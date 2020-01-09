Sika's Growth Slowed Significantly In Q4, Making Valuation More Of A Concern

Management's strategic plan for 2023 is consistent with what investors have come to expect and, while demanding, is not unreasonably optimistic.

I’ve said it before and I’ll probably have to keep saying it until I stop writing – valuation, in and of itself, doesn’t often move stocks. To that end, while I thought Sika (OTCPK:SXYAY) (SIK.S) was expensive back in July, I’m not surprised it’s held up reasonably well (more or less in line with BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) and Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAY), behind RPM (RPM), better than Saint Gobain (OTCPK:CODYY) and inline with the Swiss market). This is, after all, one of the best specialty chemical companies I know, and the company’s presentations at its October capital markets day made a strong case for exceptional performance for at least the next five years.

Sika’s fourth quarter revenue disappointed investors, but was in line with my expectations for the most part. I am concerned that 2020 could be a tougher year for non-residential construction (it will almost certainly be slower), but I’m not betting against Sika’s ability to continue to gain share through innovation while also driving higher margins. The problem is that that’s already in the share price, and I can’t really see how these shares offer above-average potential.

A Weaker Fourth Quarter Shouldn’t Have Surprised The Street

Sika has undoubtedly had a good year, but the company’s (slightly) below-sell-side fourth quarter revenue says more to me about the quality of those analyst projections than the quality of the business. To be sure, Sika did see a significant slowdown in the business, moreso than I think even management expected, but there were signs of impending trouble given political unrest in South America, slowing short-cycle markets in the U.S., weak overall trends in Europe, and pre-buys in Japan in the third quarter that inflated results.

Constant currency revenue rose more than 20% in the fourth quarter, coming in about 2% shy of analyst expectations – the first quarterly miss in at least two years, I believe. While revenue grew 1% under the company’s new definition of organic growth, it would have been closer to flat under the old definition. I’m not really going to quibble with management changing its definition (including growth of acquired businesses since the initial consolidation), and I understand why they’re doing it, but I think it is important as context for recent results – results that have seen adjusted organic growth slow from more than 4.6% in Q1’19 to 2.7% (adjusted) in Q2 to 3% (adjusted) in Q3 to now flat.

The concerning part of the report was that growth slowed significantly on a qoq basis in every operating region, with EMEA going from 2.3% growth in the third quarter (co-reported) to 1% contraction this quarter, Americas from 9.1% to 5.6%, and Asia-Pacific from 14.3% to negative 0.3%.

I’m not too surprised at the slowdown in the Americas, given political and/or economic unrest in several Latin American countries and slowing trends in the U.S., nor am I surprised it’s still relatively strong on a global basis, as the U.S. non-residential market has stayed surprisingly resilient. The decline in Europe worries me some, particularly in the context of mounting evidence that Europe’s economy is weaker than expected and not showing that earlier bounce that many (myself included) expected.

The weakness in Asia does have me more puzzled. I wasn’t expecting the 8% to 10% growth that most sell-siders were, but I didn’t expect this. I don’t think pre-buying in Japan (ahead of an increase in the VAT) would explain all of it, so I suppose China has weakened more than I thought it would.

Unfortunately, that’s all there really is to go on at this point, as it was basically just a “pre-release” ahead of the full earnings report later in February. Even so, it was enough to send the shares down a bit.

The Core Engine Is Still Top-Notch

Between the company’s financial updates, sell-side presentations, and the capital markets day in October, I see nothing wrong with the core of Sika, and I continue to believe this is one of the best-run specialty chemical companies out there.

Management is targeting 6% to 8% revenue growth per year (including M&A) through 2023, and I have no problem believing that – my estimate is 7.6% right now. Improvement in operating margin from around 13.5% to 15% to 18% is going to be more challenging; 15% to 16%, no problem, but beyond 17% will be a challenge. FCF margins of over 10% are likewise no problem in my model (I expect 12% in 2023), but the company’s 25%-plus ROCE goal does look challenging, if not outright aggressive.

I have no qualms about the ongoing operating strategy management is pursuing – acquire strategic businesses here and there (5 in 2019) and seek to grow share and create new markets through a high degree of innovation. In fact, I find Sika’s target of growing its share from roughly 9% to 12% (against a backdrop of 2.5% underlying market growth) to be pretty reasonable.

Management is targeting 25% of its revenue from products five years or younger by 2023, and showcased a handful of new products like hydroflex sealants, epoxy floor coatings, hemp-based mortars, and its 3D concrete printing offerings, which has already secured some clients. I confess to not knowing a lot about hemp-based mortars, but my understanding is that they’re much less dense than concrete, provide good insulation and fire resistance, and have a lower carbon footprint.

Also within the context of new product development, Sika has carved out a new target growth market – the Building Finishing market. This market is largely a refurbishment market, driven by residential and light commercial, and seems like a logical extension to Sika’s existing target markets.

Management also has plans in place to drive margin improvement from more than just operating scale. In addition to fairly standard initiatives like improved procurement, Sika is looking to incorporate more automation into its production, packaging, and warehouse functions, as well as close and consolidate inefficient plants and logistics facilities. Considering the broad footprint Sika must have for its business (businesses like concrete additives require local manufacturing), maximizing the efficiency of that farflung footprint is critical.

The Outlook

I have no qualms about expecting Sika to outgrow its market over the next three, five, and 10 years. Sika’s ability to innovate is proven, and the company is likewise poised to benefit from rising building standards (particularly in the emerging/developing world). The only issue I have is whether the company can live up to and exceed already-high expectations.

I’m expecting 7.6% annualized revenue growth through 2023 and long-term growth that’s not much lower than that. I’m likewise expecting margin and asset utilization improvement to FCF margins into the low teens, supporting mid-teens FCF growth. If Sika can hit the high end of its margin improvement targets, there would be some upside there to FCF.

The Bottom Line

Whether I use discounted cash flow or margin/return-driven multiples (including a quality premium), I can’t get to an attractive fair value range for these shares. Basically, further upside will require Sika rerating higher from what are already high multiples relative to the sector. Were these shares to slide back into my “buy range”, though, I’d have no hesitation adding this one to my portfolio. In the meantime, though, I’d be cautious about approaching a richly-valued stock where it looks like Street expectations have further to fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.