CalAmp: Down, But Not Out

I present a simple trading idea that can expose investors to all of the upside to my "aspirational" price target of $20/share while limiting losses.

Yet, I remain bullish on the name: the wind-down of telematics should bode well for margins, while the upside opportunity remains sizable.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) can't seem to get much traction.

The company's stock returned to its 20-year lows after fiscal 3Q20 results that were mixed at best. Still in the earlier innings of its deep transformation phase, CalAmp has so far failed to provide investors with irrefutable evidence that it can achieve its long-term goals, particularly on margins, which I believe could eventually propel the stock to $20/share.

Credit: Glassdoor

On the results of the quarter

There was nothing particularly wrong with CalAmp's top line. Revenues of $96.6 million beat consensus by about $1.5 million and increased YOY by a respectable 9% - the best growth rate delivered since the last quarter of calendar 2017. Software and SaaS as a percentage of total revenues increased to 35% from only 22% this time last year (see chart below), making the long-term target of 40% over the next few quarters highly achievable.

The key drivers of sales outperformance were the recent acquisitions (e.g. Synovia, LoJack Italy) on the more promising software and SaaS side of the business, and increased activity from top client Caterpillar (CAT) on the telematics end. CalAmp also highlighted key strategic contracts signed with truck manufacturing and car rental companies in Mexico, which bodes well for the segment that matters most to the Irvine, California-based company.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings reports

The problem with fiscal 3Q20 numbers, in my opinion, was profitability. As part of CalAmp's turnaround efforts, margins are expected to rise as the revenue mix shifts progressively towards SaaS. While expansion can very well still take place in the longer run, profit rates have actually been heading in the opposite direction. Gross margin compressed by nearly three percentage points YOY to only 38.2%, the sharpest drop that I recall seeing, while I estimate that non-GAAP op margin was slashed in half in a matter of only twelve months.

To be fair, some (if not most) of the margin deterioration may have come from inventory obsolescence and other manufacturing-related matters (including the closure of the US facility) that could normalize once the telematics business shrinks to a more sustainable size. Also, a resolution on the trade war between the US and China would certainly help to lower CalAmp's product costs. But for now, I believe investors will remain in "wait and see" mode, bidding up the stock only if and when CalAmp begins to show proof that it can comfortably achieve its goals of 50% in consolidated gross and 20% in EBITDA margins.

A trading idea

After careful consideration, I maintain my "very bullish" rating on CAMP. To be clear, I understand the high risks associated with placing a bet on this stock. However, as I explained in more detail last May, I continue to think that CAMP could reach $20/share if the company simply meets its long-term financial targets - based on a projected $55 million in annual adjusted EBITDA for the SaaS business in a steady state, valued at half the trailing EV/EBITDA multiple that Verizon (NYSE:VZ) paid to acquire peer Fleetmatics, back in 2016.

Source: montage using print screens from Interactive Brokers

Given the outsized risks and potential reward associated with this name, I would probably favor options as my instrument of choice to trade CAMP. As the image above depicts, the calls with a strike price of $7.50/share that expire in a bit more than five months can be bought for $2.35/share today.

Therefore, gains can be realized on this trade if the stock merely moves above $9.85/share by June (levels reached on the day following last quarter's earnings release). The key catalyst in this case would be fiscal 4Q20 results and fiscal 2021 outlook, both of which should be delivered in late April. On the downside, losses would be limited by the premium paid on the options, should CAMP tank below $7.50/share by mid-year.

I do not yet own CAMP because I have been focused on creating superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.