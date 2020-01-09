Applied Genetic Technologies' (AGTC) CEO Susan Washer on XLRP Six-month Dose Expansion Data Conference Call and Webcast - Transcript

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) XLRP Six-month Dose Expansion Data Conference Call and Webcast January 9, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Susan Washer – President and Chief Executive Officer

Matt Feinsod – Executive Vice President of Global Strategy and Development

Conference Call Participants

Jim Birchenough – Wells Fargo

Joe Pantginis – H.C. Wainwright

David Nierengarten – Wedbush Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Applied Genetic Technologies Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Susan Washer. Please go ahead.

Susan Washer

Good morning and thank you all for joining us today. With me on today's call is Matt Feinsod, our Executive Vice President of Global Strategy and Development; and Mark Shearman, our Chief Scientific Officer. We're excited to share with you today the six month data for the nine centrally dosed patients discussed on September 26, as well as more information on additional patients enrolled in our ongoing Phase I/II clinical program in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa or XLRP. These data are summarized in the slide deck accompanying our prepared remarks, which is now available on the AGTC website.

We are pleased to announce that the data from the centrally dosed patients continues to demonstrate that our XLRP candidate has a favorable safety profile and sustained improvements in endpoints that are clinically meaningful to patients through the 6-month time point. Importantly, we see durable improvement in visual sensitivity and visual acuity. We believe that these results put us in a leadership position among those working in the XLRP space and will enable us to initiate a pivotal trial in 2020.

I will now turn the call over to Matt, who will review the data.

Matt Feinsod

Thank you, Sue. Let me begin with a brief XLRP disease overview. As shown in Slide 4, patients with XLRP did not produce the RPGR protein, which leads to poor photoreceptor function in retinal degeneration. This results in early night blindness and progressive constriction of visual fields. Typically, XLRP patients are legally blind by age 45. As a reminder, this study used a subretinal injection as the route of administration, and patients were injected centrally or peripherally in order to provide maximum benefit based on each patient’s baseline characteristics. There currently are no effective therapies for XLRP.

Slide 5. AGTC's product candidate is designed to provide a functional copy of the RPGR gene to photoreceptors delivered by a novel engineered AAV capsid that has demonstrated efficacy in two XLRP disease models and superior protein expression in primates, and we believe it could transform the care, outcomes and quality of life for patients living with this disease.

The patients I will be discussing today are summarized on Slide 6. Let me begin by mentioning that we have no further data from the eight patients dosed peripherally in the escalation groups reported in September, as the next data point for these patients is not until 12 months. Today we will present six-month data on centrally dosed patients, which include the two patients who were dosed essentially in the middle dose, Group 2, and seven patients who were dosed centrally at the high dose, Group 4, as well as preliminary information for patients who were dosed in a new higher dose, Group 5. We also are now dosing in our highest planned dose, Group 6.

Slide 7 outlines the patient demographics we will discuss today. For each patient, we chose to dose the eye with the lower visual function. As described in Slide 8, the data continued to demonstrate a favorable safety profile across the 25 patients treated with our XLRP candidate. There was no change in safety profile across the different dose groups, including the new dose groups since our report in September. Importantly, no dose-limiting inflammatory responses have been observed in patients treated to date, and we have had no delayed inflammatory response, requiring re-administration of steroids. Based on the safety and tolerability, our data safety and monitoring committee, DSMC, continues to support dose escalation in the trial as well as dosing of pediatric patients.

Slide 9. Let me now turn to a detailed review of the six-month data from the nine patients dosed centrally at the middle and high doses. Building on the positive three-month results we reported in September, the six-month data shows evidence of sustained improvement in visual function, and we plan to move forward to an end of Phase II meeting with the FDA and to plan for a pivotal trial. Slide 10. Importantly, we have seen measurable improvements in visual sensitivity for four of eight evaluable patients when comparing the treated eye with the untreated eye.

