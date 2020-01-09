Supply Estimates Are Bullish For Corn

If analyst estimates are correct, corn will have a rally catalyst in the immediate future. In this report, we'll examine the supply and demand outlook for corn. I'll make the case that at current prices, corn remains a bargain from an intermediate-term (3-6 month) perspective.

All eyes are on a widely anticipated supply report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, scheduled for Jan. 10. Preliminary estimates by analysts suggest that USDA's January World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report will show that U.S. production for both corn and soybeans will witness declines.

According to Kevin McNew of AgWeb:

"Analysts are predicting that U.S. corn production will decline by 148 million bushels (MBU) to 13.513 BBU as yields and harvested acres fall from the December WASDE."

McNew also notes that analysts anticipate 2019/2020 corn ending stocks "will fall by 153 MBU to 1.757 billion bushels."

Right now, corn stands in need of a news catalyst to push prices higher. One look at the March corn futures chart suggests that a breakout above the Jan. 2 high at $3.91 - the nearest price peak for corn from an immediate-term (1-4 week) standpoint - would likely catalyze some short covering and lead to higher prices. I further anticipate that a breakout above the $3.91 level would pave the way for a move to the next nearest high at the $4.07 level (the Oct. 11 peak).

Source: BarChart

Assuming the above-mentioned production and ending stocks estimates are accurate, traders and commodity fund managers will likely turn short-term bullish on corn futures as the grain gets its much-needed breakout catalyst.

It should also be kept in mind that the futures equivalent break-even cost of production for corn is roughly between $3.50 and $4.00 per bushel. At current prices, corn can therefore be considered a bargain. If the upcoming WASDE report mentioned here meets analyst expectations, traders will have a good reason for buying corn.

Also supporting higher corn prices from the supply side of the supply/demand equation is the latest news from top producer, Brazil. According to a Jan. 6 report, the corn crop in Grande do Sul, one of Brazil's top three grain producing states, likely will be reduced by as much as 20% from earlier estimates. A drought is the culprit for the expected supply reduction. Moreover, according to consultancy INTL FCStone, corn production from Brazil's upcoming summer crop will decline 3.4% from initial estimates to 25.75 million tons.

Many analysts also believe that the "Phase One" trade deal between the U.S. and China will boost export demand for several grains produced by U.S. farmers. The recent trade truce between both nations included a pledge by China to purchase $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services in the coming two years on top of what it purchased in 2017. Last month, President Trump told reporters he believed that China would reach $50 billion agricultural purchases, which includes corn.

Also supporting the intermediate-term outlook for higher corn prices is the exchange rate factor. As the world's third-largest corn producer and exporter, the value of the Brazilian Real currency is a major factor influencing corn prices. A strong Real has historically supported higher corn prices. Shown below is the Brazilian Real/U.S. Dollar chart, which suggests that the Real is on the mend after last year's steep drop in the currency's value. It's worth noting that the Real/Dollar bottom and subsequent reversal in November 2019 anticipated the December reversal in the corn price.

Source: BigCharts

Another currency-related consideration for corn is the U.S. dollar itself, which continues to show abnormal weakness in wake of its decline over the last three months. Dollar weakness is typically good news for corn prices and other commodities which are priced in dollars, and this should serve to boost U.S. exports.

On a short-term strategic note, the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) - my favorite vehicle for tracking corn - confirmed an immediate-term bottom per the rules of my trading discipline, as previously mentioned. This occurred on Dec. 13 when CORN closed two days higher close above its 15-day moving average (below). What's more, the recent test of the ETF's early September low was a successful one. This increases the odds that a classic "double bottom" is now being established in the corn ETF. I am currently long CORN and am using the Dec. 11 low of $14.22 as the initial stop-loss on an intraday basis.

Source: BigCharts

In view of the bullish supply and demand-related factors for corn mentioned here, participants can expect to see higher prices for the grain in the upcoming months. Drought in Brazil, anticipated lower production in the U.S., and a stronger currency component should combine to support prices in the early part of 2020. Traders are therefore justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-term stance towards corn futures and ETFs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.