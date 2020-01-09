MSC Industrial Muddling Through A Tough Environment, But Margins Remain A Key Concern

MSC's latest shift in sales strategy will come at the cost of gross margin and management declined to confirm if high-teens operating margins would ever be possible again.

I've not been particularly gentle in my assessments of MSC Industrial (MSM) management over the years, as I think the company has been slow to react to the changing realities of the distribution sector, and when it has reacted, it hasn't done so particularly well (I can't remember which sales strategy we're on now…). It's even more frustrating to see that in the context of underperformance relative to Grainger (GWW) and Fastenal (FAST) and the changes/adaptations those companies have been making.

My chief concern remains the margins, particularly with management acknowledging that its latest strategy, shifting from a focus on spot-buy to deeper managed inventory relationships with customers, will lead to lower gross margins. Less pressing, but still relevant, is whether the U.S. industrial economy will, in fact, see that second-half rebound that the Street has been counting on. For now, I see MSC shares priced to generate a total annualized return in the mid-to-high single digits, including a roughly 4% yield without the special dividend, and it's not a particularly compelling name beyond its higher-than-average dividend.

Once Again, Okay Execution In A Tough Market

For my complaints about management's longer-term strategic vision and execution, I will say the company is doing okay in a tough environment today. Sales were a little better than expected in the fiscal first quarter, with average daily sales down 1% (or down 2% excluding the contributions from its foray into Mexico). National accounts were "up slightly", while core accounts (smaller businesses) were down low-to-mid single-digits. Government business continues to decline (down high single-digits), while CCSG was a positive contributor (up mid-single digits).

Gross margin declined 80bp year over year, but improved 20bp sequentially and was 20bp above the sell-side estimate for the quarter. While adjusted operating income fell 10% on weak volume-driven operating leverage, and operating margin fell 110bp, which was still about 40bp better than the Street expected. Management didn't give a clear answer on price/cost impact, but it would seem that that was a negative factor this quarter (not surprising).

Unfortunately, benchmarking MSC's performance in close-to-real time is never really possible, as key data are reported with a meaningful lag. The last data on cutting tool consumption, October, showed a 3% year-over-year decline compared to the 1.2% ADS decline at MSC. Given recent trends (including Hurco's (HURC) recent quarterly report), I don't think the numbers are going to look great for November, so I do think MSC is holding up okay relative to the broader metalworking tools market.

Comparisons to Fastenal are always of limited value. Fastenal reported 7.5% daily sales growth in manufacturing in November (against MSC's 1.2% ADS decline) and 5.8% growth in October. All this really says to me is that Fastenal has a different business model and mix, one that's capable of generating stronger sales throughout a cycle and that it has done a better job of diversifying and repositioning its business over the years than MSC (which is not really news to anyone who has followed the companies for a long time).

The Newest New Plan Is Underway… But Management Is Cagey On The Long-Term Outcomes

MSC is once again working on a new sales plan (this plan has been underway for a few quarters now). This time, the company is targeting a shift away from a focus on spot-buys and toward managed inventory relationships that, in theory, should be deeper and longer-lasting. Part of the plan involves reallocating sales reps across the business, and the company is reducing sales headcount numbers (according to management, they're reducing from areas that were over-allocated for the new plan).

Management acknowledged that this new plan will drive lower gross margins, but when asked on the call, management wouldn't confirm or reiterate that a high teens operating margin target was still valid. Given that the company is doing nothing extraordinary on the operating cost side (firing sales reps and pushing for early retirements in its distribution centers), I think even mid-teens operating margins will be difficult against a backdrop of what I expect will be falling gross margins.

I believe all distributors are going to find maintaining gross margins to be increasingly challenging. Not only does e-commerce enable smaller distributors to compete on somewhat more equal footing, but there's also significantly greater price transparency now - customers know when suppliers like Kennametal (KMT) or Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) give rebates to distributors, and they expect to at least share the benefit. On top of that, offerings like vending machines and vendor-managed inventory carry lower gross margins in exchange for the enhanced "stickiness" of the business (in other words, if I let you put a vending machine in my shop, I better be getting some benefit beyond just having parts on hand). Even Fastenal has had to deal with weaker gross margins, as margins have fallen from around 52% six years ago to the high 40%s today.

With gross margin pressure, operating cost efficiency is critical. And this is where I wish MSC were willing or able to do more. I'm not sure if enhanced automation (robotic picking, etc.) is the answer, but I would think it should help, and I'd like to see MSC doing more here.

All in all, why am I skeptical of MSC when the company has done alright these last couple quarters? Well, the company has cycled through several sales strategies over the last few years, even before the large Barnes acquisition (which hasn't been much of a help). To me, that's a sign that management realizes things have changed and they must change too … but that they don't really know what the right strategy is for the new world.

The Outlook

Management's update on end-market conditions was not particularly encouraging, with weakness across the industrial landscape including autos, trucks, oil/gas, and agriculture. Not much about that surprise me, and I am still concerned that we're going to see a cycle of guidance revisions through fourth quarter earnings that reduces/pushes back the second-half recovery that so many analysts and investors are counting on - I think this is why we've seen some weakness in industrial stocks lately.

Specific to MSC, management once again lowered sales guidance, though the magnitude of the reduction (1% versus the prior average estimate) isn't bad. Management intends to implement price increases near the end of the fiscal second quarter, but I think market conditions are likely to limit that. I also wonder why, in a time where online prices can be updated several times in a day, MSC doesn't use a more dynamic pricing model.

Given management's commentary and my own assessment of the market/sector, I've decided to cut my longer-term gross margin assumptions. So, while I still expect long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 3%, I need to be convinced MSC has a path to better than low-teens operating margins. As is, then, I think low single-digit FCF growth (slightly better than revenue growth) is the more likely outcome.

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, I believe MSC shares are priced for mid-to-high single-digit returns. MSC's margins and returns still merit a double-digit multiple to EBITDA, but the risk of further erosion here is something to consider down the line. My biggest concern from a modeling/valuation standpoint is that I'm underestimating MSC's leverage to an industrial rebound. I think such a rebound will be more sales-driven, but managing some gross margin expansion in a rebound scenario would be a very welcome positive development.

The Bottom Line

I know many will try to defend MSC on the basis of its status as a good dividend stock. If that's your thing, that's fine. I see no issue with MSC covering its dividend from FCF (and increasing it in the future) and the company does offer a pretty good yield within the industrial space. For me, though, I want more than just a dividend story - I want a management team that can adapt to changing circumstances and find a way to make them work for the shareholders' benefit. I'm not convinced that's where we're at here, so while I do still own these shares, I'm not able to enthusiastically recommend them at this price.

