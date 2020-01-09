Bed Bath & Beyond Stumbles After Disappointing Earnings

It could take a while for the new CEO to arrest the decline in revenue and earnings.

Its digital sales also fell, which is a red flag. If a retailer does not have a meaningful digital presence, then it could be difficult to grow sales.

Bed Bath & Beyond. Source: Barron's

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) reported revenue of $2.76 billion, non-GAAP EPS of -$0.38, and GAAP EPS of -$0.31. The company missed on revenue and earnings and the stock was off by double-digits in pre-market trading. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

BBBY's Top-Line Remains Challenged

BBBY's revenue has been in decline for several quarters. This quarter was no different. It is difficult to recommend a stock when its top line is not growing. Its $2.8 billion in sales were off 9% Y/Y. Comparable sales fell 8.3% Y/Y. This followed a 6.7% decline last quarter. BBBY experienced a decline in the number of transactions, slightly offset by an increase in the transaction size. Comparable sales in-store fell in the high-single-digit percentage range, while comparable sales through digital channels fell in the mid-single-digit percentage range.

A mid-single-digit percentage fall in digital sales was a red flag, in my opinion. Competitors like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) have generated double-digit growth in digital sales. In fact, online sales are outpacing sales through physical locations for the entire retail industry. Without a meaningful digital presence, BBBY may as well not exist. The company has had ample time to build a successful digital platform, but it has not materialized as of yet. A lack of an optimal pricing strategy could be holding back digital sales. However, if BBBY reduces prices online, then it could hurt margins on overall sales. Secondly, the company may not have the optimal cost structure to make money online.

Culling underperforming stores could help. Management expected to close 60 stores in fiscal 2019. Earlier this week, management signed a deal to sell a sizeable portion of the company's real estate to a private equity firm, including its headquarters. If BBBY can drive a similar amount of sales through fewer stores, then it could potentially create efficiencies within its retail infrastructure.

Margins Continue To Fall

Margins are falling throughout the retail space. A high level of promotions to drive traffic has hurt margins. BBBY's gross margin was flat at 33.1%. Gross profit of $914 million fell 9% Y/Y, in line with the decline in revenue. Management did note higher promotional activity during the quarter. SG&A expense was $932 million, down 2% Y/Y. SG&A was 33.8% of revenue, up 250 basis points versus the year-earlier period. SG&A expense exceeded gross profit, which led to an operating income loss.

BBBY has been trying to adjust its cost structure by cutting overhead and reducing occupancy costs. Those efforts drove SG&A costs higher, which implies SG&A was elevated this quarter and could decline in the future. EBITDA was $64 million, down over 50% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 2.3%, down 200 basis points versus the year-earlier period. It could take a while for management to arrest the slide in EBITDA, if at all.

No Forward Guidance

It was the same old story with BBBY. Revenue declined and EBITDA declined even faster. If the company cuts prices online, then it will likely have to face margin erosion, at least in the short term. Management expects sales and profitability to fall next quarter, prompting management not to give forward guidance:

Similar to our third quarter results, we expect our sales and profitability to remain pressured during the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter. Considering these headwinds and Mark's ongoing work to assess the business and finalize the details of our go forward strategic plan, as well as the extensive senior leadership changes within the past month, we believe it is appropriate to withdraw our fiscal 2019 full year financial guidance.

This was another prudent move on management's part. It signaled management did not want to give false hope to investors, and BBBY's turnaround will likely take some time. More real estate sales could help pare debt, yet BBBY's core retail operations are in the decline. There is no magic formula to fix the problem. A major investment in its digital channel would be a step in the right direction, but such an investment could yield an uncertain return.

Conclusion

BBBY is down Y/Y by double digits. Until management stems the slide in EBITDA, the stock remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.