This slide shows the three-month results presented in September on the left and the new six-month data on the right for those four responders. These four responders are the same four patients discussed in September, who met the responder definition at three months. We define a responder as a patient who has improvement in visual sensitivity within the treated area that is beyond the testing variability on at least two different test dates compared with the untreated eye.

Slide 11 shows the microperimetry data, a measure of visual sensitivity for each of the eight evaluable patients and illustrates the separation between responders and nonresponders. Significantly, the patient previously reported at month three to have reduced visual sensitivity associated with ocular surgery denoted by an asterisk has recovered and is now a responder. We are working with our scientific advisory board and principal investigators to assess potential baseline predictors of future response to treatment.

Of note, the one centrally dosed patient that was not evaluable for microperimetry did show improvements in other measures of visual function. Slide 12 shows the best corrected visual acuity for all nine patients dosed centrally and shows all patients with stable or improving visual acuity. As we noted during the September data presentations, this type of response has not been reported in any other XLRP clinical trials.

Slide 13 shows that patients in both the middle and high doses are showing evidence of improved visual sensitivity compared with untreated eyes from baseline at months one through six. Slide 14 shows an example of the microperimetry results in the form of a heat map. Improvements were seen in all patient responders has either brighter and/or expanded visual fields. We are also pleased to report that preliminary data for additional patients enrolled at a new higher dose, Group 5, are consistent with previous data. Further, we are enrolling additional patients in a final highest dose group, Group 6, and we'll report on these two new groups when the full data set is analyzed.

Slide 15. To reiterate, stabilization of peripheral vision and improvement in central vision are important and clinically meaningful because reductions in visual sensitivity are a key hallmark of this degenerative disease, negatively impacting patients' ability to fully engage in daily living and work activities. Importantly, anecdotal statements from the patients support our analysis of the measurable improvements as being meaningful to their daily lives, and many of these statements are captured here.

Slide 16. The biologic activity observed to date in this clinical trial, reinforces our confidence that the current trial design will yield the data required to advance our XLRP program to a pivotal trial. We believe stabilization of decline in the peripheral vision shown in September, in combination with improvement in central vision now shown through six months along with a favorable safety profile will be of great importance to patients.

Slide 17. The next milestone for our XLRP clinical program is a planned End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in the second quarter of 2020. As we have previously guided, our current expectation is that we will be communicating with the FDA regarding all the available data and our proposed pivotal study design over the next several months. We will have early data from all dose groups at the time of the meeting. Our goal is to advance our discussions with the FDA, so that the end of Phase 2 meeting will result in a definitive conclusion on the pivotal trial design, allowing us to initiate the trial in 2020.

At present, we are considering a randomized controlled study with a 12-month primary time point for analysis of microperimetry data and other supportive endpoints. Our next XLRP data announcements will be in the second half of 2020 and will include interim analyses of Group's 5 and 6 as well as the 12-month analyses for Groups 1 through 4. As noted during the September call, we also have initiated all activities to support the manufacturer of pivotal clinical trial material.

Slide 18. That concludes the team's remarks today. Operator, you may now open the line for a question-and-answer period.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today is coming from Jim Birchenough from Wells Fargo. Your line is now live.

Jim Birchenough

Hi, guys. Congratulations on the terrific data and all the progress. A few questions. I guess, first, you alluded to it in your comments, but have you seen any early indications of what might support a responder versus a nonresponder either in terms of the quality of the bleb, any of the baseline characteristics of the patients. Is there anything you're seeing as an early sign where you might be able to optimize that in the pivotal study?

Susan Washer

Hi, Jim. Good morning. How you’re doing? Sorry, this is so early for you. We are looking at – now that we have the data and we have a clear set of responders and nonresponders, now is when we're really digging into those baseline characteristics. So Matt and his team and the rest of the clin ops are working with genetics, with some data analysis so that we can really try and tease that out. But until we've completed that analysis, we're not really prepared to make a full statement on that. But we're hopeful that we can pick out that kind of information because it will be very helpful to us in designing the pivotal trial.

