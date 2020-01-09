Boeing's Replacement Of CEO: The Weakness Of The Board

Providing short-run solutions to the longer-term issues did not solve Boeing's problems and the board continued to postpone actions based upon these overly optimistic projections.

The Boeing culture was geared to achieving good short-run results, like cash flow and profits, but longer-term outcomes, like engineering excellence, suffered from this lack of focus.

We are learning more and more about the events leading up to the firing of Boeing's CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, and the timing of actions by the Boeing board.

"His greatest strength was his optimism, and his greatest weakness was his optimism."

This quote from a friend of Dennis Muilenburg, the ousted CEO of Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), was revealed to us by Andrew Tangel in a New York Times article recounting the events at Boeing over the past four months or so.

I am interested in what took place last fall at Boeing, and I believe that investors should be concerned as well, because it is important to understand how boards work and how their behavior might change…for the better.

This is consistent with my belief that the role of corporate board of directors needs to be closely examined and changed for the better. Given some of the major cases relating to corporate culture having taken place over the past couple of years, with General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) and Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC) being two of the more prominent ones, the role of the board must be investigated.

In the case of Boeing, two issues seem to dominate the discussion about the culture that existed. The first issue relates to the fact that too much emphasis was put upon short-term results. The second issue related to mismanagement of the relationship between Boeing and the governmental bodies that regulated the company, specifically the Federal Aviation Administration.

In both cases, the difficulties that arose seem to have been the result of the optimism generated by Boeing's Chairman and CEO.

The cultural attitude that seemed to dominate the environment of the company was connected with the focus on immediate results believing that over the longer run, everything will work out.

Mr. Muilenburg consistently assured the Federal Aviation Administration that the FAA had to stick behind him and speed up the process of getting the production of the 737 MAX jetliner back into service because Boeing was doing all the right things to meet existing requirements.

Meanwhile, the grounding of the 737 MAX jetliner was costing airlines hundreds of millions of dollars from their parked MAX fleets.

And, according to Mr. Tangel at the NYTimes:

"Despite the mounting problems, Boeing's board stuck by Mr. Muilenburg nearly all of last year, even expressing full confidence in him as CEO while taking away chairmanship in the fall. They believed they had the right leader to fix the MAX-until they abruptly reversed course two months later."

The belief had been that Boeing was going to get approval from the FAA…but the timetable kept slipping.

Mr. Tangel writes: "For months, Mr. Muilenburg's projections appeared to preserve the board's support."

Until they finally didn't preserve that support.

In October, one year after the initial jetliner crash in October 2018, the frustrated board finally made a move…but only a partial one. It removed Mr. Muilenburg as the chairman of the board, replacing him with director Larry Kellner, who had once been CEO of Continental Airlines.

Mr. Kellner, it is reported, "was one of the first to lose confidence in Mr. Muilenburg."

But why wasn't Mr. Muilenburg completely removed? Apparently, he still had sufficient support on the board that he could get the job done. Many in the industry thought that Mr. Muilenburg would be kept on as CEO until the FAA approved the MAX to fly again. The feeling seemed to be that it was necessary to retain the relationship between Mr. Muilenburg and Steve Dickson, the FAA chief.

Events accelerated when on December 12 Mr. Dickson "rebuked the CEO…and said that same week the MAX wouldn't return to service until the new year."

The board's assessment of the situation deteriorated.

"On December 22, directors held a 90-minute conference call without him (Mr. Muilenburg)."

Mr. Muilenburg was out.

Mr. Muilenburg was informed of the situation via a phone call.

According to "people familiar with the matter, Mr. Muilenburg has no idea he "had lost the board's confidence."

And it was after the decision to remove Mr. Muilenburg that the board decided that a change in the corporate culture was necessary in order to "repair relationships with regulators and customers."

Mr. Calhoun, board member, a private equity executive and a former GE executive, is taking over the positions of chairman and CEO on January 13, 2020.

What can be learned here?

Well, one can say that the board of directors waited too long before jumping into the picture.

This is what can happen by creating a corporate culture that emphasizes short-run results. As mentioned earlier, Mr. Muilenburg and Boeing focused upon short-run results and, as has been mentioned elsewhere, brought more and more attention to cost cutting and less and less attention to engineering excellence.

This produced very good short-run results, but, as is often the case, exposed the firm to longer-run problems. But, given this focus, the management's response to the problems related to longer-run issues is often more short-run efforts to bandaid the wound. And, with a very optimistic leader, the short-run solutions are always going to work, so the forecasts are very rosy and the promises tend to be exaggerated.

The relationship with regulators tends to suffer during periods like these as management over-promises and/or hides things. No one seems to be on the same page.

But the Boeing board did little more than continue to express support for Mr. Muilenburg and even managed the October action to take the chairmanship from him without signaling to him that he was in any danger of losing his position. And to have him declare that he was unaware that he had lost the board's confidence before his firing is unimaginable. Somewhere it is apparent that communications had broken down.

Confidence was high in Mr. Muilenburg based upon all the favorable short-term results he produced. And then the positive short-term results disappeared.

The same can be said about the situation at General Electric and at Wells Fargo.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.