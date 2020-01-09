J.M. Smucker: Reasoning Behind A Rare Sell Decision

The company's decision to concentrate its business around pet food and coffee appears to be backfiring on management, and the balance sheet is too slow in deleveraging efforts.

I have sold my personal holdings in J.M. Smucker. A difficult decision because when I invest in companies, I do so with an indefinite intended holding period.

Because of my personal stake in The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM), I have been closely monitoring the business for some time. The company has been going through a drastic change in efforts to drive future growth, starting with the company's blockbuster deal for Big Heart Pet Brands in 2015. Management's big moves to realign the business have resulted in a new Smucker that is less diversified. Even worse, the company paid a premium for these new assets - and they aren't performing. Given the company's bloated balance sheet, reduced guidance for 2020, and lack of success since entering a hyper-competitive pet foods space, I have made the painful decision to sell my position in J.M. Smucker.

Let's start with what the J.M. Smucker used to look like, and how the company is now structured. Prior to the company's shake-up, Smucker sold a mix of household food products. Coffee was the company's largest interest by far, but the portfolio included baking products, canned milk, nut butters, spreads, fats, and frozen foods.

source: The J.M. Smucker Company

To position the company for growth, management spent heavily to buy into the pet foods segment. First with the company's blockbuster $5.8 billion deal to acquire Big Heart Pet Brands, and later its $1.7 billion deal for Ainsworth Pet Nutrition. The company then sold off its baking goods portfolio. The resulting structure left the company more concentrated, but was intended to drive growth because pet food is considered to be a growing area of consumer spending.

The problem thus far is that despite these intentions, the company's performance hasn't been very good. If we look back three years, we can inspect Smucker's performance window that is two years since the Big Heart Brands deal. In other words, what has the company done to build on the acquisition?

source: YCharts

Over these past three years, revenues are up a total of 3.16% (thanks in part to a small bump from the Ainsworth deal - the incoming revenue from the acquisition was a slight net addition when you consider revenue lost from the sale of the baking products group). In addition to this - operating margin, EBITDA, EBITDA margin - have all suffered.

To make matters worse, is that the company's moves have really tied up the balance sheet in a bad way.

source: The J.M. Smucker Company

Just $48 million in cash on hand against $5.71 in total debt, and a leverage ratio of more than 3.6X EBITDA is just not good enough when you are approaching the five year anniversary of the Big Heart Brands acquisition. This completely handcuffs the company financially.

The company reported its FY20 second quarter in November and the pet food business is continuing to struggle, seeing volume contract 4% Y/Y. This has led management to cut full year guidance across the board including cuts to sales, EPS, and FCF.

source: The J.M. Smucker Company

Such a deep cut in guidance is an unfortunate indicator as to how bad these operational struggles have become. At the end of the day the company financially hamstrung itself to reshape its portfolio, and the results haven't been anywhere close to the cost to do so.

There are still some positives within J.M. Smucker. The company pays a strong dividend that yields 3.44%, and has been increased each of the past 22 years. It's also well covered, consuming just 44% of the company's $850 million in projected 2020 FCF. Investors who are willing to wait out the company's struggles can benefit over the long term from reinvesting that dividend at a very suppressed valuation.

The company trades at just 12.6X the midpoint of revised 2020 guidance (EPS of $8.20). This is a substantial discount to the stock's 10 year median P/E ratio of 19.31X (a discount of 34%). The current FCF yield of 7.04% is well off of highs seen multiple times over the past five years. This indicates that while Smucker is beaten down, it's not quite as cheap as it looks when you use a cash flow based perspective.

source: YCharts

Investors accumulating at these levels could see a boost from valuation expansion as the operational and financial fundamentals improve in the years ahead. While Smucker has struggled to find growth, the overall portfolio of brands is stable and the stock remains a fine defensive holding - especially at an attractive valuation. The only substantial downward catalyst left that I see would be a dividend cut, and that's not going to happen given the strong coverage of the payout.

What it boils down to is that my individual investment goals of long-term wealth creation require holdings that demonstrate a competitive moat, and growth to go with it. J.M. Smucker's track record as a defensive (yet cash flow rich and growing) consumer staples company was attractive at the onset. However, the company is now fundamentally different in structure, and production, than what it once was. The opportunity cost to "wait it out" with Smucker versus using the funds elsewhere was too great, and therefore I sold my holding.