Jim Birchenough

And then just Sue, for the subsequent dose cohorts, 5 and 6, could you say – are those all centrally dosed? Or is there a mix of peripheral and central dose? And could you maybe speak to the distribution there?

Susan Washer

Yes, we are making the same decisions on dosing in those two groups that we've made previously, so that there will be a mix, and we're not guiding on that specific mix at this time.

Jim Birchenough

And maybe just one final question. You alluded to in your thoughts on a pivotal study design using microperimetry and other measures. Is the intention in the pivotal to also pursue a similar strategy, and that is guide the location of the dose to the underlying defect or – and look at both visual acuity and visual sensitivity?

Susan Washer

Well, I think, when we talked about the data in September and we talked about the fact that we had this very nice stabilization of visual sensitivity in the periphery. We actually guided at that time that we thought the most expeditious path forward for the product to get product to patients as soon as possible was to go forward into the pivotal with central dosing because from a statistical standpoint, from a data design standpoint, it's more straightforward to design the trial and collect data when you're seeing improvements rather than when you're seeing stability because you might have to follow patients for a longer period of time to really kind of prove that stability and the separation of curve. So it is our intent to go into the pivotal trial dosing centrally.

Jim Birchenough

Great. Well, thanks for the questions and congrats again.

Susan Washer

Thank you, Jim.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Joe Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright. Your line is now live.

Joe Pantginis

Hi, everyone. Good morning and congrats as well. Sue, I guess the main question that I have is as you're going into your end-of-phase meeting in the second quarter, what are your key sort of questions that you have for the FDA like one thing that comes to mind on my end is the FDA's acceptance of your definitions of, say, the testing variability to be able to define responders. So with that and maybe other things, what are your key questions that you have for the agency?

Susan Washer

Well, I'll start that off and then I'll let Matt kind of chime in on some more of the particulars. But in general, obviously, endpoints are going to be a big discussion with the FDA, as you mentioned, and definition of endpoints out of measuring endpoints, et cetera. Also the size of the trial and the statistics we're using to determine the number of patients to put in the trial, randomization protocols, support that we have, that the product has shown safety, which we really feel we have quite a bit of data on that at this point. And then dose, the dose that we're going to be using in the pivotal trial. And Matt, do you have any other color to provide on that item for Joe?

Matt Feinsod

I don't think so, Sue, I think you said it all completely.

Joe Pantginis

Now, so that’s great. Thank you. And then so when you look at the randomized study, it says you're looking at bilateral dosing. So I guess, for this type of patient population, is it unethical? Or would you – you think there's a potential to have patients that are dosed with some level of control?

Susan Washer

So the FDA, Joe, has made it pretty clear in their guidance that they use our bilateral diseases, and so they expect the registration trial to be bilateral dosing. So that’s a pretty clear guidance from the FDA that we’re going to be following.

Joe Pantginis

Understood. Thank you very much, Sue.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from David Nierengarten from Wedbush Securities. Your line is now live.

David Nierengarten

Hey, thanks for taking the question. I had one on, again, thinking about Phase III, you have a couple of groups of patients one dosed centrally and one dosed peripherally. Are there any thoughts on focusing on one or the other or having two separate groups to look at the different effects on preserving visual field versus preserving or improving visual acuity? That’s about it for me. Thanks.

Susan Washer

So thank you, David, for the question and for getting – as Jim had to do, getting up early from the West Coast home. So on the pivotal trial, as I mentioned earlier, we really do plan to move forward to pivotal dosing centrally only. That being said, as we mentioned in September, we’re going to continue to follow the peripheral patients that we have in the Phase I/II and assure ourselves that the stability that we saw at the six-month time point really does persist because when you’re looking at stabilization, you really need to follow for longer periods of time. And then we would make a decision at that point whether we would conduct a parallel trial, whether we would – and how we would address pivotal position on the peripheral dosing.

