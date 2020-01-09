2020 Levels To Watch In The S&P 500

The technical picture helps to pave the road for the S&P 500 in 2020 and beyond.

The S&P 500 had one of the best decades despite facing a wall of worries all this time.

Commodities tend to zig when the equity markets zag. - Jim Rogers

2020 started with a bang as the announcement that one of Iran's top military commanders was killed reset the market landscape. Once again, geopolitical risks weigh on markets, as the new decade starts in a risk-off mode, rattled by seismic events surrounding Iran and U.S.

The first full trading week of 2020 began with oil at $70/bbl, gold up 1.5% at $1,573, and U.S. 10y yields dropping to 1.79%. Not your everyday bullish picture, to say the least. But worries always existed, and yet the market moved higher.

The last couple of years saw the market sentiment driven by trade war negotiations. Still, there's always been something to worry about - quantitative tightening in the U.S., political populism, China hard landing, U.S. fiscal cliff, or EU sovereign debt funding.

Despite everything, the S&P 500 (SPX) had a strong decade. One of the recent Lead-Lag Reports made a point that if you sat out of the market because of any of these worries, you have missed some handsome returns in the past decade. But can the index repeat the stellar performance of the '80s and '90s?

To put things into perspective, Big Tech is responsible for over 30% of the S&P 500 return in 2019 - as much as the next three sectors combined (Financials, Communication Services, Healthcare).

The Fed is largely to thank for this. Right around the time that the Fed started flooding the market with liquidity as part of its "not QE" program, the dollar ended its year-long uptrend and began turning south. Given that Powell plans on maintaining the regular T-bill purchases for at least the early part of the year and President Trump really wants a weaker dollar, so U.S. goods can better compete on trade, chances are that we'll see more of the same in the period ahead.

Fed's balance sheet has risen another $8bn in the week to New Year as Powell keeps the printing press rumbling to calm repo market. Total assets have gained a whopping $414bn since the 2019 low in August, while the balance sheet now equals 19.4% of U.S. GDP.

In other words, there's something for both bulls and bears in this market. On the one hand, bears have all the reasons to be concerned due to geopolitical tensions mentioned at the start of this article. On the other hand, the Fed's 180 degrees turn from hiking to cutting rates and straight easing help inflate assets.

In such fundamental ambiguity, the technical picture provides useful insights. The last two decades' worth of price action allows us to split the S&P 500 into four areas moving forward - very bullish, bullish, neutral, and bearish.

The key level to watch here is the psychological round number of 3,000. When the index broke above, it passed both dynamic and classic resistance. As long as it stays above the main rising trendline, the S&P 500 remains in very bullish waters.

A break below the trendline but above 3,000 keeps the bullish bias while a clear break below 3,000 turns the sentiment neutral. Only if the 2,400 level gives way, the technical picture deteriorates, and bears can claim victory.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the follow button above!



How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.