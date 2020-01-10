3 Utility CEFs Yielding 7% To 9%, Selling At Discounts

Interested in adding some discounted dividend paying Utilities to your portfolio? Here are three closed-end funds which are all selling below their Net Asset Value, NAV.

The Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/ Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) has a -9.12% discount to NAV, which is much deeper than its three-year -5.61% discount, and also is beneath its one-year -7.44% discount.

At $26.25, the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) has a -4.61% discount to NAV, which is deeper than its one-year discount of -3.36% but not as deep as its three-year -6.50% discount to NAV.

The Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (DPG) 1/8/20 price of $15.29 gives it a -7.5% discount to NAV, which isn't as steep as its one-year -9.25% or its three-year 10.53% discount:

Performance:

UTF and DPG have had the best performance over the past year, up 23.2% and 20.39%, respectively, and UTF outperformed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), which was up 21.94%. These funds surely benefited from the Fed's turnaround on rate hikes in 2019. MFD has trailed XLU by a long shot, up only 6.37%, probably due to the negative market bias toward global holdings in 2019.

However, there may be a turnaround for MFD in 2020 - it's up 4.99% over the past month, outperforming DPG, UTF, XLU, and the market.

UTF's 23.2% one-year rise came the closest to the 26.87% rise of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) over the past year. However, when you add in the 9%-plus dividend yields for UTF and DPG, they both bested SPY, and XLU on a total return basis. Better yields are one of the attractions for these funds, which have much higher dividend yields than XLU's 2.96% and SPY's 1.75%:

All three funds use similar amounts of leverage in a ~27% to 29% range. UTF has the lowest expense ratio, at 2.44%, with MFD at 3.04%, and DPG with the highest ratio, at 3.20%. DPG and MFD both have ~50% utilities in their holdings, while UTF has a 39% utilities weighting.

UTF has by far the highest amount of holdings, at 227, vs. 58 for MFD and 49 for DPG:

UTF has the highest average daily volume and market cap of the group, followed by DPG, with MFD a distant third:

Distributions:

MFD has the highest dividend yield, 9.47%, followed by DPG, at 9.16%, and pay quarterly, while UTF yields 7.09% and pays monthly.

UTF's management typically pre-announces the three next monthly payouts before each quarter:

Taxes:

DPG had by far the highest amount of return of capital, at 52.71%, followed by MFD, at 10.08%, while UTF had no ROC in 2019. All three funds issues 1099s at tax time.

UTF's management issued this breakdown for its 2019 distributions' sources, which indicates 29.59% from net investment income, and the remaining 70.41% from net realized long-term capital gains:

Holdings:

DPG holds 49.5% of its portfolio in utilities and 31.1% in oil and gas companies as its top two sector weightings, with the US and Canada its top two2 geographic concentrations.

(Source: DPG site)

DPG's top 10 holdings form ~32% of its portfolio, with a mix of US and international firms:

UTF shows a 39% concentration in utilities, with a broad array of infrastructure sub-industry holdings, including both midstream C-Corps. and MLPs, in addition to airports, cell towers, bonds and preferreds, among others.

The US is UTF's highest single-country concentration at 60%, followed by Canada, at 7%:

UTF's top 10 holdings form ~32% of its portfolio, with its biggest holding being Next Era Energy (NEP), which has gained 20.8% over the past year. Crown Castle (CCI) had an even bigger one-year gain, of 29.67%.

MFD has five types of utilities in its portfolio, which, together, comprise ~49.5% of the whole, followed by oil, gas and consumable fuels:

MFD's top five regions are the US, at 41.17%, followed by the UK, at 16.83%, Australia, 15.17%, Canada, 10.5%, and Italy, at 10.25%

MFD holds two of the same companies in its top 10 as DPG - Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and TC Energy Corp. (TRP). Its top 10 holdings comprise ~45% of its portfolio:

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.