David Nierengarten

And then maybe a quick follow-up. Are there – do the patients, I suppose, the natural history of the patients, do they actually segregate into groups that have more peripheral involvement versus central involvements, basically, is that – is the central involvement eventually a majority or initially some proportion of the cases? Maybe you could help us a little bit with that on the presentation again on the disease. Thanks.

Susan Washer

So I’ll make a general statement and then I really do need Matt’s help to really talk about the disease progression. But in general, like most retinitis pigmentosa indications, this is a disease that starts in the periphery and moves centrally, and all of the patients by the time they’re in their late 40s to early 50s become completely blind. So it is a indication that involves both the peripheral and the central vision for all patients. And Matt, do you want to provide kind of a little bit more of the demographics and the disease progression there?

Matt Feinsod

Sure, sure. So David, it does – it is a heterogeneous disease, the presentation is heterogeneous, patients who progress at a rapid rate and other patients who progress more slowly even within the same family, interestingly. As Sue said, the typical presentation is, first, difficulties with night vision and then progressive constriction of the visual fields. The majority of the progression does occur in the mid-periphery first and then slowly encroaches on the center. That being said, all along the central visual acuity will decline as well.

And so it’s not as if you have perfect preservation centrally until the very end, you’ll see patients are presenting with visual acuity, let’s say, 20/50, 20/60, 20/80 even though their visual field centrally might be relatively well preserved their visual acuity is already starting to decline. So it’s really both, but it’s – it predominates peripherally first before moving centrally.

David Nierengarten

Okay. And maybe if I have one last quick follow-up. And presumably, you’ll be thinking about and talk to the FDA about screening patients who have some degree of central visual loss and to dose them centrally and go forward from there. Is that a fair thought?

Susan Washer

Well, I think the inclusion/exclusion criteria is – decisions have definitely not been fully made yet because one, as Jim talked about, we’re doing an extensive analysis of the baseline characteristics of the current patients and looking at those that responded versus non responded, and then we’ll be able to have conversations with the FDA about how we plan to select patients to move into the pivotal trial. So I think that, that’s something to be determined as we really mine this data in preparation for the pivotal trial.

David Nierengarten

Okay, got it. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question today is coming from Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now live.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys. This is Nathan on for Matthew. I have a question on Patient 8 regards to how that – how his responses would relate to your pivotal trial thinking. It would seem that Patient 8 is a non responder for visual sensitivity. But he is or he or she is a massive responder for visual acuity. How would you be able to – like how would the – presumably, this is also a very positive benefit for a patient, but how would this patient be considered in a pivotal trial? Would he be not be considered as a responder because your primary endpoint is micro – is sensitivity? And so that’s the first question.

And then the second question is that given the focus on central dosing, is there something you would need to see to make you come back to the peripheral group? And how did this data impact all your thoughts around potential partnership versus taking this product the rest of the way by yourself? Thanks.

Susan Washer

So thank you, Nathan, for those questions. I’ll start, and – but some of these, I’m going to just, Matt just let you know, I’m going to ask you to comment on. As far as that individual patient and the visual sensitivity versus visual acuity, I think we are really focusing on visual sensitivity as a primary endpoint for the trial. But you’ll always have other supportive endpoints that you look at that help you gauge the overall benefit to patients. But we feel it’s important to select a single endpoint as the primary endpoint, and we expect that to be at this time to be visual sensitivity.

As far as coming back to dosing peripheral, we would like to see that peripheral data at least out through 12 months where we continue to see the separation of the curve. And then as stated earlier, at that time, we would make decisions about moving forward to collect pivotal data in peripherally dosed patients. And then as far as a partnership, as we’ve previously guided, we are actively looking for an ex-U.S. partner for this program and other programs. We’ve always let people know that we are a U.S.-based company, and we’d be very interested in an ex-U.S. partner for this program. And then, Matt, do you want to comment more on visual sensitivity versus visual acuity and endpoint selection?

