economic data looks strong enough to me to justify higher rates than we’ve living with today in the United States. Sure, there are issues, but when things are generally healthy, in terms of the broader economy, I think we should be stock piling ammunition to use during the next recession. Right now, after having cut rates several times in 2019, the Fed’s stockpile of ammunition is running low. In short, I’d hate to see the U.S. pursue negative interest rate policies and even if a rate increase or two spooks the market in the short term, I think that doing so would be in the best interest of the economy over the long-term. Though, what do I know? I’m certainly not an economist, just an average Joe concerned about outsized risk taking due to abnormally low rates and the impact that this could have on the broader market (and more importantly, savers) if/when the house of cards falls apart.

In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned as we begin the New Year?

As noted before, I’m generally always fully invested in equities. The investment strategy that I adhere to is based upon my invested capital generating reliably increasing passive income and then re-investing that income to accelerate the compounding process over time. In a recent article, I highlighted my personal portfolio’s holdings, cost basis, and weightings coming into the year. Right now, I’m sitting on ~8.5% cash, which is fairly normal for me (I always like to maintain a small cash buffer to that I’ll be able to take advantage of unforeseen sell-offs).

What "surprise" do you see in the market that isn’t currently getting sufficient investor attention?

I don’t know if it’s a surprise or not, but I think far too many investors have drunk the central bank’s cool-aid and are entirely too willing to buy equities with elevated premiums associated with them. To me, just about the entire market is overbought. This is scary and I imagine many investors who’ve become overly complacent will be in for a rude awakening if/when broad sentiment changes and we experience a dip. I think that the move toward more passively managed funds contributes to this and I wouldn’t be surprised to see another steep sell-off, a la December 2018, at some point in the relatively near future. However, I will say that as someone who maintains a long-term mindset, I’m OK with that. Sell-offs can be healthy within a secular bull market run. And, after such a long period of time without a size-able dip, I think we’re due for one to sort of shake out the weak hands from the market. Remember, "buy when others are fearful." That’s certainly not the case today.

What role will the Fed play in the coming year?

I’ve touched on this throughout this piece, but I think central bank policy has a lot to do with the current valuation(s) that we’re seeing market wide. I don’t know what the Fed is going to do in 2020. As I said before, I’d love to see them raise rates once or twice. However, in an election year, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them sit on their hands so that they didn’t appear to be showing favoritism (one way or the other). If the Fed were to continue to cut rates, I’m sure the market would love it. Doing so would force even more investors into equities since they’d be even more attractive on a relative basis to the yields offered by fixed income investments. In the short term, this would be great, but the T.I.N.A. market (there's no alternative) scares me over the longer term because I suspect we’re bound to experience a rotation out of equities and back into fixed income eventually and the longer we operate in this Z.I.R.P./N.I.R.P. environment, the more violent this rotation will be.

What issue is receiving too much investor attention and/or is already priced in?

I’d say probably the 5G revolution. It appears that many names, from Apple (AAPL) to the relevant semiconductor names have run up in recent months, in part, because of bullish expectations for 5G in 2020. I expect the 5G revolution to be real and really disrupt the way humans live their lives. However, I don’t expect to see drastic changes in 2020 and I suspect the market is getting a bit ahead of itself in this regard.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.