Agnico Eagle: Growing Gold Miner

Investor Takeaway

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) is a growth stock in a sector with traditionally high dividends and value characteristics are common. Short-term momentum to the long side increased and a major decline in capex is ahead due to the completion of a substantially large capital spending program. Dividends were increased last quarter and this quarter it could increase once again. This is a great opportunity for investors to go long or add to their positions if they are already holding Agnico.

Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold mining company from Canada that has been operational since 1957. Trading at 2.99x book value, the company maintains an impressive gross profit margin that is well beyond the materials sector median. What is interesting about the company concerning current events is that the common equity is directly affected by gold prices in the market. This is due to a long-standing corporate policy of not allowing forward gold sales.

via Company Website

The company operates mines in relatively safe places such as Finland, Canada, and Northern Mexico. The company is also known for consistent dividend payments dating back to 1983. The gold mining industry is very different compared to what it was 30 years ago. Mining permits and licenses take longer to get, while regulatory requirements are tougher than in previous decades. This in return has made it more complex to grow reserves. Also, higher demand from central banks around the world from countries like China and India have made it difficult to grow reserves for mining companies

Consolidated Financials

Dividends increased by 40% in the 3rd quarter from $0.175 to $0.125 per share. There is around a month or so left for the 4th quarter and yearly earnings to be announced. My personal view is that dividends are likely to increase again due to the escalations in the middle east. As investors run towards less risky assets they will turn towards gold and Treasuries and this ought to push gold prices higher, in return AEM could increase its dividend once again. As most interested in Agnico know, the company went through with a large capital spending program to build two mines in Nunavut, which became fully operational in the 3rd quarter of 2019. In return, this caused an increase in free cash flow generation for the company. Net income in the 3rd quarter grew more than 5x compared to the same quarter of 2018, at $87.5 million. Capital expenditures were significantly high due to the mining projects but now that these are over, the company ought to be free cash flow positive soon. Consolidated financials for the last reported quarter can be found here.

Catalysts

There are still pipeline projects ongoing as exploration drilling continues. The company reported that deep exploration drilling in the East Gouldie zone was a success as reserves were discovered. Also drilling near Kirkland Lake showed that there are gold and copper mineralization. The company stated that the depth in which the mineralization was discovered is promising for future development projects. The company also issued warrant contracts concerning the connection with the loan agreement with Orla Mining Ltd. These warrants give the right to Agnico to purchase common stock of Orla at an agreed price before 2026. Agnico already holds stock and warrants of Orla.

Investors need to decide if they are characterizing Agnico as a growth or value play. Miners tend to be quality dividend plays albeit with the expansion projects the company should be thought of as a growth name. Dividend yield still has room to grow as it is well below the sector median. Agnico is a growth name that could in a few years be considered a value stock.

Tensions in the middle east have caused market optimism that dominated the markets this past year to dwindle. Hence gold, being the safe-haven asset it is, could appreciate more in the near future. Gold-related instruments will follow the lead of the yellow metal going ahead.

Technicals

Data by YCharts

The equity is trading at $61.48 as I am writing and when we look at the exponential moving averages, there has been a golden cross that occurred in the last quarter of 2019. The 20-day EMA crossed over the 50-day EMA, implying that short-term momentum had increased. The equity currently trades above both the aforementioned EMAs. Investors can place stop-loss orders at both moving averages, albeit a move under the 50-day would indicate a reversion, hence the 20-day might be the way to go.

Conclusion

Considering the lack of confidence for upside in major indexes due to trade disputes, we can expect precious metals to appreciate as investors shift to less risky financial instruments. The rush to Gold also affects Agnico Eagle positively. With technicals showing a golden cross, the common stock has bullish momentum to back it up. Capex numbers will likely decline with the major capital spending program concluded and free cash flow generation will turn positive, implying a likely increase in the dividend. 4th quarter results will show a more clear picture of the company with commercial operations at new mines starting.

Looking forward, investors can utilize the increase in global tensions and go long gold and gold-related assets. Also new mines becoming operational will reflect positively to the top line of the company. Technicals are promising with gain in momentum. Dividends are something investors need to look forward to with Agnico, the recent catalysts can push the dividend higher towards the sector median.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.