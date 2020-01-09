Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:GILD) is an American biotechnology that researches, develops, and commercializes drugs. The company is best known for curing Hepatitis C, however, they have a portfolio of impressive assets. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s impressive financial performance and major upcoming catalysts mandate investing in this company.

Gilead Sciences' Impressive Financial Performance

Gilead Sciences has continued to perform quite well financially, which is impressive for shareholders. The company’s dividend yield is approaching 4%.

Gilead Sciences Financials - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

The company has had significant YoY growth in its Biktarvy portfolio, which has replaced other products going off of patent and resulted in growing HIV revenue. The company’s quarterly HIV revenue has reached $4.2 billion (13% YoY growth), showing this growing revenue has annualized at more than $16 billion. For a company with an $80 billion market cap, that alone is a significant business.

Going forward, the company’s strong results have pushed its sales guidance into the upper end of its previous range, with its HIV products expected to make up ~75% of its revenue. The company’s next largest business was its perpetually declining HCV business, because that’s what happens when you cure the person you’re treating, which has seen annualized revenue decline to ~$2.5 billion on a TTM basis.

After that is the company’s Yescarta, which has annualized at roughly $0.5 billion with 56% YoY growth. All “other products” including some well-known products like TamiFlu earned $0.5 billion in 3Q 2019, down ~30% YoY.

Financially, the company’s margins have remained strong despite a double-digit YoY research and development spending ramp-up to almost $4 billion/year. The company’s product gross margin remained fixed at 86%, while its operating margin dropped to 52% from 56% a year ago. Net Non-GAAP net income dropped 7% YoY (mainly due to HCV declines made up by other businesses), while a (3%) reduction in share count resulted in a 5% YoY Non-GAAP EPS reduction.

The company’s Non-GAAP EPS annualizes at roughly $7 per share based on 3Q 2019 EPS. Based on the company’s $65 share price that’s a P/E ratio of just over 9, or a P/E ratio roughly half the market average. While this number, of course, doesn’t mean everything, it’s a significant sign of how undervalued Gilead Sciences is. On a GAAP basis (not counting licensing expenses), the company’s GAAP EPS is ~$6/year.

Roughly $0.5 of the difference is attributable to stock compensation expenses, which I think should not be Non-GAAP (salary paid as stock or cash is a cost of doing business expenses). The remainder $1 (which has since increased to $2.5) is licensing and upfront expenses. Specifically, this cost is related to the company’s recent press release available here.

That press release will be discussed in the upcoming catalysts section, however, the aspects to pay attention to are as follows.

Gilead Sciences gets full access to Galapagos’ (NASDAQ: GLPG) research base and patents. The company will invest $1.1 billion in an equity stake in the company and increase its stake in the company to 22% from 12.3%. Galapagos is in the process of seeking shareholder approval to allow Gilead Sciences to further increase its stake to 29%.

Additionally, Gilead Sciences will provide an upfront payment of $3.95 billion to support research and development expenses (a massive payment given the company’s size). Why all this money? For a drug we’ll discuss in the next section - Filgotinib.

Gilead Sciences' Major Upcoming Catalysts

There are three major upcoming catalysts for Gilead Sciences, which are Filgotinib, Yescarta ramp up, and Hepatitis C Chinese approval.

Let’s start by discussing the most significant upcoming catalyst - Filgotinib. Gilead Sciences, as a company, has a long history of making a major discovery that changes medicine, and then languishing as it reaps billions in revenue and profits. Investor worries over the next big thing cause its price to fall, it buys back shares, and then it maintains its research and development pipeline to come up with the next big thing.

The first was the company’s HIV portfolio. As we saw above, that’s still a major part of the company today, with 75% of the revenues coming from here. The company dominates the HIV market (~70% of all HIV patients on antiretroviral drugs are using a Gilead Sciences product). The company has finished moving 86% of all revenues from old HIV drugs onto the company’s new Descovy drug which improves patients' quality of life and has patent protection 5 years longer than its predecessor.

Next came the company’s Hepatitis C discovery, which saved hundreds of thousands of lives and earned the company tens of billions of dollars.

Next is Filgotinib, a compound for Rheumatoid Arthritis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease. The company has submitted the drug for U.S. approval and has a number of milestones in studies and potential approval coming in 2020. Launch is currently expected in late-2020. It’s a very competitive industry, however, peak annual revenue is estimated at $4 billion, which would make the $8 billion paid to Galapagos a great deal.

The patent expiration is 2030, however, as the project picks up that indicates a potential 20% growth in the company’s overall annual revenue.

The next major milestone is Yescarta, which the company acquired through its $11.9 billion Kite Pharma acquisition and has several early-phase studies going on. The company has already gotten annualized revenue at $0.5 billion. Revenue growth here remains slow and many worry it is fizzling off as the company continues to manage reimbursement with insurers for the therapy.

However, consensus for 2022 revenue is still at a $1.47 billion average, which assumes a tripling in revenue over 2 years. Even if pessimistically, the company only hits $1 billion, that’s still mid single-digit overall revenue growth and profit growth for the company. That is respectable growth for the overall company, however, long-term margin growth depends on the company’s continued success in studies and with reimbursements.

Lastly, is the company’s Hepatitis C business. This oft-forgotten business, plagued by declining revenues that decreased Gilead Sciences’ share price from its peaks, recently announced a major approval. China, the largest Hepatitis C market in the world, has decided to start curing its patients and approved Gilead Sciences’ Hepatitis C drugs.

Of course in China, patent production is up in the air (Gilead Sciences wants to charge close to $10,000 for the cure vs. $100 for generics), however, China has 10 million patients living with Hepatitis C. The invalidation of the patents adds uncertainty, however, with 10 million patients any revenue here could be huge and is worth paying attention too.

As a potential side catalyst is Gilead Sciences’ NASH business. The business has had a number of high profile Phase 3 failures, although more studies are up in the pipeline. NASH is an incredibly complicated disease and the company has announced a collaboration with Novo Nordisk (NVO). However, the disease affects 16.5 million people in the US alone expected to grow to 27 million by 2030.

Any progress and cure in this disease, or even a half-decent recommended treatment, will mean tens of billions of dollars. It’s also worth noting another company, Intercept (ICPT), is trying to bring a NASH drug to market that could make this more difficult.

Conclusion

Putting this all together, financially, we have a company with a Non-GAAP P/E of 9 (or 10 counting stock-based compensation). The company appears like it’s dying, with that P/E ratio, however, based on the company’s catalysts, I expect that 2020 will be a transformative year for a number of reasons. The first is new Hepatitis C approvals in China, along with fairly constant new patient starts, means stabilizing revenue.

Secondly, the company’s Yescarta revenue is ramping up and it seems like Filgotinib, which was submitted with priority review status, will be coming to market next year. These two things combined can mean 25% revenue and profit growth for the company. Lastly, the company’s NASH business has a few major upcoming milestones that are worth paying attention too.

All of these things indicate a company with a GAAP (minus one-time research and development payments) P/E ratio of 10 with growing profits. Those catalysts mean you should invest now.