Fit Boxx Revises U.S. IPO Terms

Since its previous proposed IPO terms, FBOX has produced shrinking revenue and reduced gross profit and operating profit, so I'll pass on the IPO.

The company is a distributor of fitness and beauty products in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

Fit Boxx has filed revised terms and now seeks a U.S. IPO of $11.5 million in gross proceeds.

Quick Take

Fit Boxx Holdings (FBOX) intends to raise gross proceeds of $11.5 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates as a beauty and fitness device retailer in China and Hong Kong.

FBOX is producing contracting topline revenue, reduced gross profit and lowered operating profit. It is transitioning to a direct-to-consumer business model and may be negatively affected by the recent social unrest in Hong Kong, so I'm passing on the IPO.

Company & Technology

Hong-Kong-based Fit Boxx was founded in 2009 to source and distribute beauty and fitness device products to citizens in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, Director and CEO Yiu Kwong Chan, who was previously Sales Manager at Edward Wong & Company Limited.

Fit Boxx distributes beauty device products and fitness and health care products sourced from third party brand owners.

The company’s beauty product segment includes devices for wrinkle reduction, skin lifting, hair removal, rejuvenation of the skin’s appearance, anti-acne treatment as well as body slimming and other health-related accessories.

Fit Boxx’s fitness segment comprises various fitness accessories, including elliptical trainers, steppers, treadmills, exercise bikes, dumbbells, trampolines, yoga equipment, boxing gears, heart rate monitors and diagnostic scales.

Customer Acquisition & Market

The company has a direct and indirect sales and distribution network in Hong Kong and China.

The direct network consists of offline stores, a department store counter, a shopping mall booth, and online channels, including the company’s website, group buying platforms, and storefronts at third-party e-commerce platforms.

Fit Boxx’s indirect channels include chain retailers based in Hong Kong and distributors and retailers.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been trending higher as revenue has fluctuated, per the table below:

Selling Expenses Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 25.7% 2018 21.7% 2017 17.3%

Sources: Company registration statement,IPO Edge

According to a 2018 market research report by China Briefing, the Chinese gym and fitness sector was valued at $6 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow by 2020 parallel to the sportswear market, which is expected to hit $43.1 billion by 2020.

The Chinese fitness app and wearable device segment is expected to reach $6.5 billion in 2018.

The main factors driving market growth are growing affluent Chinese population and the government’s efforts to make the country more physically active for health purposes.

Financial Performance

FBOX’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Decreasing topline revenue in the most recent reporting period

Reduced gross profit

Uneven gross margin but trending higher

Fluctuating operating results

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial and comparative results for the last two and ¾ years (partial years unaudited, interim):

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 25,919,066 -18.9% 2018 $ 37,396,901 21.8% 2017 $ 30,715,414 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 13,133,936 -19.1% 2018 $ 19,182,250 31.4% 2017 $ 14,603,089 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 50.7% 2018 51.3% 2017 47.5% Operating Income (Loss) Period Operating Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 3,769,483 2018 $ 7,558,264 2017 $ 5,212,955 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 2,963,371 2018 $ (664,422) 2017 $ 2,661,918

Source: F-1 statement

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $4.3 million in cash and $1.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was $696,905.

IPO Details

FBOX intends to raise $11.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options and oversubscription shares.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $59 million.

This proposed valuation represents a 32% reduction versus the firm’s previous proposed IPO terms in early 2019.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Source: F-1 Statement

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is WestPark Capital.

Commentary

FBOX is really a sales & distribution company for beauty and fitness products in Hong Kong and to a much lesser extent, China.

Management has been increasing its focus on and percentage of sales with its direct-to-consumer channel.

This means less distribution to fewer corporate customers and more to individual consumers.

Notably, Selling expenses have been trending higher as revenue has dropped.

Since its previous proposed IPO terms filing, FBOX’s financials have shown a marked drop in revenue, gross profit and operating income, which is not exactly a great IPO story.

The firm is in a transition from a wholesale to a direct-to-consumer focus, so it appears that transition is going poorly, at least with the financial results we have so far.

Given the company’s primary market of Hong Kong and its recent social unrest, it is likely to have affected FBOX’ efforts there.

The long-term market trend is upward, as consumers in its primary markets of Hong Kong and China have increasing discretionary incomes.

However, barriers to entry appear to be low since the firm resells products, acting as a marketing middleman.

Also, the Chinese economy appears to be slowing significantly, likely due to numerous headwinds, from credit deleveraging to China/U.S. trade tensions and factory cutbacks.

As to valuation, management is asking investors to pay an EV / Revenue of 1.89 for a firm that is producing contracting financial results.

However, given the clouds over the Hong Kong economy, the firm’s disappointing financial results, the lack of a known IPO underwriter, and its transition to a more direct-to-consumer model, I'll be watching this IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.