Matt Feinsod

Sure, sure. So I think it’s a good observation that you made that – for that single patient, there did appear to be a difference. And that will happen from time to time. Remember that the perimetry is measuring the overall change in a given area, whereas visual acuity is derived mostly from the very, very center of the patient’s retina. And so there are going to be instances where they won’t be well correlated. But I think as Sue mentioned, even though we are focusing on perimetry on retinal sensitivity in the pivotal study that all of these endpoints, visual acuity and others will be considered supportive and are important, of course, to the patients as well in the clinical trial.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. Congratulations on the data.

Susan Washer

Well, thank you for your comments and we look forward to working with you more.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is a follow-up from Jim Birchenough from Wells Fargo. Your line is now live.

Jim Birchenough

Yes. Hi guys, just one follow-up. I’m just trying to, I guess, get a sense of what the expectations are or the goal for the next two dose cohorts, are you looking to just confirm the maximally tolerated dose, so is the focus more on safety? Are you looking to just show consistency with prior high dose cohorts? Or would you expect with the higher doses to get broader response, so more responses or deeper response? Just trying to gauge what the goal of going even higher is when you’ve got such great results already.

Susan Washer

So Jim, I think you hit the nail on the head with your first statement. We’re looking for the maximum tolerated dose. We continue to see such a favorable safety profile that we want to examine, can we go higher and potentially get broader coverage and even in consistent efficacy. I think that in the gene therapy space, it’s quite usual to try and dose as high as is practical and go into the pivotal trial with the highest safest dose.

Jim Birchenough

And then just finally, in terms of the End-of-Phase 2 meeting and when you’ll communicate the trial design, that agreement, what’s the – will you – how will you communicate, I guess, that agreement with FDA? And I guess, the second part of it, in that meeting, will you be looking for breakthrough designation or RMAT designation? Is that a goal as well here?

Susan Washer

So absolutely, now that we have data, and it looks as promising as it does, we will be and are in the process of working on obtaining designations. That’s been something we’ve been working on along the way. The specific goal of the End-of-Phase 2 meeting is agreement and recommendations and feedback on a pivotal trial design. And when we have that pivotal trial design determined, we will message that publicly.

Jim Birchenough

Okay, great. Thanks for taking the follow-ups.

Susan Washer

Thank you, Jim.

Operator

Thank you. We reached end of our question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the floor back over to management for any further closing comments.

Susan Washer

Thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We believe that the data presented position our XLRP candidate for success in the clinic and if approved in the market. To date, we are the only company to report data showing stabilization of visual sensitivity in peripherally dosed patients and improvements in both central visual sensitivity and visual acuity for centrally dosed patients. We have shared this data with a group of retinal experts who have extensive expertise in treating XLRP, and they concur that if confirmed in a pivotal trial, these results would mark an inflection point in the treatment of this disease, which today has no effective therapy.

We look forward to sharing additional data with you in 2020. We are already engaged in multiple activities that will allow advancement of our XLRP clinical program to pivotal trials as quickly as possible and expect to meet with the FDA in Q2 to come up with agreement on the trial design. We will also continue dosing additional patients in this trial under the current protocol to build a robust data set to support our BLA filing, maximize the benefit to the greatest range of patients and create the strongest package for approval and commercialization.

We also remain on track to report interim six-month data from the dose escalation groups of our ongoing Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with achromatopsia later this month. Slide 19 shows that the data presented today as well as data we expect to report from achromatopsia trials will be reviewed at our R&D Day, which will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in New York City, starting at 7:30 a.m. If you are interested in attending, you can RSVP by clicking the link in the events and presentations page of the Investors section at agtc.com.

Finally, next week, we will be in San Francisco to participate in the Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, where we will be meeting with many members of the biotech community. We look forward to seeing many of you there. As I always do, I’ll close today’s call by thanking the patients, physicians and the AGTC team for their dedication to our cause and their support of our efforts to transform the treatment of patients living with XLRP and other rare genetic diseases. I look forward to sharing our joint achievements with you in the months ahead.

Operator

Thank you. That does conclude today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and have a wonderful day. We thank you for your participation today.